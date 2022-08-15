ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham City Set To Sign Hannibal Mejbri On Loan From Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
 4 days ago

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri is set to leave the club in the near future as Birmingham City have won the race to sign the youngster on loan for the season.

United had made the decision in the past few weeks that a loan move for Hannibal would be the best option for his development this season.

A number of clubs from the EFL Championship are said to have shown interest in signing Hannibal this summer however it looks like Birmingham City will win the race for his signature.

Birmingham have loaned a number of United youngsters in the past few years and that is said to have played a part in this move too.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to the report from Manchester Evening News reporter, Rich Fay, Birmingham have fought off a number of clubs and will be the players destination barring any last minute bids.

“Birmingham City are set to win the race to sign Hannibal Mejbri on a season-long loan from Manchester United.”

“It is understood Championship side Birmingham are the team with the best chance of landing the 19-year-old after fighting off competition for his signature, barring any last-minute bids.”

“Millwall and Middlesbrough are both believed to have made offers to take Hannibal on loan, while West Brom also considered a deal before looking elsewhere in the summer transfer window. The Tunisian international was also linked with a move to Burnley, but it is understood there was no substance in links with the Turf Moor club.”

