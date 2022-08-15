Select board reschedules Milton special town meeting to December

MILTON – The town's fall special town meeting has been postponed until Dec.5.

The select board took the action at last week's meeting at the request of Town Clerk Susan Galvin because the date, Oct. 24, falls within the early, in-person voting period for the Nov. 8 state election.

"It's a very busy time for my office," Galvin told the board.

The board has not yet set a date for closing the warrant for the rescheduled special town meeting. Members said they are trying to determine how long it will take to print the warrant and to give the warrant committee an opportunity to make recommendations on the proposals.

In other business, public works Superintendent Chase Berkeley told the board the recently installed pavement in East Milton Square will need to be torn up and replaced due to flaws with the asphalt. Berkeley said the repair work would be done later this month.

The board approved an increase in the town's water and sewer rates. Berkeley said the increase would amount to $10 per quarter for the average household of four.

