FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Inside Allen Park: Aidan Hutchinson Makes Shane Zylstra Pay
Observations from Day 14 of Detroit Lions training camp.
Yardbarker
Greg Dortch Ready to Prove He Belongs in the NFL
Greg Dortch was bound for Canada when the call came in. The Arizona Cardinals were calling to request that the receiver head to the desert for a tryout. The wide receiver was heading to Canada to try and make a team in the Canadian Football League. It was the last shot at his dream of playing professional football. An undrafted free agent, Dortch had never been a highly recruited athlete in high school and was cut by three teams his rookie season. His NFL dream seemed dashed before it even began, to the point that he began looking for a regular job.
NFL・
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Kenny Pickett Leads Third Stringers To Late Win
Kenny Pickett has finally suited up in live game action for the Pittsburgh Steelers. All three Steelers Quarterbacks performed better than expected. Pickett’s performance jumped off the screen. Pickett was very efficient in the slowed down preseason version of Matt Canada’s offense. We will dive a bit deeper into Kenny Pickett’s performance and what it means for the Steelers Quarterback competition going forward. (Potential Mason Rudolph Trade)
Several Aggies excel in NFL debuts during week 1 of the preseason
The Texas A&M football program is well represented across the NFL, with a number of high-profile alums already capturing multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections, playoff appearances, and of course, Super Bowl titles. Just as a healthy reminder of the impact the maroon and white has had on the league in the last decade or so, the program has produced players such as Von Miller (linebacker), Myles Garrett (Defensive end), Ryan Tannehill (Quarterback), Christian Kirk (Wide receiver), etc., with over 33 active players in the league as of today. The 2022 Texas A&M draft class featured offensive lineman Kenyon Green, Defensive...
D’Andre Swift has a big goal heading into the season
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift has big aspirations heading into the 2022 season. According to Lions reporter Tim Twentyman, Swift’s goals for the new season are big. Twentyman stated, “Lions RB D’Andre Swift said his goal this year is to rush for 1,000 yards and have 1,000 yards receiving.”
SI’s Preseason College Football Top 25
Led by a familiar face, here’s how things stack up heading into the 2022 season.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Kenny Pickett takes second-team practice reps as part of the team’s “plan”
George Pickens has created a buzz, but then, so has Kenny Pickett. The rookie quarterback threw the game-winning touchdown pass with three seconds remaining in his preseason debut, finishing 13-of-15 for 95 yards and two touchdowns. In Monday’s practice, Pickett took the majority of second-team reps. The Steelers insisted...
Former Longhorns S Quandre Diggs Cracks NFL Top 100 Players List
Diggs continues to ascend as he defines a new era of defense for the Seahawks.
