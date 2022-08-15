Clear the Shelters: Help dogs and the community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A nationwide initiative returns to central Ohio this week. Clear the Shelters is about getting dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes.

This year, the Franklin County Dog Shelter and A doption Center is returning to an in-person event.

The shelter will run promotions all week, waiving all fees for adoptions, and all fees for redemptions. The only thing that will cost anything is the dog license, for $18.

“In the years past with Clear the Shelters, we’ve seen great participation from our community that empties out all of the kennels,” Assistant Director Dwayne Young said. “Every day we walk in and see dogs in kennels, were cleaning them and taking care of them, but it’s such a relief and beautiful sight to walk through the wards and see the mall empty, not hear any noise at all and know these dogs are in loving homes.”

The event used to be an adoption event held on a Saturday. During the pandemic, Clear the Shelters moved to an awareness and fundraising event that spanned the entire month. The money raised will be used to help operate the building by paying for electricity, staffing, and the care for the animals.

“We also have a lot of great other programs like our snip and free spay and neuter program for those owned pets that may not be able to afford those services at a veterinary practice,” Young said. “Donations help fund those types of programs to make sure they are free to the community.”

Every dog that enters the facility is evaluated by medical staff to determine if treatment is needed.

While the adoption center is not open all the time, there is staff on location who tend to the animals and property at all hours of the day, plus the animal control officers who work the streets. You can get involved by visiting the FCDS Facebook Page .

NBC4 is committed to helping the FCDS Clear the Shelter by weekly profiling a dog and some of their K9 friends, to assist in getting them forever homes. Below are some of the dogs that have been featured on NBC4i.com and then adopted.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–“LUCY” sits at attention during a training session at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. She’s wearing a gold medal around her neck for recenlty winning top prize in the shelter’s talent contest. Lucy is able to obey a number of commands including “Talk,” “Sit,” “Shake,” “Stay,” and “Come.” (Photo by Tony Mirones)

Age: 3 Years 1 Week (approx) Breed: Pit Bull Mix Weight: 40 Ibs Size: Medium Primary Color: Tan Secondary Color: White Foster Animal Sex: Spayed Female (Photo by Tony Mirones)

Date In Shelter: 4/8/2022 Age: 2 Years 4 Weeks Breed: Pit Bull Mix Weight: 61.2 Ibs Size: Large Primary Color: Tan Secondary Color: FOSTER ANIMAL Sex: Spayed Female Constant Companion (Photo by Tony Mirones)



Age: 6 Years 1 Month Breed: Pit Bull Mix Weight: 65.8 Ibs Size: Extra Large Primary Color: Brown Secondary Color: White FOSTER ANIMAL Sex: Neutered Male Shelter Favorite Go Getter (Photo by Tony Mirones)

Age: 3.1 Years Breed: Pit Bull (Mix) Adult Size: Medium Weight: 40 lbs Sex: Female (Spayed) Adoption Amount: $ 18 (Photo by Tony Mirones)

ID: 72005 Location: FEATURE DOG Age: 10.5 Years Breed: American Bulldog (Mix) Adult Size Weight: 47.2 lbs Sex: Female (Spayed) Adoption Amount: $ 18 Constant Companion Constant Companion Crate Trained Crate Trained Housebroken Housebroken Senior Favorite Senior Favorite Shelter Favorite Shelter Favorite (Photo by Tony Mirones)

Romeo Date In Shelter: 5/31/2022 Age: 4 Years (approx) Breed: Mastiff Mix Weight: 112 lbs Size: Extra Large Primary Color: Brown Secondary Color: Sex: Male Housebroken

Age: 4 Years 2 Weeks Breed: Mastiff Mix Weight: 92 lbs Size: Extra Large Primary Color: Brown Secondary Color: Sex: Spayed Female Housebroken Constant Companion (Photo by Tony Mirones)

Date In Shelter: 11/19/2021 Age: 1 Year 3 Months 2 Weeks Breed: Large Mix Breed Mix Weight: 46 Ibs Size: Large Primary Color: Brown Secondary Color: FOSTER ANIMAL Sex: Neutered Male OK with Dogs Shelter Favorite Recommend Kids 8+ (photo by Tony Mirones)

Age: 4 Years 6 Months (approx) Due Date Out: 4/29/2022 Breed: Pit Bull Mix Weight: 48 Ibs Size: Large Primary Color: Brown Secondary Color: White Sex: Male Goofball

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–“Archie” is about seven years old and has a calm demeanor. This fella is missing an eye, but that won’t keep him from loving you. (photo by Tony Mirones)







Age: 3.4 Years Breed: Pit Bull (Mix) Adult Size: Large Weight: 58.2 lbs Sex: Male (Neutered) Adoption Amount: $ 18 BusyBee Housebroken Shelter Favorite



FRANKLIN COUNTY DOG SHELTER AND ADOPTION CENTER

All sleepover supplies will be provided. You provide your houseguest with a comfy place to rest their heads and lots of love while letting the shelter provide the rest.

Should you fall in love with your houseguest, most adoptions can be completed later over the phone (WAIVED adoption fee* will still apply!)

Hosts must be able to pick up and return their houseguest within the specified dates/times. This event is not limited to Franklin County residents.

**Interested adopters may also visit the shelter on Saturday or Sunday to participate in the sleepover event with an available dog.

Event Schedule

Monday – ALL fees waived*

(Open for adoptions and lost dog reclaims.)

Tuesday – ALL fees waived*

(Open for adoptions and lost dog reclaims.)

Wednesday – ALL fees waived*

(Open for lost dog reclaims only.)

-Come out and meet our adoptable dogs at Huntington Park on Wednesday, August 17th, as the Columbus Clippers take on Toledo.

Thursday – ALL fees waived*

(Open for adoptions and lost dog reclaims.)

Friday – ALL fees waived*

(Open for lost dog reclaims only.)

SLEEPOVER Saturday – ALL fees waived*

(Open for SLEEPOVERS and lost dog reclaims only.)

SLEEPOVER Sunday – ALL fees waived*

(Open for SLEEPOVERS and lost dog reclaims only.)

CLOSED FOR CLEANING on Aug. 22

(Open for lost dog reclaims only. No adoptions)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.