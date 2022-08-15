It is no surprise to see Carbon’s Bode Salas leading the pack after the first round of the season. The senior won the state championship as a sophomore and looked sharp in the opener at Canyon View. His 71 score helped the Dinos take second (315), just two strokes behind Richfield (313), who is now in first. Emery and Grand each scored a 354 as they are tied for third with Canyon View (361) in fifth.

