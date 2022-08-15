Read full article on original website
LORETTA RODGERS
Loretta Rogers, age 94, of Marshall, MO, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Golden Oaks Assisted Living in Marshall. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with Rev. Bobby Godwin officiating. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to help defray funeral expenses. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
LARRY LEE STEWART
Larry Lee Stewart, 62, of Slater, MO, formerly of Marshall, MO, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home. Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com. Born...
SFCC TO HOST A ‘LIGHT THE DARKNESS’ RUN AND WALK
State Fair Community College’s Student Life is scheduled to host a “Light the Darkness” glow run/walk at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 17, on the Sedalia campus. A news release says the 5K and one-mile course is a no-cost, family event; however, registration is required to participate. September...
SPRINGFIELD WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A 66-year-old Springfield woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident in Johnson County on August 17. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Vicki Hill failed to negotiate a roundabout and traveled off the left side of the road, striking four signs.
SEDALIA MAN DUE IN COURT FOR TRIAL-SETTING HEARING
A Sedalia man whose conviction was set aside by the court more than two years ago is scheduled to be in court. Court documents say Jerome Lee Williams II changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in July 2017 to two counts of a sex-related felony involving a juvenile and assault of law-enforcement officers. He was sentenced to spend a total of more than 30 years in state prison on September 11, 2017.
SLATER MAN FACING STATUTORY RAPE CHARGES IN SALINE COUNTY
A 22-year-old Slater man is facing felony charges after an alleged incident involving a 14-year-old juvenile. According to a report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Latrell Antonio Johnson is accused of forcibly raping a 14-year-old girl on more than one occasion. The victim completed a Child Forensic Interview...
GRAND CHAMPION RABBIT MEAT PEN EXHIBITOR ANNOUNCED AT MISSOURI STATE FAIR
The Missouri State Fair Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champions Rabbit Meat Pen exhibitors have been announced. Hadley Coats, of Braymer, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen at the Missouri State Fair. His prize-winning rabbits weighed an average of 4.7 pounds. The Reserve Grand Champion...
MODOT WORK PLANNED IN AREA COUNTIES FROM AUGUST 22-28
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 22-28. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route V is closed through mid-September...
ROAD WORK SUSPENDED IN CARROLL COUNTY
Work has been suspended on roadways in Carroll County. Work has been temporarily suspended and the roadways fully reopened at the bridge on U.S. Route 24/65 over Missouri 10, Outer Road 24 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad. This includes reopening the adjacent ramp from Route 10 to northbound U.S. Route 24/65.
INTERSTATE 70 REDUCED TO ONE LANE IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
The Missouri Department of Transportation has reduced Interstate 70 to one lane in both directions at Route H in Lafayette County early morning, August 19. All lanes are expected to reopen later this afternoon. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention in work zones. Not all work zones...
BRUNSWICK MAN ISSUED SUMMONS FOR FELONY AND MISDEMEANOR CHARGES IN CHARITON COUNTY
According to court documents a Brunswick man has been charged with a felony and misdemeanor in Chariton County. A warrant was mailed to Russell Wade Wattenbarger on Thursday, August 18. Wattenbarger was charged with a felony for contolled substance, a misdemeanor for drug parphernalia and a vehicle infraction. Wattenbarger is...
