PPD searching for driver, vehicle in deadly Bayou Texar Bridge hit-and-run

By Pensacola News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
 2 days ago

Pensacola Police Department officers are searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Monday morning on Bayou Texar.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, Pensacola Police Department officers were called to the Bayou Texar Bridge regarding a person struck by a vehicle. Once on scene, they located a deceased man. The vehicle involved had left the scene.

If anyone has any information regarding this crash, contact the Pensacola Police at 850-435-1945 or CrimeStoppers at 850-433-7867.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: PPD searching for driver, vehicle in deadly Bayou Texar Bridge hit-and-run

