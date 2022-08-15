ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
cilfm.com

Four arrested in Jefferson County drug raid

BLUFORD, Ill. (WJPF) – Fentanyl and methamphetamine have been taken off the streets of Jefferson County. Early Tuesday morning, police in tactical gear raided a house in Bluford and arrested four people – two men and two women – on drug charges. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Missouri Man Lodged in Wayne County, IL Jail on Multiple Charges

FAIRFIELD – A 34-year-old O’Fallon, Missouri man is in the Wayne County, Illinois Jail following his arrest over the weekend on multiple charges. According to the Fairfield Police Department, around 3:30 p.m. Friday, they were notified of a possible stolen vehicle located in the 300 block of North First Street.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 16TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 45-year-old David Robinson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Monday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Possession of Drug...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correctional Officer#Corrections Officer#Police Academy#Benton
KFVS12

Carbondale Police investigating porch theft

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department wants your help identifying a suspect in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects were recorded Friday, Aug. 12 on a property on the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch as the other...
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

Williamson County will prosecute illegal dumping

Williamson County will be increasing fines and punishments for trash dumping and littering. State's Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale said the penalties may sound harsh - but are needed to deter illegal dumping. "Your first offense, 250 dollars plus court costs, plus restitution, and that restitution is to pay for the people...
wish989.com

Bluford Raid Nets Meth, Fentanyl and Four Arrests

BLUFORD — Four people were arrested on drug charges Tuesday when the Mt. Vernon Police Department/Jefferson County High-Risk Team and Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Tactical Team served a Jefferson County search warrant at a Bluford home. According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday,...
BLUFORD, IL
spotonillinois.com

Illinois White County Sheriff: "Fugitive Apprehended ocv.im/h3fbdUK"

White County Sheriff tweeted the following: "Fugitive Apprehended ocv.im/h3fbdUK"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from White County Sheriff: "LINCOLN WAY CENTRAL HIGH CONDUCTING EMERGENCY DRILL - 3:30 pm today ocv.im/4a1LJi0" on July 29Read on Twitter"FUGITIVE APPREHENED... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:37. Will there be...
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Weekend Report

There was one arrest and one report of Criminal Damage to Property made to the White County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. A Norris City woman advised the White County Sheriff’s Department that she had been a victim of Criminal Damage to Property. 42 year old Megan Campbell told Reporting Officer Sgt. Craig Poole that a gate had been damaged and taken off the hinges of the posts. Campbell stated that the gate was fine on Saturday at around 5:30pm and that the gate was noticed to be damaged at around 7am Sunday morning. She believed that the gate was taken off so the subject or subjects could gain entrance onto her or her neighbor’s property, which she stated was private and posted as a joint effort between the two to ward off trespassers. No further information has been available at this time.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Funeral arrangements set for wife of Carbondale Mayor

Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center gifted fire truck for new program. The Jackson Fire Department donated a fire truck for the CTC's new science fire program. Anna, Carbondale receive grant money to spruce-up...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Glenallen man faces charges after vehicle stolen

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Glenallen man faces charges after the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office investigated a stolen vehicle. Thomas W. Womack Jr., 37, faces a Class D felony of burglary and a Class C felony of stealing. On Aug. 4 the sheriff’s office received...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, August 15th, 2022

An 18-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges by Centralia Police. Jayden Acres of McKee Street was taken to the Marion County Jail on Sunday for alleged possession of a stolen firearm, theft, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm with no valid FOID card.
SALEM, IL
wish989.com

Warrant Arrest Leads to Drug Charge for Metropolis Man

METROPOLIS – A Metropolis man is facing a drug charge after being arrested on a warrant for another offense Sunday. According to Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse, 62-year-old David E. Williams was arrested by Metropolis Police at 7th and Catherine on a Massac County warrant for Theft. A search...
METROPOLIS, IL
wish989.com

Ameren Illinois Workers in Dispute with Union over New Contract

WEST FRANKFORT (IRN) – There is a growing labor dispute with workers at Ameren Illinois. Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 702 gathered Monday in West Frankfort to discuss options if the two sides could not agree to a new contract. More than 100 people were...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Wanted Metropolis man arrested after trespassing complaint

A Metropolis man wanted for trespassing was arrested after a new trespassing complaint last week. Metropolis police responded to the complaint at a home on East 7th Street, where they reportedly found 59-year-old Darrell A. McCoy hiding inside. McCoy was charged with criminal trespassing and taken to the Massac County...
METROPOLIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy