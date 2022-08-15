ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Clear the Shelters: Help dogs and the community

By Tony Mirones
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A nationwide initiative returns to central Ohio this week. Clear the Shelters is about getting dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes.

This year, the Franklin County Dog Shelter and A doption Center is returning to an in-person event.

The shelter will run promotions all week, waiving all fees for adoptions, and all fees for redemptions. The only thing that will cost anything is the dog license, for $18.

Why is Columbus getting hotter? Ohio State study underway

“In the years past with Clear the Shelters, we’ve seen great participation from our community that empties out all of the kennels,” Assistant Director Dwayne Young said. “Every day we walk in and see dogs in kennels, were cleaning them and taking care of them, but it’s such a relief and beautiful sight to walk through the wards and see the mall empty, not hear any noise at all and know these dogs are in loving homes.”

The event used to be an adoption event held on a Saturday. During the pandemic, Clear the Shelters moved to an awareness and fundraising event that spanned the entire month. The money raised will be used to help operate the building by paying for electricity, staffing, and the care for the animals.

“We also have a lot of great other programs like our snip and free spay and neuter program for those owned pets that may not be able to afford those services at a veterinary practice,” Young said. “Donations help fund those types of programs to make sure they are free to the community.”

Festival Latino returns at Genoa Park for first time in three years

Every dog that enters the facility is evaluated by medical staff to determine if treatment is needed.

While the adoption center is not open all the time, there is staff on location who tend to the animals and property at all hours of the day, plus the animal control officers who work the streets. You can get involved by visiting the FCDS Facebook Page .

NBC4 is committed to helping the FCDS Clear the Shelter by weekly profiling a dog and some of their K9 friends, to assist in getting them forever homes. Below are some of the dogs that have been featured on NBC4i.com and then adopted.

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–“LUCY” sits at attention during a training session at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. She’s wearing a gold medal around her neck for recenlty winning top prize in the shelter’s talent contest. Lucy is able to obey a number of commands including “Talk,” “Sit,” “Shake,” “Stay,” and “Come.” (Photo by Tony Mirones)
    Age: 3 Years 1 Week (approx) Breed: Pit Bull Mix Weight: 40 Ibs Size: Medium Primary Color: Tan Secondary Color: White Foster Animal Sex: Spayed Female (Photo by Tony Mirones)
    Date In Shelter: 4/8/2022 Age: 2 Years 4 Weeks Breed: Pit Bull Mix Weight: 61.2 Ibs Size: Large Primary Color: Tan Secondary Color: FOSTER ANIMAL Sex: Spayed Female Constant Companion (Photo by Tony Mirones)
    Age: 6 Years 1 Month Breed: Pit Bull Mix Weight: 65.8 Ibs Size: Extra Large Primary Color: Brown Secondary Color: White FOSTER ANIMAL Sex: Neutered Male Shelter Favorite Go Getter (Photo by Tony Mirones)
    Age: 3.1 Years Breed: Pit Bull (Mix) Adult Size: Medium Weight: 40 lbs Sex: Female (Spayed) Adoption Amount: $ 18 (Photo by Tony Mirones)
    ID: 72005 Location: FEATURE DOG Age: 10.5 Years Breed: American Bulldog (Mix) Adult Size Weight: 47.2 lbs Sex: Female (Spayed) Adoption Amount: $ 18 Constant Companion Constant Companion Crate Trained Crate Trained Housebroken Housebroken Senior Favorite Senior Favorite Shelter Favorite Shelter Favorite (Photo by Tony Mirones)
    Romeo Date In Shelter: 5/31/2022 Age: 4 Years (approx) Breed: Mastiff Mix Weight: 112 lbs Size: Extra Large Primary Color: Brown Secondary Color: Sex: Male Housebroken
    Age: 4 Years 2 Weeks Breed: Mastiff Mix Weight: 92 lbs Size: Extra Large Primary Color: Brown Secondary Color: Sex: Spayed Female Housebroken Constant Companion (Photo by Tony Mirones)
    Date In Shelter: 11/19/2021 Age: 1 Year 3 Months 2 Weeks Breed: Large Mix Breed Mix Weight: 46 Ibs Size: Large Primary Color: Brown Secondary Color: FOSTER ANIMAL Sex: Neutered Male OK with Dogs Shelter Favorite Recommend Kids 8+ (photo by Tony Mirones)
    Age: 4 Years 6 Months (approx) Due Date Out: 4/29/2022 Breed: Pit Bull Mix Weight: 48 Ibs Size: Large Primary Color: Brown Secondary Color: White Sex: Male Goofball
    COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–“Archie” is about seven years old and has a calm demeanor. This fella is missing an eye, but that won’t keep him from loving you. (photo by Tony Mirones)
    Age: 3.4 Years Breed: Pit Bull (Mix) Adult Size: Large Weight: 58.2 lbs Sex: Male (Neutered) Adoption Amount: $ 18 BusyBee Housebroken Shelter Favorite
FRANKLIN COUNTY DOG SHELTER AND ADOPTION CENTER

