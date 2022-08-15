Read full article on original website
It’s jury duty selection season in Arlington and Falls Church
It’s once again the time of year when Arlington’s circuit court starts to select its jury pool for the next year. Juror questionnaires are being sent soon to tens of thousands of Arlington and Falls Church residents, for jury duty in 2023. Would-be jurors are randomly selected from the voter rolls and will receive questionnaires in the mail.
New membership program launches at several Arlington bars, providing beers and pizza slices
(Updated, 8:50 p.m.) The company behind several Arlington bars is launching a membership service that aims to position its portfolio as a casual social club, of sorts. The D.C.-based hospitality group Tin Shop — which owns Pentagon City’s Highline RxR, Quincy Hall in Ballston, the soon-to-open Astro Beer Hall in Shirlington, and seven other D.C. area food-and-drink spots — is starting the “Tin Shop Social Club,” a $39.99/mo service providing drinks and food to members.
Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
Morning Poll: How big of a problem is cut-through traffic in Arlington?
Cut-through traffic may not make many headlines here in Arlington, but it has been a big topic of conversation in our neighbor to the south. Alexandria communities, particularly those along Duke Street, have long complained about drivers trying to beat the traffic on the main road by taking neighborhood streets. The city has even implemented a pilot program intended to cut down on cut-through traffic, which some residents say is made worse by navigation apps steering people around traffic congestion.
‘To Sail Around the Sun’ Returns to the Kennedy Center
WASHINGTON — Company E, Washington, DC’s leading contemporary repertory dance company, will return its catered-to-kids performance of ‘To Sail Around the Sun’ to the Kennedy Center on National Dance Day, September 17th. Through dance, live music and storytelling, ‘To Sail Around the Sun’ takes the audience...
Seven lesser-known features of this week’s Arlington County Fair
The Arlington County Fair is set to kick off this Wednesday and run through Sunday, Aug. 21. As usual (though it was not without some debate) the fair is being held at the Thomas Jefferson Community Center, at 3501 2nd Street S. It is free to attend and open to the whole family.
It’s Advanced vs. Amazon after delivery van towed from Buckingham apartments
An Amazon delivery van was reported stolen yesterday near Ballston. Except it wasn’t stolen. It was towed. The tow pits two Arlington institutions against each other — infamous local towing company Advanced Towing and, in the other corner, newer arrival Amazon. It also raises a general policy question: should delivery vehicles parked improperly on private property get towed?
This month’s Mike Mount cartoon: neighborhood names
This week, Mike Mount is tackling the topic of recently-created neighborhood names. Mike’s new cartoon pokes fun at modern place name inventions, perhaps given recent media attention for National Landing — the nearly four-year-old collective term for Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard — and its self-appointed “NaLa” nickname.
ACPD: Expect more cops and anti-DUI signs around through Labor Day
There is never a good time to drive drunk, but the next couple of weeks will be a particularly risky time to do so in Arlington. The Arlington County Police Department is participating in the nationwide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign starting tomorrow (Wednesday), with targeted enforcement and education timed to coincide with the approaching Labor Day weekend.
Still unclear what led to fiery crash, but Four Courts hopes to rebuild
Arlington County police say the rideshare driver who crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts on Friday did not do so intentionally and was not drunk. Beyond that, not much is known — or, at least, being revealed publicly — about the circumstances that led to the fiery crash that severely injured several people inside the long-time Courthouse pub.
NEW: Police investigating gunshots fired in Green Valley
Arlington County police are investigating gunfire in the Green Valley neighborhood this morning. Initial reports suggest that someone in a gray vehicle fired several gunshots near the intersection of S. Kenmore Street and 23rd Street S. before fleeing the scene. So far, there are no reports of anyone being struck...
