Rescued Helena Valley horses find purpose at Montana State Prison Ranch and Farm

14-year-old drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner tells MTN that a 14-year-old Laurel boy died from complications from drowning Tuesday.
Butte, Anaconda and Pacific Electric Train Approaches Butte Hill Yard, 1961
Butte, Anaconda and Pacific Electric Train Approaches Butte Hill Yard, 1961 Historic Photo ...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear
Montana is on track to have one of the hottest Augusts on record as this year’s fire season kicks into gear. For many parts of the state, temperatures have been above average through the first half of the month, and with no signs of slowing down in the coming weeks, the state is likely to record one of the top-ten warmest Augusts, according to the National Weather Service. Things have been particularly hot in Helena, with the state’s capital on track to record its hottest August ever. Average temperatures are calculated by taking the averages of the daily high and low temperatures.
montanarightnow.com
Benton Ave. railroad crossing closing temporarily in Helena for track repairs
HELENA, Mont. - Railroad track repairs will be temporarily closing the Benton Avenue railroad crossing in Helena Wednesday through Thursday. A release from the City of Helena said Montana Rail Link crews will be repairing a section of the tracks. The closure will last from 9 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday...
NBCMontana
Butte-Silver Bow welcomes new police officers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow is happy to announce a new recruiting class of officers ready to serve and protect. Jackson Kappes, William Link, Nicole Stewart, Shon Hicks, Jake Renouard, and Caleb Hash are now part of the police department, after answering the call for more officers, completing training and being sworn in.
Benton Ave Railroad Crossing will be closed Wednesday and Thursday
The Benton Avenue railroad crossing will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18 according to the City of Helena.
NBCMontana
Missing Helena teen found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing endangered person advisory for a 14-year-old Helena girl has been canceled. Claire Hicks-Shephard was found safe Thursday evening. No additional information was immediately available.
montanasports.com
Small town to the big stage: Helena native Maggie Whyte's journey to becoming a professional ballerina
HELENA — Professional ballerina Margaret “Maggie” Whyte got her start in Helena Queen City Ballet at just three years old. Now, she finds herself overseas, in Munich, Germany, living out her dream of being a professional ballerina at one of Europe’s most renowned companies, Bayerisches Staatsballett.
buttesports.com
Saying goodbye to a job that turned into a dream
When I decided to major in journalism at the University of Montana, covering sports in my hometown was probably the furthest thing from my “dream job.”. The possibility of being paid to write about the Chicago Bears or Boston Red Sox was what fueled my desire more than anything. What a job that would be.
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
Comments / 2