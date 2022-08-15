Greg Dortch was bound for Canada when the call came in. The Arizona Cardinals were calling to request that the receiver head to the desert for a tryout. The wide receiver was heading to Canada to try and make a team in the Canadian Football League. It was the last shot at his dream of playing professional football. An undrafted free agent, Dortch had never been a highly recruited athlete in high school and was cut by three teams his rookie season. His NFL dream seemed dashed before it even began, to the point that he began looking for a regular job.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO