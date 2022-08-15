Read full article on original website
‘Walker’ Season 3: Premiere Date, Cast, and More
There's more 'Walker' on the way. Jared Padalecki's CW hit returns with its third season in Fall 2022. Here's what we know.
ComicBook
Walker Independence Star Katherine McNamara Shares New Series Teaser
Walker Independence, a prequel to Jared Padalecki's Walker, is set to debut on The CW this fall bringing viewers the story of Abigail "Abby" Walker, Cordell Walker's ancestor in a story set more than a century earlier in the Old West. Now, Arrow alum Katherine everyone "is running from something" in Independence. You can check it out for yourself below.
The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)
After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon Has One Thing to Say About Gibbs' Exit
"NCIS" star Mark Harmon has spoken about his character Gibbs' decision to leave the NCIS team, as well as what it means for the future.
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals Fans Have Correctly Guessed the Show’s Ending
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk claims that “about one out of every nine people” online have already guessed the ending for his character. The upcoming finale for Better Call Saul is one of the most anticipated in recent tv history. Better Call Saul centers on Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill as he transforms from a well-intentioned public defender to the slimy criminal lawyer fans meet in Breaking Bad. The final season had two major setbacks, leaving fans waiting for a long time. Of course, COVID-19 delayed filming. Then, Odenkirk had a serious heart attack when filming resumed. The final season finally debuted in April of this year.
Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul co-star Rhea Seehorn ‘yelled at me to stay on Earth’ during heart attack
Bob Odenkirk has recalled how his Better Call Saul co-stars rushed to his side after he suffered a heart attack on set.In July 2021, the actor collapsed while filming a scene from the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off.In a new interview, Odenkirk opened up about the incident, which he has previously described as his “flirting” with death.“ââI went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” he told Radio Times.Odenkirk said he’d later learnt that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn (who plays Kim Wexler) and...
digitalspy.com
Isle of the Dead boss teases Maggie and Negan's "chaotic" Walking Dead spin-off
Minor Walking Dead spoilers follow. Isle of the Dead boss Scott M Gimple has teased Maggie and Negan's "chaotic" Walking Dead spin-off. With The Walking Dead set to conclude with its 11th and final season, multiple characters are being split off into their own adventures – Daryl Dixon is headed to France with those smart zombies while arch-enemies Maggie and Negan have to team up in New York City.
ComicBook
Watch The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes Exclusive Teaser
The end of The Walking Dead begins October 2 on AMC. Only eight episodes remain of the AMC zombie drama's eleventh and final season, which finds Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) group of survivors fighting for a future against the New World Order: the Commonwealth. "This ain't living. It's surviving at best," says Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in a new Season 11 – Part 3 teaser video. ComicBook can reveal an exclusive early look at the TV spot, which will air during the August 14 series premiere of new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead at 9 pm ET/8c.
soapoperanetwork.com
Zuleyka Silver to Play High-Powered Executive on ‘The Young and the Restless’
Actress Zuleyka Silver has joined the cast of CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” as a high-powered executive named Audra Charles who’s lured to town by one of Genoa City’s business icons. She’ll first air on the soap beginning Friday, September 23. Previously appearing...
toofab.com
Ellen Pompeo Will Star & Exec Produce Hulu Limited Series While Scaling Back Grey’s Anatomy Role
The actress will also reduce her on-screen commitment to ABC's hit medical drama. Ellen Pompeo is setting her sights on newer things. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old actress will both star in and executive produce her first on-air series for Hulu through her ABC Signature-based production company, Calamity Jane.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
‘Tales of the Walking Dead’: Terry Crews on Joining TWD, Working With Olivia Munn, and the Best Dog Actor Ever
Tales of the Walking Dead is finally here on AMC, and how better to kick off the anthology series than pairing together old friends Terry Crews and Olivia Munn in a post-apocalypse scenario? In the episode, titled “Joe/Evie”, the duo trek across the country to try and reunite to with their lost loves — only to find they may have a stronger connection with each other. Turns out, according to Crews, the duo were thrilled to be paired together in real life, too. “We have the greatest rapport,” Crews told Decider. “It just felt like, here we are again. And there...
Marlon Wayans Moves Semi-Autobiographical Comedy ‘Book of Marlon’ From HBO Max to Starz
Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy series “Book of Marlon” to Starz. The premium cabler has put the show into development after it was previously set up at HBO Max. It was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020 as part of an overall deal Wayans had signed there. In the half-hour show, Wayans would play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Wayans will...
TVGuide.com
What to Watch on TV Tonight: Lili Reinhart Takes Two Life Paths in Netflix's Look Both Ways
It's a weird night for television, to be honest. When the biggest new release is a Netflix movie starring Lili Reinhart in a Sliding Doors update, the pickings are thin. Perhaps your best bet is a new episode of Reservation Dogs or Big Brother, or just catching up on shows you're behind on. It's actually pretty mellow through the weekend, too, as everyone gears up for the fall TV season. I'll use the time to watch The Old Man, which slipped through the cracks during the early busy months of summer.
Mark Harmon Weighs In on NCIS Exit for First Time, Reminds Fans Gibbs Is Alive
Ten months after Leroy Jethro Gibbs informed Tim that he would be staying behind in Alaska after cracking their latest case, NCIS vet Mark Harmon has weighed in on his alter ego’s sendoff. In a Season 19 DVD featurette shared by ET.com, Harmon explains how the opportunity to tackle “fresh” and “challenging” material is what kept him fronting the CBS drama for 18-plus seasons. He then alluded to Gibbs’ ultimate sendoff, which aired last Oct. 11 and saw the team’s “Boss” telling Special Agent McGee, “I’m not going back, Tim…. I’m not going back home,” while peacefully casting a line into an...
ETOnline.com
Terry Crews Talks 'Tales of the Walking Dead,' Reuniting With Olivia Munn and Killing Zombies (Exclusive)
While The Walking Dead series is winding down, with its last eight episodes airing in the fall, the zombie universe continues to expand, with Tales of the Walking Dead being the latest installment in the franchise. The six-part, episodic anthology gives audiences a different perspective on the apocalypse as it tells various unexpected, standalone stories, including one about a doomsday prepper named Joe played by Terry Crews.
Popculture
Two More HBO Max Series Could Be Canceled After Their New Seasons Premiere
Titans and Doom Patrol might not have much longer to live after their upcoming new seasons' premiere. The two HBO Max DC Comics shows will see their fourth seasons hit the streaming platform later this year, but neither has been renewed beyond that yet. All of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics projects are in a state of flux since the merger was completed and Batgirl was canceled.
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
‘Ramy’: Hulu Sets Season 3 Premiere Date
The long-awaited Season 3 premiere of Hulu‘s Ramy has been set for September 30. Ramy Youssef returns for 10 episodes of the acclaimed series which follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) and his family as they navigate spirituality in their politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy continues to bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In Season 3, his family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly...
Collider
Kirby Howell-Baptiste Cast Opposite Colin Farrell in Apple TV+ Series 'Sugar'
With her name on many acclaimed projects, Kirby Howell-Baptiste's career is coasting, and we're here for the ride. The actress who recently turned heads with her acclaimed performance as Death on Netflix's The Sandman is not resting on her laurels as Deadline has just revealed that she has booked a role in AppleTV+'s upcoming series Sugar. She is the second cast member to be unveiled for the upcoming series and will join the earlier announced Colin Farrell.
FanSided
