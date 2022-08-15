ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

12-year-old shot, 2 men wounded during fight in South Carolina town

By Lindsay Miller
 2 days ago

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — A man and a 12-year-old boy were shot and another man was stabbed Saturday night during a fight in downtown Walterboro, authorities said.

Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said crews responded about 9 p.m. to reports of a stabbing and shooting in the 200 block of East Washington Street.

“A large group of people ran across a field, and that’s where the two gunshot victims were found,” McRoy said.

The men were treated at the scene while the young boy was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina.

No additional information was immediately available.

Walterboro Police are investigating the incident.

sclowyemac
2d ago

Apparently, the bad guys in Walterboro have been trying to be like Charleston, Savannah, Myrtle Beach and Columbia with the same kind of crime by the same kind of people. It's a major, majorly difficult solution to fix it. Nobody has found it yet.

