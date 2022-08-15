ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

There’s More Room for Relaxation as Bella Abzug Park Expands at Hudson Yards

By Sarah Beling
W42ST.nyc
W42ST.nyc
 4 days ago

The West Side’s airy Bella Abzug Park — currently being expanded up to W39th Street — opened its newest space (Block 4) between W36th and W37th Street to the public this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O66l8_0hHcrqJK00
The new block of Bella Abzug Park has opened. Photo: Phil O’Brien

The Hudson Yards park, designed by landscape architects Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates Inc , features a new seating area of plentiful benches as well as wire-rimmed tables and chairs complete with umbrellas for shade — perfect for enjoying a pastry or sandwich from the new outpost of coffee shop and concession stand Paradis in the Park .

The team behind the West Side green space is known for its large-scale public plazas, including recent renovations on Brooklyn Bridge Park as well as the downtown Jacob K Javits Plaza . Bella Abzug (originally known as Hudson Park and boulevard) began renovations in 2010 at W33rd Street between 10th and 11th Avenues to expand the park to accommodate for the extension of the 7 train to 11th Avenue, as well as the rapid influx of residential, retail and commercial development in Hudson Yards over the past decade.

The park was renamed in 2019 to honor Bella Abzug, the stalwart Bronx-born lawmaker and activist known as “Battling Bella” who championed civil rights, LGBTQ and women’s equality in New York State and nationwide. “As any observer of New York politics would tell you, Bella Abzug was a potent force for the West Side and, in fact, the entire country,” said former Manhattan Borough President and current City Council Member Gale Brewer at the dedication. “She was a friend and mentor, and naming this new park for her will, in however small a way, educate and inform future generations about this one-of-a-kind, larger-than-life New Yorker.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agHjW_0hHcrqJK00
The new block of Bella Abzug Park at Hudson Yards. Photo: Phil O’Brien

The Hudson Yards Hell’s Kitchen Alliance — a West Side Business Improvement District not-for-profit organization — maintains the care of the park and curates its programming, which features seasonal events ranging from yoga to concerts to movie nights (the 1990s action-classic Jumanji plays this Thursday in Block Two of the park !).

The park also hosts frequent temporary art installations, including the BIG APPLE statue by Canadian artist Félix Marzel , King Nyani — a 4-and-a-half ton gorilla sculpture by Australian Artists Gillie and Marc Schattner , and the recent Photoville summer gallery showing .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYBeX_0hHcrqJK00
MVVA schematic plan for Hudson Yards and the blocks of Bella Abzug Park. Image MVVA

The weekend’s opening marks the completion of the fourth block of the Bella Abzug renovation — further expansion is set to include plazas up to the Lincoln Tunnel entrance at W39th Street and the future development of the Port Authority bus terminal .

The post There’s More Room for Relaxation as Bella Abzug Park Expands at Hudson Yards appeared first on W42ST .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
W42ST.nyc

Vacant MTA Parking Lot to Become Affordable Housing as City Council Approves The Lirio

A long-vacant MTA parking lot in Hell’s Kitchen is officially set to become affordable housing after the City Council voted to approve construction on The Lirio project — and Stile’s Farmers Market will be offered the retail space at the site. “My administration is committed to making New York a ‘City of Yes’ for all […] The post Vacant MTA Parking Lot to Become Affordable Housing as City Council Approves The Lirio appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Hell’s Kitchen Just Got Spicier As Dave’s Hot Chicken Lands On 8th Ave

Dave’s Hot Chicken set up shop on 8th Avenue this afternoon — and New Yorkers lined up to sample the “Reaper” hot food in the summer heat. Local anticipation to try the restaurant — which serves up chicken tender and slider combinations with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper” — was strong, as […] The post Hell’s Kitchen Just Got Spicier As Dave’s Hot Chicken Lands On 8th Ave appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Jerry Nadler: “My New York Story Centers Around Fighting Like a New Yorker for New Yorkers”

Jerry Nadler has lived in Manhattan for almost his entire life — but what makes him tick, and what ticks him off? The Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and Congressman representing Hell’s Kitchen shares his West Side Story. So, what’s your New York story?  Born here, or just arrived?I was born in Brooklyn, the son […] The post Jerry Nadler: “My New York Story Centers Around Fighting Like a New Yorker for New Yorkers” appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

