ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

How midwives and birthing centers can improve maternity crisis | Opinion

By Getty Israel
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rFpD_0hHcrtxV00
  • Getty Israel is a population health expert, author, writer, mother and CEO of Sisters in Birth midwifery clinic located in Jackson, Mississippi.

Since the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, I have been inundated by reporters seeking a reaction to Mississippi’s abortion ban while disregarding the State’s dismal record on birth disparities and efforts to transform its maternity healthcare system.

In 2020, Mississippi residents terminated 5,071 pregnancies, but there were 5,028 premature babies born that year. Black women accounted for over 50% of these adverse events.

Annually, they experience the highest rates of prematurity, low birth weight, cesarean (C-section) deliveries, the lowest breastfeeding rates and the highest rates of infant mortality. They are at significant risk of experiencing unnecessary medical inductions that often lead to C-section deliveries.

According to Mississippi's Maternal Mortality Report from 2013-2016, Black women have a maternal mortality rate three times that of white women. They are more likely to die from pregnancy related disorders six weeks after birth.

Women who experience a repeat C-section delivery account for 65% of postpartum deaths.

Now that women are being forced to carry their pregnancies to term, many more will have trouble attaining timely, quality prenatal care leading to a sharp increase in maternal diseases and deaths.

Only 70% of Black women receive prenatal care during the first trimester partly because only 50% of the counties have obstetric providers. Many are driving an average of one hour to receive prenatal care. Some are giving birth in cars or dying on their way to the hospital.

Hear more Tennessee Voices: Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

Why midwifery and birth centers offer a viable solution

In 2018, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid recommended that state leaders examine the accessibility of midwifery care and freestanding birth centers to improve birth outcomes and reduce medical costs.

Its recommendation was based on findings from the Strong Start for Mothers and Newborns study funded by the Affordable Care Act. The Study involved 45,000 racially diverse Medicaid members who primarily resided in the South.

Patients who received midwifery care in freestanding birth centers experienced substantially better prenatal care and birth outcomes, including significantly lower preterm birth rates, C-section deliveries, low birth weight babies and lower pediatric medical costs.

Patients who had experienced a previous C- section delivery had higher rates of vaginal pregnancy and were more likely to breastfeed than patients who delivered with physicians in hospitals. Midwives spent an average of 30 minutes with their patients compared to 15 minutes spent by OBs, and they collaborated with birth workers to address nonmedical risk factors.

Hear from Tennessee's Black Voices: Get the weekly newsletter for powerful and critical thinking columns.

Our leaders don't care about Black mothers and babies

Prior to 1950, midwives delivered nearly 90% of Black babies in Mississippi. Eventually, physicians pushed out midwives and medicalized births in hospitals.

Today, there are no birth centers and merely 24 nurse midwives; only a few may deliver babies at only three hospitals. Although my clinic provides midwifery care, patients must drive nearly two hours one way to experience a midwifery birth. One patient, accompanied by her legally blind mother, drove at night while in labor.

Mississippi’s maternity crisis continues, because our leaders don’t care about Black mothers and babies, particularly the poor and marginalized.

State and federally elected officials — white, Black, Republican and Democrat — are complicit in enabling a current system driven by expediency and profits.

They ignore midwifery, a model that is widely used around the world, as Black women experience horrible birth outcomes. U.S. Representatives Thompson, Guest and Kelly recently awarded $108.3 mil to their pet projects but nothing to maternal and child health.

Fed up with career politicians, I began the arduous journey to change the healthcare system landscape — to make a new lane, so to speak. I intend to build a midwifery-led, freestanding birth center.

I feel akin to Sam and Frodo in Lord of the Rings, but I am moved by the generous support and encouragement from individuals around the nation to keep on fighting!

Getty Israel is a population health expert, author, writer, mother and CEO of Sisters in Birth midwifery clinic located in Jackson, Mississippi.

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children

A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Mississippi Health
Jackson, MS
Health
Salon

"Barbaric" Texas abortion ban turned one woman's wanted pregnancy into a "dystopian nightmare"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman's wanted pregnancy became a "dystopian nightmare" after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state's extreme abortion ban.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

My son’s death made me rethink my views on abortion

Growing up in the US after Roe v Wade, abortion was never at the forefront of my mind; that is, until my infant son’s death in 2017. As a woman of childbearing age, I thought about abortion in an abstract way and labeled myself as pro-choice, although I never had one myself. Then my son died. He died unexpectedly at the end of a forty-week healthy pregnancy. And suddenly the debates around abortion became more meaningful to me.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Birthing#Preterm Birth#Midwives#Politics Federal#Supreme Court#State#Maternal Mortality Report
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Nebraska abortion case reveals ‘nothing is beyond’ Big Tech, law enforcement’s grasp

Teenager Celeste Burgess couldn’t wait to “get the ‘thing’ out of her body”, law enforcement in Nebraska allege.In a private exchange with her mother Jessica Burgess over Facebook Messenger in April, the then-17-year-old said she would “finally be able to wear jeans” after ending the pregnancy, according to a police affidavit.The messages, subpoenaed by Nebraska investigators from Facebook’s parent company Meta, allegedly show Jessica, 41, telling her daughter that she obtained abortion pills and would show her how to use them, the Lincoln Journal Star reported, citing court records. Police accuse Celeste of aborting the pregnancy at about 24...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Idaho Capital Sun

Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care

WASHINGTON — Attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia filed a brief in federal court on Tuesday challenging Texas’ assertion that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who end a pregnancy to save the patient’s life.  The brief argues the judge in the case shouldn’t grant […] The post Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
TEXAS STATE
Slate

How Doctors Can Use Medical Billing to Sabotage Abortion Bans

In January 2003, 39 surgeons in West Virginia went on strike and successfully forced a change in state law. Within weeks, this inspired thousands of doctors in New Jersey to follow suit; they collectively refused to provide medical care, except for emergency services, in order to put pressure on state lawmakers to yield to their demands. Both of these coordinated political actions were illegal. No one was prosecuted for them.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
goodmorningamerica.com

Abortion clinics in embattled states face another challenge: Money

When Katie Quinonez, the executive director of an abortion clinic in West Virginia, saw the Supreme Court decision that overturned the federal guarantee of the right to an abortion, the first word she uttered was an obscenity. The nonprofit Women's Health Center of West Virginia, located in Charleston, faced the...
CHARLESTON, WV
NBC News

What training to be a doctor taught me about abortion care

I never set out to become an abortion provider, but somewhere along the way to becoming a physician, it became necessary. I spent many of my formative years in conservative Indiana, where one of my closest high school friends, a devout evangelical Christian, introduced me to pro-life rhetoric. I was still figuring out my own religious and political beliefs on the matter. She often invited me to anti-abortion demonstrations, but after quiet deliberation, I would decline. I didn’t have the vocabulary to articulate why.
INDIANA STATE
Futurity

Three doctors: Abortion bans harm patient care

The rapid spread of very strict abortion bans in some states are leaving health care workers in increasingly difficult positions as they try to care for patients, say three physicians. States that enacted abortion bans following the US Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe v. Wade have not adequately considered...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy