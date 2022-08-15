Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Two Way Streets, The First 24 Hours
The first 24 hours of two-way streets in downtown Manitowoc are in the books, and Mayor Justin Nickels couldn’t be happier. In a new release, the mayor explained that there were no accidents on 8th, 10th or 11th Streets, much like some had predicted. He also said that the...
gbnewsnetwork.com
City of Green Bay Announces Temporary Closure of Dousman Street
(GREEN BAY, WI 08-17-2022) – The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing, on behalf of Canadian National Railway, the temporary closure of Dousman Street for railroad crossing repair between North Broadway and Washington Street. Traffic Impact. Dousman Street and Main Street between North Broadway and Washington Street, and...
Two Rivers City Council votes against use of ATVs, UTVs on city streets
A motion for a two-year trial period with ATVs and UTVs was voted down six to three after hours of discussion at a public hearing.
seehafernews.com
Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies
A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion
(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in Fond du Lac County uses cornfield to elude authorities
WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers City Council Invites Residents to Comment on ATV/UTV Usage on City Streets
City officials have been discussing it for a while, now it’s time for the public to speak up. At tonight’s (August 15th) Two Rivers City Council meeting, time is being set aside for residents to answer the question “Should ATVs and UTVs be allowed on city streets?”
seehafernews.com
Approval is Given for the Creation of an Olive Garden Restaurant in the Town of Sheboygan
The Town of Sheboygan is now officially getting an Olive Garden. The Town Board met yesterday afternoon and they gave their official stamp of approval for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building that will house the national chain. The restaurant will be located at the Northeast corner of Highway 42...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Community Speed Watch’: Green Bay police teaming with trained volunteers to report speed violations
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department will be gathering data to address speeding concerns in the City of Green Bay through the use of trained volunteers. The GBPD is partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to use trained volunteers to observe and report speed violations.
Fond du Lac construction affecting local businesses
Construction on many major roads in Fond du Lac has been closing roads since April, inconveniencing citizens and causing problems for many local businesses.
whbl.com
Fire Destroys Home, Garage In Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 7th and Michigan in The City of Sheboygan Monday afternoon. The fire was reported around 5pm, and one person was inside the home at the time. The victim reported hearing an explosion, then seeing an orange ball of light, and quickly escaped from the second floor as the fire spread from the garage to the rear of the building, and then engulfed both structures.
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Manitowoc Woman Following A Disturbance At a Kwik Trip Store
Bail is set at $200 cash for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman after causing a commotion at a northside Manitowoc Kwik Trip store. Diane D. Clifton is charged with Disorderly Conduct and Felony Bail Jumping. Police were dispatched to the convenience store on North 8th Street Monday afternoon for a call of a woman (Clifton) screaming at a clerk, who told officers that Clifton had come inside, despite not making a purchase, to swipe her card asking why it wasn’t working.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver escapes into cornfield after chase in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man got away after leading deputies on a chase in Fond du Lac County early Wednesday. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:28 a.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Rd in the Township of Waupun.
Grafton man killed in I-43 crash involving semi
A man was killed early Wednesday morning when he rear-ended a semi-truck on I-43 near WIS 60, causing a four-hour closure, authorities say.
wearegreenbay.com
Emergency repair closes Green Bay road, police explain
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Bay is closed for emergency repair, reports the Green Bay Police Department. According to a tweet from the department, S. Webster Av. between E. Mason St. and E. Walnut St. is impacted. Officers explained the closure is due to a...
wearegreenbay.com
K-9 LEX helps with another bust in the City of Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody following a drug bust in the City of Fond du Lac on Monday. According to a Facebook post, On August 15, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received an anonymous tip of suspicious activity of two individuals parked in the parking lot at Walgreens on East Johnson Street that were possibly involved in drug activity.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc City Council to Welcome New Police and Fire Department Personnel
There are two meetings scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. First up is the Committee of the Whole, which will gather in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m. They will be discussing several litigation-related items in both open and closed sessions. Then at 6:30 p.m., the Common Councill...
seehafernews.com
Studebaker Drivers Club To Host 2023 Meet in Manitowoc
Manitowoc is going to be the host city for the 59th annual Studebaker Drivers Club International Meet next year. The event, scheduled for September 12th through the 16th of 2023, is expected to draw over 1,000 Studebaker car and truck enthusiasts to the lakeshore area, according to Steve Kanter, President of the Wisconsin Region Studebaker Drivers Club.
seehafernews.com
Gas Price Decline Slows in Eastern Wisconsin
The rapid drop in gas prices we have seen in Eastern Wisconsin over the past couple of weeks slowed this past week. Manitowoc County for example had been dropping by 10 cents or more a week, but according to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon since last week is down only 4 cents this week to $3.65.
