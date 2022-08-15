ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

Two Way Streets, The First 24 Hours

The first 24 hours of two-way streets in downtown Manitowoc are in the books, and Mayor Justin Nickels couldn’t be happier. In a new release, the mayor explained that there were no accidents on 8th, 10th or 11th Streets, much like some had predicted. He also said that the...
MANITOWOC, WI
gbnewsnetwork.com

City of Green Bay Announces Temporary Closure of Dousman Street

(GREEN BAY, WI 08-17-2022) – The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing, on behalf of Canadian National Railway, the temporary closure of Dousman Street for railroad crossing repair between North Broadway and Washington Street. Traffic Impact. Dousman Street and Main Street between North Broadway and Washington Street, and...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies

A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion

(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver in Fond du Lac County uses cornfield to elude authorities

WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.
WAUPUN, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2001 South 13th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Great price for a large home with tons of potential! The main level of the home offers a living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen with great cabinet space, and full bathroom. The upper level has two bedrooms and a bonus space that would be great for an office or toy room. Great closet space throughout the entire home. New gutters, two car garage, large backyard, and additional off-street parking. Bring your finishing touches to this great Sheboygan home!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
whbl.com

Fire Destroys Home, Garage In Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 7th and Michigan in The City of Sheboygan Monday afternoon. The fire was reported around 5pm, and one person was inside the home at the time. The victim reported hearing an explosion, then seeing an orange ball of light, and quickly escaped from the second floor as the fire spread from the garage to the rear of the building, and then engulfed both structures.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set For Manitowoc Woman Following A Disturbance At a Kwik Trip Store

Bail is set at $200 cash for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman after causing a commotion at a northside Manitowoc Kwik Trip store. Diane D. Clifton is charged with Disorderly Conduct and Felony Bail Jumping. Police were dispatched to the convenience store on North 8th Street Monday afternoon for a call of a woman (Clifton) screaming at a clerk, who told officers that Clifton had come inside, despite not making a purchase, to swipe her card asking why it wasn’t working.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver escapes into cornfield after chase in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man got away after leading deputies on a chase in Fond du Lac County early Wednesday. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:28 a.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Rd in the Township of Waupun.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Emergency repair closes Green Bay road, police explain

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Bay is closed for emergency repair, reports the Green Bay Police Department. According to a tweet from the department, S. Webster Av. between E. Mason St. and E. Walnut St. is impacted. Officers explained the closure is due to a...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

K-9 LEX helps with another bust in the City of Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody following a drug bust in the City of Fond du Lac on Monday. According to a Facebook post, On August 15, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received an anonymous tip of suspicious activity of two individuals parked in the parking lot at Walgreens on East Johnson Street that were possibly involved in drug activity.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Studebaker Drivers Club To Host 2023 Meet in Manitowoc

Manitowoc is going to be the host city for the 59th annual Studebaker Drivers Club International Meet next year. The event, scheduled for September 12th through the 16th of 2023, is expected to draw over 1,000 Studebaker car and truck enthusiasts to the lakeshore area, according to Steve Kanter, President of the Wisconsin Region Studebaker Drivers Club.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Gas Price Decline Slows in Eastern Wisconsin

The rapid drop in gas prices we have seen in Eastern Wisconsin over the past couple of weeks slowed this past week. Manitowoc County for example had been dropping by 10 cents or more a week, but according to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon since last week is down only 4 cents this week to $3.65.
WISCONSIN STATE

