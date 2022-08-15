ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder to Leave Manchester United

By Seth Dooley
 2 days ago

James Garner appears to be the latest name drafted for sale.

Although many players left the club as free agents this summer, Manchester United have struggled - as is the case in most windows - to sell players.

Andreas Pereira has been the only major sale of the summer. The Brazilian youth product joined Fulham in a £8.5 million deal.

Eric Bailly has been strongly linked with a departure this summer. Multiple clubs appear to be interested, including AS Roma .

Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka still remain at the club having been listed as sellable by Erik ten Hag.

Another player has been deemed as ready for departure.

According to reports from The Athletic , The Guadian , and Manchester Evening News , the sale of 21-year-old James Garner has been sanctioned by ten Hag.

This can be seen as a shock decision considering the youngster's superlative loan spells at Nottingham Forest and United's sub-par first team midfielders.

United are asking for offers to be in the region of £15 million, according to Jamie Jackson of The Guardian .

United, meanwhile, are close to finalising a £15 million deal for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Garner's sale could therefore be viewed as an enabler for ten Hag to be granted more funds as he desperately seeks the expensive recruitment of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, along with reinforcing other areas of the pitch.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic detailed Everton, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Leeds are all potential suitors for Garner.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

