Helper, UT

etvnews.com

Helper City Treasurer to Retire

Ellie Jones, Helper City Treasurer, will be retiring from her position with the city following 9.5 solid years. Jones married a young man from Helper and the duo never left, having lived in the area for 40 years. Together, they have three children, six grandchildren and one great grandson. They enjoy yard work, camping and fishing, though Jones said the thing they enjoy most of all is spending time with their children and grandchildren.
HELPER, UT
etvnews.com

Saturday Vibes Welcomes Route 89 and StoneFed

With four events left for the 2022 year, Helper Saturday Vibes shut down Helper’s Historic Main Street once again on Aug. 13. As always, vendors were featured with a myriad of products, such as tumblers, clothing, jewelry and more. For this event, Route 89 graced the stage beginning at...
HELPER, UT
etvnews.com

World of Wonder Preschool Gets New Owner

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce celebrated World of Wonder Preschool and its new owner, Ebeny Ariotti, on Tuesday afternoon. The celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony with the chamber’s gold scissors and blue ribbon. Ariotti graduated from USU Eastern in 2014 with a degree in early childhood education...
CARBON COUNTY, UT
etvnews.com

Miss Teen, Miss Carbon County Crowned

The Miss Teen and Miss Carbon County Pageant took place on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Carbon High School. There were five phases of competition for the contestants, including private interview, fitness in active wear, talent, evening gown and on-stage question. In the Miss Teen Carbon County pageant, the Most Photogenic...
CARBON COUNTY, UT
etvnews.com

Demolition Derby Stirs Up the Dust

The community flocked to the Carbon County Fairgrounds on Saturday evening to get a little dirt under their nails at the annual Carbon County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Demolition Derby. Hosted at the end of each summer, the derby is a way to raise funds for the search and...
CARBON COUNTY, UT
etvnews.com

Young Royalty Crowned in 2022 Pageant

The 2023 Mini, Little and Junior Miss Carbon County Pageant took place on Friday, Aug. 12 at Carbon High School. There were 10 young girls who competed for the three crowns that were up for grabs. All age groups were judged based on five categories, which included private interview with...
CARBON COUNTY, UT
etvnews.com

Orangeville City Considers Items for Citizen Safety

At the Orangeville City Council meeting on Aug. 11, Marc Stilson spoke to the council about flood concerns. He stated that in his job as the Utah State Water Engineer, he sees many floods. One of his main concerns was the city’s storm drainage. Stilson suggested that a flood...
ORANGEVILLE, UT
etvnews.com

Wildfire Reported in Spring Canyon

An active wildfire was reported in Spring Canyon on Wednesday afternoon. According to Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman, fire crews are currently fighting the blaze from the air due to the location. Cemetery Road that leads to Mountain View Cemetery will be closed for the aircraft to station as needed.
HELPER, UT
etvnews.com

Emery County Royalty Hosts Fundraiser Golf Tournament

The Miss Emery Fundraiser Golf Tournament was held on Aug. 5. The golfers played nine holes in the daylight and 13 holes after dark. On hole 12, they had a chance to win an enclosed trailer if they hit a hole in one. This trailer was donated by Ace Auto and Trailer Sales. Unfortunately, there wasn’t a winner, but according to Amanda Frandsen, who watched the hole, there were a lot of close shots.
EMERY COUNTY, UT
etvnews.com

Salas Sets Pace in Opener

It is no surprise to see Carbon’s Bode Salas leading the pack after the first round of the season. The senior won the state championship as a sophomore and looked sharp in the opener at Canyon View. His 71 score helped the Dinos take second (315), just two strokes behind Richfield (313), who is now in first. Emery and Grand each scored a 354 as they are tied for third with Canyon View (361) in fifth.
PRICE, UT
etvnews.com

Lady Dinos Begin in Style

Juab came to town on Tuesday night when the Lady Dinos returned to the hardwood for the first time this season. They young Dinos proved the lights were not too bright as they quickly went up 2-0 (25-11, 25-19). Then, the Wasps gained the upper hand in the third set...
PRICE, UT
etvnews.com

Emery School Board Prepares For a New School Year

The meeting of the Emery School Board on Wednesday, Aug. 10 began with a work session. A discussion about the declining enrollment revolved around different options, but the board decided that they would host town meetings in September before any decision would be made. Also in the work session, Kacey...
EMERY, UT
etvnews.com

The Darlings Fly with Peter Pan in Emery County

The Emery County Community Theater invited all to enjoy its production of the well-known, loved and timeless musical “Peter Pan.” This play is based on the novel by author J.M. Barrie and the production dates back to 1954. Peter Pan is the story about a family of youngsters,...
EMERY COUNTY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes talks about the Uinta Basin Railway

The Uinta Basin Railway is a development that is being driven by the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition. The Coalition is currently comprised of seven counties Carbon, Daggett, Duchesne, Emery, San Juan, Sevier and Uintah. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes who sits on the board to get an update about the development.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
etvnews.com

Lady Spartans Open the Season

On Thursday, Emery kicked off its season on the pitch at home against Beaver. Freshman Megan Stilson shined in her first high school game with two goals. Makalla Peacock also scored as the Spartans took the opener 3-0. Calypso Mason and her defense were excellent as they completed the shutout.
EMERY, UT
etvnews.com

Dinos Sweep Premier XC Invitational

Carbon had a huge weekend to begin the ’22 cross country season. Freshman Rozlyn Stowe blew out the competition and took first place (18:10.4), almost a minute better than any other runner. Stowe was followed by Ambree Jones (20:49.4), Lindsie Fausett (20:50.3) and Beverly Lancaster (20:56.6) in fourth, fifth...
PRICE, UT
etvnews.com

Dinos Start Season 1-0

It was a defensive slugfest on Friday when the Dinos traveled to Hillcrest. Neither team could get much going as the first three quarters all ended scoreless. The Huskies had the ball late in the Dinos’ territory, but once more Carbon held tough. The Dinos got the ball back and a big run by Trevor Worley put them in the red zone.
PRICE, UT
etvnews.com

Lady Spartans Open Against the Champs

Emery had a tall task on Thursday as it headed to Roosevelt to face the reigning state champions. The first set was extremely competitive as each team was tied at 24. The Spartans scored the next two points (26-24) to take a 1-0 lead. Then, the Cougars answered back with...
EMERY, UT

