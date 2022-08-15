Read full article on original website
cilfm.com
Four arrested in Jefferson County drug raid
BLUFORD, Ill. (WJPF) – Fentanyl and methamphetamine have been taken off the streets of Jefferson County. Early Tuesday morning, police in tactical gear raided a house in Bluford and arrested four people – two men and two women – on drug charges. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office...
wish989.com
Missouri Man Lodged in Wayne County, IL Jail on Multiple Charges
FAIRFIELD – A 34-year-old O’Fallon, Missouri man is in the Wayne County, Illinois Jail following his arrest over the weekend on multiple charges. According to the Fairfield Police Department, around 3:30 p.m. Friday, they were notified of a possible stolen vehicle located in the 300 block of North First Street.
wfcnnews.com
Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office looking to hire for multiple positions
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is looking to hire for multiple positions, including both Deputy Sheriff and Correctional Officer. According to the Sheriff's Office, applications are being accepted now at the Sheriff's Office located at 404 N. Van Buren Street in Marion. Applications may be picked up...
wmix94.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 16TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 45-year-old David Robinson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Monday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Possession of Drug...
wish989.com
Carmi Man Sentenced for Using Property Unlawfully, Driving on Revoked License
CARMI – A Carmi man was sentenced Monday in White County Court to the Illinois Department of Corrections for Unlawful Use of Property, a Class 2 felony and Driving While License Revoked, a Class 4 felony. According to White County State’s Attorney Denton Aud, 30-year-old Daniel G. Desper will...
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating porch theft
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department wants your help identifying a suspect in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects were recorded Friday, Aug. 12 on a property on the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch as the other...
spotonillinois.com
Q4: seven inmates sentenced in Williamson County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections
wsiu.org
Williamson County will prosecute illegal dumping
Williamson County will be increasing fines and punishments for trash dumping and littering. State's Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale said the penalties may sound harsh - but are needed to deter illegal dumping. "Your first offense, 250 dollars plus court costs, plus restitution, and that restitution is to pay for the people...
wish989.com
Bluford Raid Nets Meth, Fentanyl and Four Arrests
BLUFORD — Four people were arrested on drug charges Tuesday when the Mt. Vernon Police Department/Jefferson County High-Risk Team and Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Tactical Team served a Jefferson County search warrant at a Bluford home. According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday,...
KFVS12
Investigation continues in death of Carbondale Mayor’s wife; funeral arrangements set
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police continue to investigate the death of Theresa Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John ‘Mike’ Henry. An autopsy was scheduled on Friday, August 12. The results have not been released. According to ISP, no information is available at this time as...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man gets three years in prison after pleading guilty to reduced charge of robbery
A 22-year-old Centralia man has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of robbery in connection with an April incident in Foundation Park where $270 cash and a debit card were stolen from a 65-year-old Salem man. Dylan Foutch, who formerly lived in Salem, was sentenced to three years in prison...
spotonillinois.com
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Weekend Report
There was one arrest and one report of Criminal Damage to Property made to the White County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. A Norris City woman advised the White County Sheriff’s Department that she had been a victim of Criminal Damage to Property. 42 year old Megan Campbell told Reporting Officer Sgt. Craig Poole that a gate had been damaged and taken off the hinges of the posts. Campbell stated that the gate was fine on Saturday at around 5:30pm and that the gate was noticed to be damaged at around 7am Sunday morning. She believed that the gate was taken off so the subject or subjects could gain entrance onto her or her neighbor’s property, which she stated was private and posted as a joint effort between the two to ward off trespassers. No further information has been available at this time.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office warns of potential phone scam
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a potential phone scam. Someone calls and says you have a summons or that someone in your family needs the summons to be served to them. They go as far as to give...
KFVS12
Funeral arrangements set for wife of Carbondale Mayor
kbsi23.com
Glenallen man faces charges after vehicle stolen
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Glenallen man faces charges after the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office investigated a stolen vehicle. Thomas W. Womack Jr., 37, faces a Class D felony of burglary and a Class C felony of stealing. On Aug. 4 the sheriff’s office received...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, August 15th, 2022
An 18-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges by Centralia Police. Jayden Acres of McKee Street was taken to the Marion County Jail on Sunday for alleged possession of a stolen firearm, theft, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm with no valid FOID card.
wish989.com
Warrant Arrest Leads to Drug Charge for Metropolis Man
METROPOLIS – A Metropolis man is facing a drug charge after being arrested on a warrant for another offense Sunday. According to Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse, 62-year-old David E. Williams was arrested by Metropolis Police at 7th and Catherine on a Massac County warrant for Theft. A search...
wish989.com
Ameren Illinois Workers in Dispute with Union over New Contract
WEST FRANKFORT (IRN) – There is a growing labor dispute with workers at Ameren Illinois. Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 702 gathered Monday in West Frankfort to discuss options if the two sides could not agree to a new contract. More than 100 people were...
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Metropolis man arrested after trespassing complaint
A Metropolis man wanted for trespassing was arrested after a new trespassing complaint last week. Metropolis police responded to the complaint at a home on East 7th Street, where they reportedly found 59-year-old Darrell A. McCoy hiding inside. McCoy was charged with criminal trespassing and taken to the Massac County...
