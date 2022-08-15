ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Former employee accused of breaking into Metro by T-Mobile in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a former Metro by T-Mobile employee accused of breaking into the Genesee Street business on Thursday. Joseph Nolan, 33, allegedly broke into Metro by T-Mobile and stole cash from the register as well as several cell phones. Nolan was charged with third-degree...
UTICA, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car

CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Price skyrockets for green facilities project in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The price to reduce greenhouse gasses is ballooning. Phase one of the Green Facilities Capital Project in Tompkins County was approved last year for $7.3 million. The cost has now nearly doubled. County Administrator Lisa Holmes says the project is crucial to finish. On Thursday,...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cortland County, NY
Cortland County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Cortland, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Woman leaves infant unattended in car

A Cortland woman was arrested earlier this week after she left her infant child unattended in a car for “an extended amount of time,” according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, county sheriff’s deputies responded to Price Chopper on Route 13 in...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

NYS Police looking for larceny suspect

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta is trying to identify a suspect in a larceny investigation from an incident that took place at Walmart on State Route 23 back in July. According to police, around 3:30 pm on July 30th, the unidentified man shown...
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison

DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County Sheriff charge two in camper theft

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a camper after an investigation that started back on August 9th. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, August 9th, deputies arrived at the site of an...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts
rewind1077.com

TCAT GM: Service reductions are temporary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The head of TCAT says a decision to reduce service starting Sunday was a tough one to make. General Manager Scot Vanderpool addressed Wednesday’s decision from TCAT’s Board of Directors on Thursday’s edition of Ithaca’s Morning News. The changes will affect...
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Homeless Man Breaks Into Business Steals $5,400 Dollars in Electronics

Early Monday morning around 4:20, 41 year old John C. Delaney broke into the ARC of Cortland at 16 Crawford St. in the city. Delaney forced himself into the building by breaking open a metal exterior door, which resulted in about $700 dollars in damage to the door. He proceeded to enter the building and stole a variety of electronics including laptops, chrome books, and tablets that had an overall value of nearly $5,400 dollars.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Utica police asking for help identifying suspect in laundromat theft

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department is investigating a theft at Julian’s Laundromat on Oneida Street and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. Police say the theft happened on Aug 12. UPD released a photo from security footage showing the man in question, who...
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local Residents Receive Prison Sentences for Robbery and Grand Larceny Charges

Two local residents will spend time in state prison after robbery and grand larceny charges. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton, entered a guilty plea to the charge of Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree, after the office says he was shoplifting at Walmart in the Village of Johnson City in June 2022, and then proceeded to threaten to stab employees with a box cutter when confronted.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Missing teen from Fulton now with a warrant out for her arrest

FULTON — A Fulton teen that has been missing since the beginning of August now has a warrant for her arrest through the Oswego County Court. Natalie Steele, 16, was reported missing on Aug. 1 around 3:30 a.m. She has not yet been located by law enforcement.
FULTON, NY
WETM 18 News

27 charged in 9-month Bradford County drug bust

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. UPDATE (WETM) – The Bradford County Drug Task Force and District Attorney’s Office announced that 27 people were accused of over 160 charges on August 17, 2022 in connection to a county-wide drug bust called “Operation Jet Sweep”. The announcement said that the investigation lasted nine months and led to dozens of […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy