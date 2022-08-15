Read full article on original website
Pitt County Schools announces leadership appointments
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Tuesday announced the appointments of Kamara Roach as Chief of School Support and Lavetta Roundtree as principal at W.H. Robinson Elementary School, effective immediately. Roach previously served as principal at WHRES since 2017, while Roundtree has been an assistant principal with PCS for the last […]
Former school nurse says Pines Elementary School mold problem led to her health issues
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Pines Elementary School has been a topic of discussion for years after suspicion surrounding the school’s air quality came to the forefront. In 2021, the Piedmont Service Group performed a report revealing that high levels of mold were detected in the building. Washington County Superintendent...
Public Notice: Lenoir County Public Schools - Lenoir County Schools HVAC Controls Upgrades – Scope of Work – (mandatory site visit)
Pre-Bid Conference and site visit: Scheduled for August 24th,2022 at 10:00 AM. Meet at Lenoir County Public Schools Maintenance Office, 500 Abbott Street, Kinston NC 28504. Inspection of the site(s) shall be scheduled immediately after the Pre-Bid Conference. Complete site visit is mandatory.
NC Public Safety officer to receive award for 71+ years of service
- Jacksonville Public Safety has announced that its long-serving police officer, James 'XY' Brown, has been selected to receive the lifetime achievement award from Project Lead.
Greene County Health Department Sanitation Ratings
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Greene County Health Department. Click the name of the food service provider to see the full review.
New health guidelines for meetings issued by City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips has lifted the state of emergency in Jacksonville for COVID-19. This move follows Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement to rescind the state of emergency in North Carolina. The City of Jacksonville will return to pre-COVID meeting guidelines and pre-COVID protocols with minor exceptions. People attending meetings for public […]
Commissioners honor county attorney for service
BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners, during their regular monthly meeting Monday night, honored Claud “Rob” Wheatly for his longtime work as a private attorney and his service as county attorney. In a news release, the county stated that Wheatly “reached a milestone this summer when he completed...
Carteret Community Theatre looking to rebuild after Hurricane Florence
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret Community Theatre is looking to remodel and bring the performing arts back into the area. Board members say they were hit with a double whammy, with Florence destroying their theater and then COVID-19 destroying their performance opportunities. In the meantime, they’ve been able to have shows at other […]
Jacksonville hires new city manager
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville has announced the hiring of its new city manager to replace Dr. Richard Woodruff, who retired in May. The Jacksonville City Council voted to hire Josh W Ray, ICMA-CM, as their new city manager at their regular council meeting on Tuesday. Ray is a 20-year veteran of […]
Lenoir County highway wildflower site wins state award
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County highway wildflower site has won a state award. The state Department of Transportation says U.S. 70 at Felix Harvey Parkway in Lenoir County has won first place for Best Regional Wildflower Planting, Eastern Region. The site is just west of Kinston. The...
Askew’s Ace Hardware in New Bern top 3 in nation for CMN fundraiser
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Some locals are putting their talents on display. Every year, New Bern’s Askew’s Ace Hardware competes in a display contest to earn more funds for the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, Maynard’s Children’s Hospital at ECU – Health in Greenville. Askew’s Ace Hardware fundraiser, known as the CMN Miracle Bucket […]
Activists maintain 2020 election was invalid, cites atypical vote results, illegal registrations
BEAUFORT - The issue of election integrity was again raised before the County Board of Commissioners Monday evening in Beaufort. Several representatives from volunteer group Carteret County Votes Count (CCVC) took to the podium during the period for public comment to share their findings and views with those in attendance.
MFC meets in person August 17-18
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in person Aug. 17-18 at the Courtyard by Marriott, located at 5046 Henderson Dr. in Jacksonville. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.
ENC Pride Festival event coming to Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- ENC Pride is ready to come to Kinston. On Saturday, October 8th, ENC Pride will be hosting an event called ENC Pride Festival in Kinston. ENC Pride’s Festival is to represent the LGBTQIA+ community and show support for diversity, inclusion, and acceptance. The festival will be free and family-friendly with live music, […]
County commissioners rezone four properties
BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night approved four rezoning requests, all with no significant discussion or debate. The board’s regular monthly session was in its meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square. The votes followed public hearings during which no one raised objections. The first...
Organization hosts rally encouraging unjailed felons to vote
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - With the general election approaching closer, voter registration efforts are ramping up across the state, and Sunday, an organization hosted a rally to encourage a new block of voters to exercise that right. A North Carolina Court of Appeals stay that prevented people seving sentence...
Lighthouse restoration needs exceed $8 million available
Cape Lookout National Seashore has about $8 million to go toward repairs of the 1859 lighthouse, but that’s not nearly enough to cover a total rehabilitation. Seashore Superintendent Jeff West said recently that not only does he and the rest of the folks at the park want to repair and renovate the 163-foot lighthouse, they also want to get it back to the shape it was in when construction wrapped up in 1859.
Former mayor Shawn Hawkins passes away
Former Plymouth Mayor Shawn Hawkins died last week, according to unofficial reports. Tina Brown, Mayor of Robersonville in Martin County, posted news of Hawkins’ death in an August 11 Facebook post last week. Dorenda Wallace, Plymouth’s interim town manager, says she was notified of Hawkins’ death as well...
Dinosaur Adventure event is coming to Greenville Convention Center
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dinosaurs come alive this weekend at the Greenville Convention Center. This Saturday and Sunday, the Greenville Convention Center will be hosting an event called Dinosaur Adventure. Saturday, the event will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature life-sized […]
Pitt County Animal Services hosting half-price adoption event
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services is hosting an adoption event this weekend. The county says the Clear the Shelter adoption event will be on Saturday, Aug. 20 from noon to 4:00 p.m. WITN is told that:. No appointment is required. The fee for adopting a dog is...
