Why Mizzou football transfer Daniel Parker's 'old-school' mindset fits with OU tight ends

NORMAN — Daniel Parker didn’t hesitate.

“I’ll do it,” Parker responded when Missouri coaches asked him during preseason camp in 2018 to make the move from defensive end to tight end.

Parker knew that his path to playing time as a freshman might be faster on the offense.

But Parker had never played tight end before making the switch four years ago.

“He didn’t realize how early and how often he was going to have to play,” said Joe Jon Finley, Missouri’s tight ends coach at the time.

Now, Finley is OU’s tight ends coach and Parker is a tight end for the Sooners after transferring in the offseason.

“We had that connection,” Parker said of Finley. “He knows what I’m about. I know what he’s about. It was just good to get back with him.”

Brayden Willis, with 45 career games played and 12 starts, figures to be OU’s primary tight end this season but Parker’s varying skill set figures to give him a place among the group.

“He brings the mindset that just gives you chills when you think about old-school football,” Finley said. “We’re going to be physical, and that’s the part he absolutely loves. He can go out and catch the ball. … He couldn’t come here at a better time fitting in with the mindset of Coach (Brent) Venables of being physical, fast and playing extremely hard. He’s a picture of that.”

The blocking aspect of the position didn’t take a tremendous amount of adjustment for Parker, who played right tackle at Blue Springs (Missouri) High.

“I’ve been blocking all my life — elementary school, Little League,” Parker said. “So blocking is not something that comes new to me. It was just learning how to find the techniques that makes me a better blocker. But I’ve always been a physical person.”

Parker started 25 games at tight end during his four seasons at Missouri, including two during the 2018 season in his first at the position. He had 41 catches for 337 yards and four touchdowns — three of those scores coming last season when he started 10 games.

Parker said he feels like he’s become a better pass-catcher, but he isn’t focused on putting up big numbers there.

“I’m here to serve the team,” Parker said. “The team is first for me. Whether that be zero catches all season and 50 pancakes, I’m fine with that. That makes my day. As long as the team is where we need to be, I’m fine.”

Once Parker made the decision to transfer from Missouri, he made sure Finley was aware he was available.

The two had developed a strong bond in Columbia and Parker hoped to reconnect.

But with some questions over what the roster would look like and if there was a scholarship opening at the position, Finley’s answer wasn’t immediate.

Parker held out hope for an opening, and it didn’t take long for Finley to call back.

“Do you still want to be a Sooner?” Finley asked.

There was no hesitation.

“Without a doubt I want to be a Sooner,” Parker replied.

Finley is glad to have Parker back around, for reasons other than just what Parker can do for his group on the field.

“He’s very special to me just because of the way he plays, prepares and goes about everything,” Finley said. “The way he interacts with my children. He’s like a big brother to them. So happy to have him here with us.”

Though they’re competing for playing time, Willis said he’s glad to have Parker around.

“The biggest thing I’ve said that he brings to the table is physicality,” Willis said. “And I love that about him because I try to pride myself on physicality as well. And I think we’re gonna be a good combo.”

OU tight ends depth chart

Name, Class, Ht., Wt., Hometown (Previous school)

The starter

Brayden Willis, SSr., 6-4, 239, Arlington, Texas (James Martin HS)

The reserves

Daniel Parker, SSr., 6-2, 249, Kansas City, Mo. (Missouri)

Kaden Helms, Fr., 6-5, 225, Bellevue, Neb. (West HS)

Jason Llewellyn, Fr., 6-5, 254, Aledo, Texas