  • All sleepover supplies will be provided. You provide your houseguest with a comfy place to rest their heads and lots of love while letting the shelter provide the rest.
  • Should you fall in love with your houseguest, most adoptions can be completed later over the phone (WAIVED adoption fee* will still apply!)
  • Hosts must be able to pick up and return their houseguest within the specified dates/times. This event is not limited to Franklin County residents.
  • **Interested adopters may also visit the shelter on Saturday or Sunday to participate in the sleepover event with an available dog.
Ohio State University students begin moving into dorms

Event Schedule

Monday – ALL fees waived*
(Open for adoptions and lost dog reclaims.)

Tuesday – ALL fees waived*
(Open for adoptions and lost dog reclaims.)

Wednesday – ALL fees waived*
(Open for lost dog reclaims only.)

-Come out and meet our adoptable dogs at Huntington Park on Wednesday, August 17th, as the Columbus Clippers take on Toledo.

Thursday – ALL fees waived*
(Open for adoptions and lost dog reclaims.)

Friday – ALL fees waived*
(Open for lost dog reclaims only.)

SLEEPOVER Saturday – ALL fees waived*
(Open for SLEEPOVERS and lost dog reclaims only.)

SLEEPOVER Sunday – ALL fees waived*
(Open for SLEEPOVERS and lost dog reclaims only.)

CLOSED FOR CLEANING on Aug. 22
(Open for lost dog reclaims only. No adoptions)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

NBC4 Columbus

‘Need for choice:’ Christian school to open in Hilltop with help from public funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A church in Columbus will soon become a school – free from “dangerous curriculum” and hefty tuition costs, thanks to state-funded vouchers. The Center for Christian Virtue (CCV), a conservative advocacy group based in Columbus, launched a private “microschool” in the Hilltop neighborhood and is poised to open to 45 students […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two men wanted for 2021 Columbus murder

Katherine Persang, the mother of the victim Bryce Persang, spoke with NBC4 earlier this year on the homicide investigation. You can watch that in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community tips to help find two men wanted in the 2021 shooting death of Bryce Persang. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Second cancer battle claims life of Columbus firefighter

Watch NBC4’s segment about the Wortmans from 2018 the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer. The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday. “He dedicated 33 years to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio zoo mourns loss of African lion, Kazi

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo is mourning the loss of its African Lion, Kazi. The zoo said Kazi died on Tuesday at nearly 16 years old. Zoo officials said Kazi was having some changes in gait, which prompted the animal care team to perform some scans on her which showed spinal arthritis and secondary spinal cord compression.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why Columbus’ downtown boosters want to slow down traffic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Downtown Columbus boosters say changes such as converting downtown streets from one-way to two-way or lowering the speed limit can help improve safety, retail and the pedestrian experience. Columbus Downtown Development Corp. President Amy Taylor said community members who’ve provided feedback for the new downtown strategic plan are particularly […]
COLUMBUS, OH
tvnewscheck.com

Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE

A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Application for school clothing assistance in Franklin County open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The application for those seeking assistance with back-to-school clothing for kids is now open. Charity Newsies will provide all children needing assistance who are enrolled in grades K through 12 in any Franklin County school with a full clothing package. The package includes a coat, knit hat, gloves, three pairs of pants and shirts that are dress code compliant, and six sets of underwear and socks. For school children enrolled in schools with uniform requirements, each child will receive a voucher of $75 toward the purchase of school uniforms.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Wanted! Dirty Dogs…For a Good Cause

Since we are in the middle of the dog days of August, it seems only appropriate that the Union County Humane Society will have a Dog Days of August Dog Wash Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at McAuliffe’s Ace Hardware, 1299 W. 5th St. Bring your pooch down...
UNION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When did Columbus teachers last go on strike?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – School is starting for Columbus City Schools in less than a week, but the district and the teachers’ union still don’t have a contract agreement in place. If union members decide, teachers could strike next week. The last time Columbus teachers went on strike was 1975. Some who were affected by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Addressing homelessness in Columbus and across the country

The homelessness problem in America, according to The New York Times, has the makings of an acute crisis. Shelters across the country are seeing a surge in people needing help. Here in Columbus a homeless camp on the city’s East Side is facing eviction at the end of the month....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Child injured in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was injured in a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus Monday evening. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 600 block of East 2nd Avenue at approximately 7:19 p.m. The victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition. Police have not released the age […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
