A Sedalia man whose conviction was set aside by the court more than two years ago is scheduled to be in court. Court documents say Jerome Lee Williams II changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in July 2017 to two counts of a sex-related felony involving a juvenile and assault of law-enforcement officers. He was sentenced to spend a total of more than 30 years in state prison on September 11, 2017.