This is NOT a Joke! Mayor Adams Takes the Stage to Launch New York Comedy Festival

But seriously, folks — the New York Comedy Festival returns to Midtown this fall, ahead of producing sponsor Caroline’s on Broadway’s 40th anniversary year.  At a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams, Carolines on Broadway founder Caroline Hirsch, NYC Go President Fred Dixon and Hard Rock Hotel Managing Director Karin Kopano gathered to announce […] The post This is NOT a Joke! Mayor Adams Takes the Stage to Launch New York Comedy Festival appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
W42ST.nyc

13th Annual Steve Olsen Run for Rogosin Returns to Hudson River Park This Sunday

On your marks, get set, go! Now in its 13th year, The Steve Olsen Run for Rogosin returns to Hudson River Park this Sunday. It is a fundraiser for kidney research and a cherished Hell’s Kitchen community gathering – founded by West Bank Cafe’s and W42ST’s own “Hell’s Hero” Steve Olsen.  “It was all Steve’s heart […] The post 13th Annual Steve Olsen Run for Rogosin Returns to Hudson River Park This Sunday appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

In Month Nine of Shutdown, Chez Napoleon Launches a Go Fund Me Appeal to Keep Going

Entering the ninth month of their gas line shutdown, legendary neighborhood eatery Chez Napoleon has launched a Go Fund Me to stay afloat as they await further city inspections.  The 62-year old, family-run restaurant has been closed since the end of last year, when Con Edison shut off the building’s gas over concerns of a […] The post In Month Nine of Shutdown, Chez Napoleon Launches a Go Fund Me Appeal to Keep Going appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages

A carriage horse collapsed on W45th Street and 9th Avenue late Wednesday afternoon, drawing a large crowd and eliciting a rushed response from the NYPD Mounted Unit. “I was walking home and saw police racing by — and could tell something was up,” said Hell’s Kitchen local Paul Devlin. “There was a horse lying on […] The post Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Ed Sheeran is the Perfect Headliner for This Fall’s Irish Arts Center Gala

Grammy Award-winning pop sensation Ed Sheeran is heading to the West Side this fall — and he’ll surely be bringing his Galway Girl along as he headlines this year’s Irish Arts Center anniversary gala.  In October, the Hell’s Kitchen cultural center is celebrating its 50th Anniversary Spirit of Ireland Gala at Chelsea Piers and will […] The post Ed Sheeran is the Perfect Headliner for This Fall’s Irish Arts Center Gala appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gale Brewer
Person
Bella Abzug
W42ST.nyc

NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars

Despite the Department of Sanitation’s attempts to “shut the rat nightclub down”, New York’s rodent population seems to be thriving, finding solace not only in sidewalk trash bags but also in parked cars around the New York.  In a one-two punch, the pandemic both motivated more New Yorkers to buy cars and left the city’s […] The post NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

It’s the Summer of the Spotted Lanternfly in New York and Your Mission to Squish ‘Em is Still On

While New Yorkers have been enjoying the summer, they’ve been joined by an unwelcome guest. Yes, folks, the dreaded Spotted Lanternfly is back — and sightings of the striking, invasive insect have exploded around town. The Lycorma delicatula, known colloquially as the Spotted Lanternfly, was first identified in the US in 2014 and has since […] The post It’s the Summer of the Spotted Lanternfly in New York and Your Mission to Squish ‘Em is Still On appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Hell’s Kitchen Singers Relish Supreme Challenge of Gotham Rock Choir’s Close Harmony

A serendipitous Facebook post, a shared love of song and after-rehearsal happy hours brought four disparate New Yorkers together to become the “Hell’s Kitchen Supremes” – the unofficial West Side contingent of the city’s Gotham Rock Choir.  Founded in 2009, the eclectic ensemble – who have featured everywhere from the Today show to Madison Square […] The post Hell’s Kitchen Singers Relish Supreme Challenge of Gotham Rock Choir’s Close Harmony appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds

As West Side locals and politicians rowdily rallied for a Hell’s Kitchen subway stop, a weakened enthusiasm for weekday commuting has threatened the MTA’s funding negotiations with the city.  According to Crain’s New York Business, the agency’s weekday ridership has plateaued at approximately 60 percent of its pre-pandemic numbers, leaving the transit authority with a […] The post As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Yards#Brooklyn Bridge Park#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info
W42ST.nyc

