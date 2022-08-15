ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mental Health Matters: Feel unworthy? Fighting that thought starts with coping skills.

By Heather Loeb
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEd5P_0hHcrxUP00

Lately I’ve felt like a fraud.

It started after I won an award from National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Texas for accurately covering mental health in my blogs and with this column in the Caller-Times. I was honored and grateful, but something kept nagging. Then it came to me — the thought that I was full of crap.

I feel like I give good advice in my columns and blogs, and I feel like I’m helping others, which is my goal. But I’m not the well-adjusted, healthy woman I sometimes seem. Often I don’t take my own advice. That’s the rebellious side of me my therapist always sees.

It’s not only that I ignore my own advice; I’m also dishonest with myself, lying about what I’m feeling and why.

Like with my eating disorder. Instead of managing difficult emotions that pop up, I shove food down my throat to feel happier. That happy feeling is a lie, too, because it’s only temporary and precedes guilt, shame and regret.

Cutting myself is a lie, too. Taking too much anxiety medication. Sleeping too much.Isolating. Compulsively shopping.

All lies, warning signs that tell me things are not right, that relapse is possible or near.

Instead of acknowledging those red flags, I engage in more unhealthy behavior. I fail to see that all the negative feelings I’m fleeing from only come back stronger. That they’re a barometer of how things really are in my life.

And right now, things aren’t looking too good.

It’s so painful and uncomfortable being me sometimes that all of my energy goes to escaping the pain. But I need to honor those emotions, even though it’s difficult. I have to be honest with myself whenever I get the near constant urge to binge or hide my thoughts.

I’m not well-adjusted. I’m not healthy. My mental health journey is far from over.

I can’t tell you why it’s so painful being me, but I suspect it’s because I have a core belief that I’m not good enough, that I’m not worthy. These beliefs fuel my compulsions and bad habits.

Now’s the time to dig deep and challenge those thoughts and dismantle them for good. I need to adopt new healthy ones. But how many times have I said these words?

I can do this. I can do hard things. I’m so close to a breakthrough, I know it. And even though I don’t always take my own advice, I have to remember to do the next right thing, one step at a time.

And I must remember that I won’t always feel this way. This is a screenshot in time. It won’t always feel so painful to be me. I won’t always be trudging through the mud. There are good days ahead. It’s okay to have bad days, and it’s okay to not be okay.

My blogs and columns will now serve as guideposts on my journey, breadcrumbs leading “back on track.”

I’ll slowly fill the gap between what I do and should do. Or want to do.

It’s time I tolerate difficult emotions like a big girl. I’m almost 40, surely I can get my unhealthy coping skills under control and stop overthinking it.

You’d think.

Somedays I feel so whole and mentally healthy, and others I can only manage the bare minimum which doesn’t include wearing real pants or having clean hair. But that’s okay.

I guess it doesn’t make me a fraud, it just makes me human. One with flaws, looking to do the next right thing.

That’s all we can really do.

For more than 20 years, Heather Loeb has experienced major depression, anxiety and a personality disorder, while also battling the stigma of mental health. She is the creator of Unruly Neurons (www.unrulyneurons.com), a blog dedicated to normalizing depression and a member of State Rep. Todd Hunter’s Suicide Prevention Taskforce.

MIND MATTERS

Now more than ever we need to take care of our mental health. Guest columnist Heather Loeb discusses why and explores other important mental health topics in this special series.

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

The Most Important Skill Set in Mental Health

We analyzed 54,633 studies to learn what really helps people make a change. The most common pathway of change was psychological flexibility and mindfulness skills. Psychological flexibility is about greater awareness, openness, and values-based engagement in life. Why does psychotherapy work? Until relatively recently, many scientists studying methods of improving...
MENTAL HEALTH
Kurt Goodwin

Difference between behavioral health and mental health

Difference between behavioral health and mental healthVARDS. The term “behavioral health” refers to how our day-to-day cognitive habits influence our behavior, emotions, biology, and general well-being. It is often taken for mental health. Still, in reality, it is a much broader concept that encompasses thestate of our mental well-beingand how our ideas manifest themselves in the physical world. Participating in activities that will assist you in achieving a psychological and physical equilibrium will contribute to good behavioral health.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Htens Reviews

Infidelity In A Relationship: 3 Signs Of Infidelity, The Causes And Possible Steps To Take

There is a taboo that, although it is universally condemned, is yet commonly practiced. It’s known as infidelity in a relationship. It can destroy a couple’s chemistry, happiness, and very identity. And yet, there is so little knowledge of this incredibly widespread human experience. Since the invention of marriage, both adultery and the law against it have existed. In fact, adultery has a persistence that marriage can only envy.
Crystal Jackson

14 Warning Signs of Manipulative Behavior

Relationships are complicated. You take people with individual thoughts, beliefs, backgrounds, and experiences, and you try to form one healthy relationship. Sometimes, we try to form a healthy relationship with unhealthy people and then wonder why breakups and divorce are so common.
Hypebae

