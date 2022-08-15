Read full article on original website
Helper City Treasurer to Retire
Ellie Jones, Helper City Treasurer, will be retiring from her position with the city following 9.5 solid years. Jones married a young man from Helper and the duo never left, having lived in the area for 40 years. Together, they have three children, six grandchildren and one great grandson. They enjoy yard work, camping and fishing, though Jones said the thing they enjoy most of all is spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Saturday Vibes Welcomes Route 89 and StoneFed
With four events left for the 2022 year, Helper Saturday Vibes shut down Helper’s Historic Main Street once again on Aug. 13. As always, vendors were featured with a myriad of products, such as tumblers, clothing, jewelry and more. For this event, Route 89 graced the stage beginning at...
World of Wonder Preschool Gets New Owner
The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce celebrated World of Wonder Preschool and its new owner, Ebeny Ariotti, on Tuesday afternoon. The celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony with the chamber’s gold scissors and blue ribbon. Ariotti graduated from USU Eastern in 2014 with a degree in early childhood education...
Miss Teen, Miss Carbon County Crowned
The Miss Teen and Miss Carbon County Pageant took place on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Carbon High School. There were five phases of competition for the contestants, including private interview, fitness in active wear, talent, evening gown and on-stage question. In the Miss Teen Carbon County pageant, the Most Photogenic...
Father, son wait 3 days to be In-N-Out's first Logan customers
In-N-Out's Logan restaurant had their grand opening this morning at 8 a.m. with plenty of fanfare, namely a Salem father-and-son duo who set up camp since Monday.
Demolition Derby Stirs Up the Dust
The community flocked to the Carbon County Fairgrounds on Saturday evening to get a little dirt under their nails at the annual Carbon County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Demolition Derby. Hosted at the end of each summer, the derby is a way to raise funds for the search and...
Young Royalty Crowned in 2022 Pageant
The 2023 Mini, Little and Junior Miss Carbon County Pageant took place on Friday, Aug. 12 at Carbon High School. There were 10 young girls who competed for the three crowns that were up for grabs. All age groups were judged based on five categories, which included private interview with...
Orangeville City Considers Items for Citizen Safety
At the Orangeville City Council meeting on Aug. 11, Marc Stilson spoke to the council about flood concerns. He stated that in his job as the Utah State Water Engineer, he sees many floods. One of his main concerns was the city’s storm drainage. Stilson suggested that a flood...
Wildfire Reported in Spring Canyon
An active wildfire was reported in Spring Canyon on Wednesday afternoon. According to Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman, fire crews are currently fighting the blaze from the air due to the location. Cemetery Road that leads to Mountain View Cemetery will be closed for the aircraft to station as needed.
Emery County Royalty Hosts Fundraiser Golf Tournament
The Miss Emery Fundraiser Golf Tournament was held on Aug. 5. The golfers played nine holes in the daylight and 13 holes after dark. On hole 12, they had a chance to win an enclosed trailer if they hit a hole in one. This trailer was donated by Ace Auto and Trailer Sales. Unfortunately, there wasn’t a winner, but according to Amanda Frandsen, who watched the hole, there were a lot of close shots.
Salas Sets Pace in Opener
It is no surprise to see Carbon’s Bode Salas leading the pack after the first round of the season. The senior won the state championship as a sophomore and looked sharp in the opener at Canyon View. His 71 score helped the Dinos take second (315), just two strokes behind Richfield (313), who is now in first. Emery and Grand each scored a 354 as they are tied for third with Canyon View (361) in fifth.
Lady Dinos Begin in Style
Juab came to town on Tuesday night when the Lady Dinos returned to the hardwood for the first time this season. They young Dinos proved the lights were not too bright as they quickly went up 2-0 (25-11, 25-19). Then, the Wasps gained the upper hand in the third set...
Emery School Board Prepares For a New School Year
The meeting of the Emery School Board on Wednesday, Aug. 10 began with a work session. A discussion about the declining enrollment revolved around different options, but the board decided that they would host town meetings in September before any decision would be made. Also in the work session, Kacey...
The Darlings Fly with Peter Pan in Emery County
The Emery County Community Theater invited all to enjoy its production of the well-known, loved and timeless musical “Peter Pan.” This play is based on the novel by author J.M. Barrie and the production dates back to 1954. Peter Pan is the story about a family of youngsters,...
Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes talks about the Uinta Basin Railway
The Uinta Basin Railway is a development that is being driven by the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition. The Coalition is currently comprised of seven counties Carbon, Daggett, Duchesne, Emery, San Juan, Sevier and Uintah. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes who sits on the board to get an update about the development.
Lady Spartans Open the Season
On Thursday, Emery kicked off its season on the pitch at home against Beaver. Freshman Megan Stilson shined in her first high school game with two goals. Makalla Peacock also scored as the Spartans took the opener 3-0. Calypso Mason and her defense were excellent as they completed the shutout.
Dinos Sweep Premier XC Invitational
Carbon had a huge weekend to begin the ’22 cross country season. Freshman Rozlyn Stowe blew out the competition and took first place (18:10.4), almost a minute better than any other runner. Stowe was followed by Ambree Jones (20:49.4), Lindsie Fausett (20:50.3) and Beverly Lancaster (20:56.6) in fourth, fifth...
Dinos Start Season 1-0
It was a defensive slugfest on Friday when the Dinos traveled to Hillcrest. Neither team could get much going as the first three quarters all ended scoreless. The Huskies had the ball late in the Dinos’ territory, but once more Carbon held tough. The Dinos got the ball back and a big run by Trevor Worley put them in the red zone.
School lunch no longer free for Utah students
As most kids get ready to head back to class next week, parents are being reminded that school lunches will no longer be free for students whose families don't apply for assistance.
Lady Spartans Open Against the Champs
Emery had a tall task on Thursday as it headed to Roosevelt to face the reigning state champions. The first set was extremely competitive as each team was tied at 24. The Spartans scored the next two points (26-24) to take a 1-0 lead. Then, the Cougars answered back with...
