Cleveland, OH

Friday Night Touchdown is back! Vote for Game of the Week #1

By Nicholas Kovach
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)— FOX 8’s award-winning ‘Friday Night Touchdow n is back for its 26 th season and better than ever.

Week #1 of the 2022 season of ‘Friday Night Touchdown ’ kicks off Friday at 11 p.m.

Join P.J. Ziegler , Ken Carman , John Telich , the Commissioner Dan Coughlin and new addition John Sabol , every Friday night for 30 minutes of highlights and analysis from the biggest high school football games across Northeast Ohio.

Each week during the 2022 high school football regular season, we will nominate four great match-ups for our FOX 8 Game of the Week.

Students, staff, players, coaches, fans and FOX 8 viewers are invited to cast their votes for the schools they would like to see receive extended coverage, both on-air during ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ and online at the Friday Night Touchdown page .

We will announce the winning game live every Thursday night on FOX 8 News at 10:00 p.m.

Here are this week’s nominees:

CLICK HERE for more ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ coverage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Cleveland, OH
