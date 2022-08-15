Jennette Waits English (Jakey), 69, of Manteo, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home with friends and family at her side. Jakey, as she was called, was born in Tampa, FL on November 3, 1952, to the late Joseph Alexander and Millicent Jennette Waits. She graduated from the University of North Carolina and was an avid Tarheel fan. She worked at Sam and Omie’s Restaurant in Nags Head for thirty years with her sister Judy, and many dear friends. Jakey had a love for offshore fishing.

MANTEO, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO