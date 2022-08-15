Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chesapeake boy finds sea cucumber on Outer Banks beach
NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a different story that first aired on Aug. 12, 2022. A Chesapeake boy combing the beach in Nags Head, North Carolina, stumbled across an unusual find this week. Daryl Law, a spokesman for Jennette’s Pier, said...
outerbanksvoice.com
High rip current risk north of Oregon Inlet
HIGH rip current risk at the ocean beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, and Nags Head. Ocean conditions will bring dangerous rip currents. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. MODERATE rip current risk south of Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras including ocean...
outerbanksvoice.com
Kennedy Fletcher’s Kitty Hawk mural takes flight
The butterflies on the north wall of the Kitty Hawk Super Wings seem to leap off the wall. The wings look iridescent in the afternoon sun. At first glance, the panels seem a solid hue, but flecks of paint of various colors are part of the story. For Hatteras Island...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Bird’s eye view
These dune top sea oats dance in the wind at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on a recent morning. The ocean was a chilly 63-degrees, but the jellyfish seem to have vanished.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head Beach nourishment update
The town of Nags Head issued this Aug. 16 status report on the progress of the town’s beach project. Beach restoration is expected to resume late Aug. 16 or early Aug. 17, near 8701 South Old Oregon Inlet Road. Over the next five to seven days, construction will progress south to near 9405 South Old Oregon Inlet Road.
outerbanksvoice.com
Premier Outer Banks Concert Series returns
The Outer Banks Forum concert series announces their return with a slate of seven concerts that mix crowd pleasers with eclectic performers for their 2022/23 Season. “When the maestro comes onstage to open our concert series, the conducting baton will truly seem like a magician’s wand,” said David Connaughton president of the Outer Banks Forum. “After our hiatus it is truly magical to have this music again on the OBX.”
virginiatraveltips.com
14 Delightful Things to Do in Duck, NC (+ Nearby!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best things to do in Duck NC? This guide details the best of what to do in Duck – including activities, delicious restaurants, and more!
big945.com
Bi-Op-Sea takes the title at 33rd annual Alice Kelly Memorial Ladies Only Billfish Tournament
The 2022 Alice Kelly Memorial Ladies Only Billfish Tournament based at Pirates Cove Marina in Manteo received a whopping turn-out this season with 154 boats and over 900+ anglers registered to partake in all the offshore action. A new record. At the 33rd annual Alice Kelly Memorial Ladies Only Billfish...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecoastlandtimes.com
Ray Dale Gray Sr.
Buxton, NC – Ray Dale Gray Sr., 92, of Buxton, NC was called home Sunday, August 14, 2022. Ray passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Hatteras on September 28, 1929, to the late Rosa Gaskins Gray and Damon Meekins Gray. He was predeceased...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Devin Wayne Williams
Kill Devil Hills, NC – Devin passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his mother and father on August 12, 2022. On October 19, 2004, Devin was born in Nags Head, NC at The Outer Banks Hospital to Daniel Emilio Williams and Melissa Ann Williams. Devin is survived by his maternal grandmother, Laura Woodruff (Greg Meade); paternal grandmother, Francis Williams; uncle, Michael MacLean (Cher); aunt, Jamie Williams; and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Jennette Waits English
Jennette Waits English (Jakey), 69, of Manteo, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home with friends and family at her side. Jakey, as she was called, was born in Tampa, FL on November 3, 1952, to the late Joseph Alexander and Millicent Jennette Waits. She graduated from the University of North Carolina and was an avid Tarheel fan. She worked at Sam and Omie’s Restaurant in Nags Head for thirty years with her sister Judy, and many dear friends. Jakey had a love for offshore fishing.
ourstate.com
A Guide to Downtown Elizabeth City
Thomas and Tabitha Reese sat in front of Elizabeth City’s waterfront in 2016, looking out over the Pasquotank River and brainstorming names for the brewery that they planned to open downtown. Noticing that many of the buildings were empty in this city known as the “Harbor of Hospitality,” they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecoastlandtimes.com
David Michael Denicke
David Michael Denicke, 64, of Currituck, died August 11, 2022 at home. He was born April 8, 1958 in Guntersvile, Ala. to Donald and Jeanette Denicke. Survivors include wife Angela; mother Jeanette; sister Carla Mebane (Bert) and other family. He was predeceased by father Don Denicke. The family plans to...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo observes Virginia Dare’s birthday
The Town of Manteo Administrative Offices will be closed on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in observance of the birth date of the first child born of English descent in the “new world,” Virginia Dare. There will be no commercial or residential solid waste collection on that day. Solid...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare commissioners address ballfield conditions
For two consecutive meetings, Melissa Gray from Manteo has talked to the Dare County Board of Commissioners. She coaches softball teams in the Dare County Girls Youth Softball league. In her first conversation, she asked for restricted funding to support Dare County students and athletes in academic and athletic competition requiring travel beyond Dare County.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for July released
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has released its felony crime blotter for July 2022. Ten cases are presented. Roanoke Island has four cases, East Lake two, and one case each in Salvo, Buxton, Rodanthe and Colington. On July 11, two firearms were stolen from a residence in the 100...
Deadly shooting in Snug Harbor ruled accidental
Deputies were called to the Snug Harbor community around 7:30 p.m. on August 11 for the report of a person who had been shot.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk man facing second degree murder charge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Kitty Hawk man on a second degree murder charge. According to DCSO, on August 14, 2022 at around 11:54 p.m., DCSO responded to the 3000 Block of Martins Point Drive in Kitty Hawk for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. William Bowlin, 60, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest, stated DCSO.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Anonymous donor establishes Outer Banks Road to Recovery Fund
The Outer Banks Community Foundation has announced that the Outer Banks Road to Recovery Fund has been established by an anonymous donor. The endowed fund will be maintained to award grants to nonprofits that provide support to Outer Banks residents on their journeys to recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction. The fund will advance harm reduction efforts, connect more people to care and increase public awareness. As with all endowed funds, it is structured to be a permanent community resource for generations to come.
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Dare County
Around 11:54 p.m., Dare County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3000 Block of Martins Point Drive in Kitty Hawk, NC, for a report of a person that had been shot.
Comments / 0