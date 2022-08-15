Read full article on original website
click orlando
Wildfire smoke may impact I-95 traffic in Flagler County, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A wildfire sprang up near Interstate 95 Wednesday afternoon, possibly impacting traffic along the highway in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the fire is near the stretch of mile markers 285 to 287 on Interstate 95, and smoke signs have...
click orlando
1 dead, 1 airlifted in 3-vehicle crash in Brevard County, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed and another person was flown to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Courtenay Parkway and Hall Road in Merritt Island around 8:30 a.m.
Crews open new stretch of State Road 429 to drivers in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A brand-new stretch of State Road 429 is now open to drivers in Seminole County. It’s part of the Wekiva Parkway project to create a beltway around Central Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Crews opened the southbound and westbound lanes...
WESH
Wekiva Parkway project set to open new road for drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As early as Monday morning, drivers could have a new road to use during the morning commute. Another section of the Wekiva Parkway should be ready as early as 5 a.m. Orange barrels block the left side entrance ramp to the Wekiva Parkway heading out...
click orlando
Titusville gets ready for heavy traffic ahead of Artemis launch day
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – NASA’s first attempt to launch the Artemis I mission will take place in less than two weeks and Titusville police provided a traffic advisory for people planning to travel in the area. Crews are targeting Monday, Aug. 29 at 8:33 a.m. for the launch from...
Orlando International Airport leaders may increase parking costs for travelers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Your trip from Orlando International Airport could get more expensive. Airport leaders will decide Wednesday afternoon whether to charge visitors more to park their cars. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The cheapest option, the economy lot, would go from $10 a day, to...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County to perform evening asphalt repairs to southbound lanes on Pleasant Hill Road this week
Osceola County is performing evening asphalt repairs on the southbound lanes of Pleasant Hill Road this week from Suzette Drive to Granada Boulevard. The road work will take place through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. but may vary based on weather conditions or equipment-related issues. There will be...
click orlando
Picking palmetto berries unlawful on county property, Flagler officials warn
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials warned residents Tuesday that picking palmetto berries on county property may be “tempting” — but it’s also illegal. An ordinance in Flagler County forbids the removal of soil, rock, sand, stones, trees, shrubs, plants or wood materials from county lands, officials said. County staff added that violations can results in fines of up to $500.
click orlando
Brightline announces traffic advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline, a private passenger rail line in Florida, announced a list of traffic advisories Monday as it works to construct a rail line extension connecting Orlando to West Palm Beach. The advisories consist of lane closures, work zones, railroad crossings and bridge work information. The extension...
click orlando
VIDEO: Severe thunderstorms cause power lines to spark in Orange City
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – Severe thunderstorms and heavy winds caused a power line to spark outside of an Orange City home Wednesday afternoon. Homeowners Jaclyn Trinkl and Jamison Wrigley shared Ring doorbell videos with News 6 as more weather alerts popped up across Central Florida. [TRENDING: Win tickets to...
click orlando
Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
Flagler Beach man killed in hit & run crash in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol crash investigators are working to identify the driver who hit a man with their car early Tuesday morning then drove away from the scene. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers say the victim, identified only as a 23-year-old man...
villages-news.com
Misguided motorist takes ride in golf cart down County Road 466 in The Villages
A misguided motorist on Tuesday morning took a ride in a golf cart down County Road 466 in The Villages. The man in the EZ-GO non-street legal golf cart was spotted at about 10 a.m. heading westbound on County Road 466. He realized his mistake and turned around at the Morse family compound. He entered eastbound County Road 466 and kept going.
click orlando
Volusia County warns beachgoers to watch out for washback sea turtles
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County warned beachgoers locally to watch out for washback turtles — palm-sized sea turtles washing ashore beaches in the county. According to the county, washback turtles may be hiding in seaweed that washes ashore on beaches in the area. Officials said the turtles...
Racer hits 132 mph on Gandy Bridge, FHP says
A Tampa man was arrested early Sunday morning after being caught racing on the Gandy Bridge, troopers said.
click orlando
Pedestrian hit multiple times, killed in Volusia County hit-and-run, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old Flagler Beach man was killed during a hit-and-run along U.S. Highway 92 in Volusia County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2014 Nissan Sentra was heading west along the inside lane of U.S. Highway 92 when it struck...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission officer pull me...
click orlando
Opossum found in girl’s bathroom at elementary school, Brevard deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An opossum was found in a girl’s bathroom at Indialantic Elementary School Tuesday, prompting a school resource deputy to take action, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz arrived at the school Tuesday morning, assuming “it...
orangeobserver.com
Residents oppose Conroy-Windermere vet clinic
Southwest Orange residents were not afraid to speak their mind Thursday, Aug. 11, during a community meeting held by Orange County Government to get public opinion on a Luv n Care Windermere Veterinary Clinic proposed in the West Windermere Rural Settlement. Dr. Inderjit Singh and Jasbir Kaur are requesting rezoning...
click orlando
Man arrested nearly 2 years after 119 mph deadly crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of driving nearly 150 mph while drunk prior to a deadly crash has been arrested nearly two years after the Orange County wreck. William Wigton, 27, was booked into the Orange County jail on Monday. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull...
