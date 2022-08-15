ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit of '45: A lifetime ago, they fought for freedom, but their legacy of heroism lives on

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 2 days ago
Behind the aged faces you can still catch a glimpse of the youths who left friends, family and loved ones behind and gambled their lives in pursuit of freedom.

These World War II veterans, most flirting with the century mark, came to be honored Sunday for their bravery, selflessness and sacrifice.

The eleventh Spirit of '45 ceremony, held at the Marriott Sanibel Harbour Resort, has kept on in the face of dwindling World War II veterans, each year the possibility of being the final ceremony.

That could possibly be the case this year as past events have drawn more than 200 veterans and their spouses and less than a third of that number were present this year.

The event coincides with Spirit of '45 Day and the anniversary of the end of World War II on Aug. 14, 1945 also known as Victory over Japan Day or V-J Day.

In a personal note about the ceremony in July, organizer Eryka Aptaker said it all: "Unfortunately, the responses seem to have slowed down this year but I am not throwing in the towel. In 2020, the event was cancelled due to the pandemic and last year’s attendance was lower than it could have been, as COVID was a deterrent.

"I sincerely feel that more members of our greatest generation are still out there and still haven’t heard of this initiative to honor them. Their stories need to be heard and preserved. Their legacy needs to live on."

Aptaker has tirelessly organized the event for over a decade, a tribute to all the soldiers, sailors, and airmen representing the Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.

"Let's not let their service be forgotten," she said Sunday night.

"I can't say if this event will be held next year," she added. "If not, let me say it's been an honor. I hope you all know you touched my heart in ways you can't imagine."

While most World War II veterans could be just leaving their late 80s and older, a number of those at this year's event reported in at 99 and beyond — around 40 in all who served in that war.

One of those being celebrated was Lt. Col. Donald K. Longer, 103.

The U.S. Air Force veteran served nearly 30 years from World War II, into Korea and in Vietnam. Longer injured his knee a few weeks ago and could not attend but his sister-in-law, Mary Longer, spoke in his place.

"Other than his knee, he's fine," she said. "Our goal is to get him on his feet by Labor Day, his 104th birthday."

Mary Longer read passages from Donald Longer's journal, "From Horses to Jets." The journal recounted his service as a member of a cavalry National Guard unit, The Red Horses, in Washington, Iowa, and then getting called up to duty in the Army, Army Air Corps and then the Air Force.

Then there's Art Stoneback, 95, a repeat attendee, who said the celebration of his World War II comrades is "just great. It's nice to hear the stories."

Stoneback said he has so many of those stories but one from his service that stuck in his mind was when, at just age 17 and serving in the European theater of the war, he managed to wrangle a pass to England a few weeks after D-Day.

"My older brother, William, was in the Army," Stoneback said. After a train ride, and discovering where his brother was based, he finally found him.

"Can you imagine," he said. "In all that, to find him."

He said William then was sent back to mainland Europe and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

"He survived, we both did," he said. His brother died a few years ago, but Art Stoneback said, "I'm still here."

Sunday night's ceremony included the presentation of colors, the national anthem, a description of the Spirit of '45, World War II guest speakers, a POW/MIA service (Missing Man Table), flag-folding ceremony, wreath ceremony, entertainment from Guns N' Hoses, "Echo Taps" and more.

Retired Brigadier Gen. James A. Dozier, 91, of Fort Myers, assisted with the flag-folding ceremony.

About V-J Day

On Aug. 14, 1945, it was announced that Japan had surrendered unconditionally to the Allies, effectively ending World War II. Since then, both Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 have been known as Victory over Japan Day, or simply "V-J Day." The term has also been used for Sept. 2, 1945, when Japan's formal surrender took place aboard the USS Missouri, anchored in Tokyo Bay. Coming several months after the surrender of Nazi Germany, Japan's capitulation in the Pacific brought six years of hostilities to a close.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

