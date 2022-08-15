ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Greg Dortch Ready to Prove He Belongs in the NFL

Greg Dortch was bound for Canada when the call came in. The Arizona Cardinals were calling to request that the receiver head to the desert for a tryout. The wide receiver was heading to Canada to try and make a team in the Canadian Football League. It was the last shot at his dream of playing professional football. An undrafted free agent, Dortch had never been a highly recruited athlete in high school and was cut by three teams his rookie season. His NFL dream seemed dashed before it even began, to the point that he began looking for a regular job.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
Yardbarker

Kenny Pickett Leads Third Stringers To Late Win

Kenny Pickett has finally suited up in live game action for the Pittsburgh Steelers. All three Steelers Quarterbacks performed better than expected. Pickett’s performance jumped off the screen. Pickett was very efficient in the slowed down preseason version of Matt Canada’s offense. We will dive a bit deeper into Kenny Pickett’s performance and what it means for the Steelers Quarterback competition going forward. (Potential Mason Rudolph Trade)
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Several Aggies excel in NFL debuts during week 1 of the preseason

The Texas A&M football program is well represented across the NFL, with a number of high-profile alums already capturing multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections, playoff appearances, and of course, Super Bowl titles. Just as a healthy reminder of the impact the maroon and white has had on the league in the last decade or so, the program has produced players such as Von Miller (linebacker), Myles Garrett (Defensive end), Ryan Tannehill (Quarterback), Christian Kirk (Wide receiver), etc., with over 33 active players in the league as of today. The 2022 Texas A&M draft class featured offensive lineman Kenyon Green, Defensive...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift has a big goal heading into the season

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift has big aspirations heading into the 2022 season. According to Lions reporter Tim Twentyman, Swift’s goals for the new season are big. Twentyman stated, “Lions RB D’Andre Swift said his goal this year is to rush for 1,000 yards and have 1,000 yards receiving.”
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Vaughns

Comments / 0

Community Policy