Unintentionally Single, Lonely Men Could Become the New Norm

For the femmes in the chat, it’s no secret that social norms and patriarchal culture have made dating quite difficult. According to psychologist Greg Matos, these qualms are creating an unfortunate, new trend. People often reference older generations when discussing the perfect family dynamic. You know, the one where...
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Hair Experts Tell Us How To Grow Thicker Hair

As you get older, your body undergoes several changes. Your hair, in particular, is one area that’s greatly affected. In fact, thinning hair is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. It’s definitely a frustrating experience but thankfully, there are ways to improve your current condition.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Coping#Depression#Mental Health Issues#My Thoughts#Diseases#General Health
verywellmind.com

Is Anxiety a Mental Illness?

Anxiety is something that everyone experiences from time to time. You feel nervous, get butterflies in your stomach, or find it hard to stop thinking about something that’s stressing you out. If you are someone who experiences anxiety, you may be asking yourself if anxiety is a mental illness.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Tips for Antidepressant Withdrawal Relief

Knowing what to expect and having a doctor-approved game plan may help minimize your symptoms of withdrawal. Antidepressant medication can be an important tool for treating depression and some other mental health conditions. But those medications can come with side effects that you might like to avoid. When your depression...
HEALTH
infomeddnews.com

Living With Anxiety – How To Enjoy Life As Much As You Can

Depression and anxiety disorders are the most common psychological illnesses found throughout the world. Everyone’s life has situations that trigger anxiety. Dealing with issues, being in control, and working towards a resolution can aid in coping with anxiety. Here are some tips you can follow to enjoy life and improve your quality of life while living with anxiety.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Psychiatric Times

Consider the Endocrine System When Addressing Mental Health

The endocrine system is an important puzzle piece when addressing psychiatric disorders. Hormonal changes are among a host of issues that can influence psychiatry and medical conditions in women, and being aware of the total picture can deeply impact these patient’s treatment, C. Neill Epperson, MD told attendees at the 2022 Psychiatric TimesTM World CME Conference being held in San Diego this week.1.
AURORA, CO
psychologytoday.com

If It Isn’t Serotonin, What Causes Depression?

There is little evidence supporting the hypothesis that depression is caused by a deficit in serotonergic function. Effective antidepressant medications may influence one or more of at least five different neurotransmitters. Neural networks underlying depressive symptoms can be perturbed by a variety of genetic and environmental factors. For decades, some...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Pain That Is Unlike All Other Pain

Not long after wheeling me into the room where I would eventually give birth to my eldest daughter, the nurse asked me what my plan was for pain management. I didn’t have much of an answer. I had just completed my second semester of graduate school, a feat managed largely by underpreparing for parenthood. My only birth plan was to listen to my doctors and nurses. “What do you think I should do?” I asked. The nurse walked me through my options and then suggested the common approach of at least attempting to give birth without medication. If I felt I needed pain relief, she told me, I could start with less invasive methods, such as nitrous oxide and morphine, before considering an epidural.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Warning Signs of Suicide

The behaviors listed below may be some of the signs that someone is thinking about suicide. Empty, hopeless, trapped, or having no reason to live. Extremely sad, more anxious, agitated, or full of rage. Unbearable emotional or physical pain. Changing behavior, such as:. Making a plan or researching ways to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Elle Silver

Opinion: The Rise of the "Dirtbag Look" for Men Is Disrespectful to Women

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. When I hugged Shane my nose prickled. He smelled unwashed. He had mentioned when he arrived to our date that he’d just come from the gym. He looked it, what with the thin sheen of grease covering his face and the way his hair was messily clumped. But now I realized he smelled like it, too.
shefinds

Health Experts Say This Is The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating If You Struggle With Visceral Fat

Having visceral fat or “hidden fat” is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. According to health experts, it is caused primarily by two factors: prolonged high-calorie consumption and lack of physical activity. Lisa Richards, certified nutritional coach and creator of The Candida Diet warns that visceral fat can affect our bodies by producing chemicals and hormones which can be dangerous, and as a result place us “at higher risk for serious health issues.”
NUTRITION
Psych Centra

What Is Depersonalized Schizoid Personality Disorder?

Although not a formal diagnosis, depersonalized schizoid personality disorder may refer to the experience of depersonalization when you live with schizoid personality. Depersonalization can feel like being detached from yourself. You may have a different sense of time, not recognize some aspects or all of yourself, or be numb to your physical and emotional sensations. In sum, you may feel like an outsider looking in on your experiences and body.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Estrangement: The Silent Epidemic

Over 1 in 4 Americans are currently estranged from a family member. Estrangement often causes stigma, disenfranchised grief, and social disenfranchisement. If given the chance, apologize for past hurts and traumas and try to see the other person's side without being defensive. When there’s no opportunity for reconciliation, try to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy