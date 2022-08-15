ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Apple picking is a fun thing to do in fall. Here are some pick-your-own apple orchards around Milwaukee.

By Amy Schwabe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
For many families, a favorite fall tradition is going to an orchard so everyone can pick their own apples.

If that sounds like a tradition you would like to start, here are some orchards in the Milwaukee area that allow people to pick their own apples.

Apple Barn Orchard and Winery, Elkhorn

W6384 Sugar Creek Road

(262) 728-3266

The Apple Barn Orchard and Winery in Elkhorn is resuming its fall hours after Labor Day. The store will be open 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Apple picking starts Sept. 17 and is available, along with yard games, food trucks, the store, winery and bakery, Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

You can call during open hours or check their Facebook page for the latest events and updated orchard hours.

Apple Holler, Sturtevant

5006 S. Sylvania Ave.

(262) 884-7100

Apple picking at Apple Holler begins in mid-August and lasts through the end of October.

Everyone who enters the orchard must purchase an apple picking bag (minimum $20 per person), which includes picking the apples that can fit in the bag, a tractor-drawn tour and admission to the farm park with kids' games and activities and a corn maze.

Hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with the last admission sold at 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with the last admission sold at 4 p.m.

Appleland Farm Market, Fredonia

4177 Highway 57

(262) 692-2560

Appleland Farm Market's orchards will open for picking in late August.

Their hours are 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Barthel Fruit Farm, Mequon

12246 N. Farmdale Road

(262) 242-2737

Barthel Fruit Farms has been "growing fruit since 1840," and is open for pick-your-own apples in September and October from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (with the last admission sold at 5:30 p.m.).

A bakery is open during the same hours, and a beer garden will be open in September and October on Saturdays and Sundays from 12- 6 p.m.

Basse's Taste of Country, Colgate

3190 County Line Q

262-628-2626

Basse's will offer pick-your-own apples as part of its Apple & Sunflower Fest in September. Hours are subject to change but are currently scheduled to be Thursdays and Fridays from 3-7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tickets are $14.95 per person and include a bag for apple picking, a sunflower maze and zinnia walk-through and a grain train ride to and from the apple and sunflower fields.

The farm hopes to offer pick-your-own apples on weekends throughout the fall following Apple & Sunflower Fest dependent upon crop supplies.

The Elegant Farmer, Mukwonago

1545 Main St., Highways ES and J

(262) 363-6770

The Elegant Farmer's apple picking days are during its annual harvest fest, on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sept. 10 to Oct. 23. Their market is open daily from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Admission is free, and there are fees for apple-picking bags, pony rides, hayrides, train rides and the corn maze.

You can check their website every Wednesday to see what apples you'll be picking that weekend, and don't forget to pick up their famous apple pie baked in a paper bag.

Nieman Markets, Mequon

14335 N. Wauwatosa Road

(262) 375-0460

Nieman Markets is open from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily for pick-your-own apples. It also has an Apple Play Land with activities and games for kids and a corn maze.

Old Homestead Orchard, Franksville

7814 Raynor Ave.

(262) 895-6747

Old Homestead Orchard is open in September and October for pick-your-own apples on Fridays from 1-5 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Purchase of an apple-picking bag or a tagalong ticket for those who won't be picking is required to enter the orchard. The orchard also has picnic tables, a poultry zoo, a sunflower maze and a kids play area.

Contact Amy Schwabe at (262) 875-9488 or amy.schwabe@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @WisFamilyJS, Instagram at @wisfamilyjs or Facebook at WisconsinFamily.

