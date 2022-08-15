Read full article on original website
WKTV
Former employee accused of breaking into Metro by T-Mobile in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a former Metro by T-Mobile employee accused of breaking into the Genesee Street business on Thursday. Joseph Nolan, 33, allegedly broke into Metro by T-Mobile and stole cash from the register as well as several cell phones. Nolan was charged with third-degree...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended...
Utica woman faces $5M fine & 40yrs for conspiracy drug charges
25-year-old Melisa Muminovic of Utica pled guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl.
rewind1077.com
Price skyrockets for green facilities project in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The price to reduce greenhouse gasses is ballooning. Phase one of the Green Facilities Capital Project in Tompkins County was approved last year for $7.3 million. The cost has now nearly doubled. County Administrator Lisa Holmes says the project is crucial to finish. On Thursday,...
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Woman leaves infant unattended in car
A Cortland woman was arrested earlier this week after she left her infant child unattended in a car for “an extended amount of time,” according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, county sheriff’s deputies responded to Price Chopper on Route 13 in...
cnyhomepage.com
NYS Police looking for larceny suspect
ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta is trying to identify a suspect in a larceny investigation from an incident that took place at Walmart on State Route 23 back in July. According to police, around 3:30 pm on July 30th, the unidentified man shown...
WKTV
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison
DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff charge two in camper theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a camper after an investigation that started back on August 9th. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, August 9th, deputies arrived at the site of an...
Lifeguards save unconscious infant at Central New York state park, officials say
Western, N.Y. — Four lifeguards will be honored Monday for saving an unconscious 11-month-old boy who was suffering from an allergic reaction last month at a Central New York state park, officials said. On July 5, the four Delta Lake State Park lifeguards were called to a campsite after...
rewind1077.com
TCAT GM: Service reductions are temporary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The head of TCAT says a decision to reduce service starting Sunday was a tough one to make. General Manager Scot Vanderpool addressed Wednesday’s decision from TCAT’s Board of Directors on Thursday’s edition of Ithaca’s Morning News. The changes will affect...
wxhc.com
Homeless Man Breaks Into Business Steals $5,400 Dollars in Electronics
Early Monday morning around 4:20, 41 year old John C. Delaney broke into the ARC of Cortland at 16 Crawford St. in the city. Delaney forced himself into the building by breaking open a metal exterior door, which resulted in about $700 dollars in damage to the door. He proceeded to enter the building and stole a variety of electronics including laptops, chrome books, and tablets that had an overall value of nearly $5,400 dollars.
WKTV
Utica police asking for help identifying suspect in laundromat theft
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department is investigating a theft at Julian’s Laundromat on Oneida Street and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. Police say the theft happened on Aug 12. UPD released a photo from security footage showing the man in question, who...
Utica Police Searching foR Wanted Porch Pirate
UTICA, NY – Utica police have reported a package theft larceny investigation after a man...
Eight guards injured during attacks by inmates at CNY max security prison, union says
Auburn, N.Y. — Eight guards were injured during an Aug. 10 attack by inmates at a Central New York maximum security prison, correctional officers union officials said this week. At about 7:43 a.m., two Auburn Correctional Facility officers were escorting a prisoner from the mess hall when the prisoner...
Aggravated insurance fraud, murder, strangulation: 221 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between June 30 and Aug. 15, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. People arrested were ages 18 to 79.
WKTV
Abandoned 911 call during domestic dispute leads to arrest in town of Western
TOWN OF WESTERN, N.Y. – A man is facing charges following a fight in the town of Western Wednesday morning. Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Camroden Road around 7:15 a.m. after an abandoned 911 call was received from that residence.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Local Residents Receive Prison Sentences for Robbery and Grand Larceny Charges
Two local residents will spend time in state prison after robbery and grand larceny charges. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton, entered a guilty plea to the charge of Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree, after the office says he was shoplifting at Walmart in the Village of Johnson City in June 2022, and then proceeded to threaten to stab employees with a box cutter when confronted.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Missing teen from Fulton now with a warrant out for her arrest
FULTON — A Fulton teen that has been missing since the beginning of August now has a warrant for her arrest through the Oswego County Court. Natalie Steele, 16, was reported missing on Aug. 1 around 3:30 a.m. She has not yet been located by law enforcement.
27 charged in 9-month Bradford County drug bust
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. UPDATE (WETM) – The Bradford County Drug Task Force and District Attorney’s Office announced that 27 people were accused of over 160 charges on August 17, 2022 in connection to a county-wide drug bust called “Operation Jet Sweep”. The announcement said that the investigation lasted nine months and led to dozens of […]