Asylum Seekers Arrive at Port Authority: Advocates Demand Action from Adams Administration as Mayor Calls on Feds for Funds

Several busloads of asylum-seeking migrants arrived at Port Authority over the weekend, prompting the Adams administration to call for financial help from the federal government, and housing advocates to demand a more detailed accountability from the city. The buses were directed to New York by Texas Governor Greg Abbott as part of his ongoing feud […] The post Asylum Seekers Arrive at Port Authority: Advocates Demand Action from Adams Administration as Mayor Calls on Feds for Funds appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Inside RISENY — the Secret Museum and Amusement Park Ride Hiding in Times Square

Tasked with playing  “New York City Ambassador” for friends and family? Need to duck inside during one of New York’s sweeping summer rainstorms? Embarrassed to admit that you live here and know very little about the Big Apple? Head to RISENY, Midtown’s newest multimedia, interactive museum, featuring a curated tour through the city’s history — […] The post Inside RISENY — the Secret Museum and Amusement Park Ride Hiding in Times Square appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Keeping Hell’s Kitchen Whole — Redrawing the Council Map that Splits Our Neighborhood in THREE

We made a map — you can too. Last month, Hell’s Kitchen residents reacted with concern and anger to the New York City Districting Commission’s first draft map of new City Council districts. Under the proposal, Hell’s Kitchen would be split between three Council Members — currently, the majority of the area is represented by one, Erik […] The post Keeping Hell’s Kitchen Whole — Redrawing the Council Map that Splits Our Neighborhood in THREE appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Goodbye, 412 W46th Street — “How Do You Expect a Building to Stand if it Doesn’t Have a Roof?”

We first met Marc McBarron Kessler (right) on March 31, 2022 when he stood on the steps of 412 W46th Street alongside a gaggle of local politicians holding a press conference. The fight was to save his Hell’s Kitchen home and correct the “deplorable conditions”. Yesterday, the trucks arrived with scaffolding to begin the demolition […] The post Goodbye, 412 W46th Street — “How Do You Expect a Building to Stand if it Doesn’t Have a Roof?” appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
W42ST.nyc

30 Years of Amy’s Bread: Hell’s Kitchen Memories of The Iconic Blue Bakery

Everyone in Hell’s Kitchen knows Amy’s Bread, its iconic turquoise storefront and signature loaves, pastries and cakes. The much loved bakery is celebrating its 30th year in business on 9th Avenue, and to mark the occasion we sat down with founder Amy Scherber, staff alumni and notable fans to hear their favorite memories of the […] The post 30 Years of Amy’s Bread: Hell’s Kitchen Memories of The Iconic Blue Bakery appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

“Outdated, Undersized, 70-Year-Old” Port Authority to Become a World Class Designed Bus Terminal

Port Authority pigeons, beware! Hoping to rehabilitate “The Single Worst Place on Earth,” officials gathered Thursday to announce plans for a brand-new, sustainable Midtown Bus Terminal built to “21st century standards” by the teams behind world-renowned office buildings and the Javits Center expansion.  Executive Director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey […] The post “Outdated, Undersized, 70-Year-Old” Port Authority to Become a World Class Designed Bus Terminal appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Pssst! Now’s the Time to Get into the Lottery for Elusive Saturday Night Live Tickets

Live from New York — it’s time to try your hand once more at snagging the ever-elusive Saturday Night Live lottery tickets, with submissions open through the end of the month. Now in its 47th season, the legendary late night sketch comedy show has released its 2022-2023 season lottery applications — which, while slightly less […] The post Pssst! Now’s the Time to Get into the Lottery for Elusive Saturday Night Live Tickets appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Historic Hudson Hotel Sold to Developers for Coliving Space

As the fate of Hell’s Kitchen’s shuttered hotels slowly comes into focus, the vacant Hudson Hotel on W58th Street and 9th Avenue is slated to be converted into shared space housing by developer CSC Coliving.  According to Crain’s, in early 2022 the firm purchased the 24-story hotel, which closed during the pandemic, for $207 million […] The post Historic Hudson Hotel Sold to Developers for Coliving Space appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

W42ST.nyc

New York, NY
566
Followers
266
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2014, W42ST has been keeping Hell’s Kitchen connected, updated and upbeat. Our journalism covers the fastest-growing neighborhood in Manhattan with new glass and steel luxury buildings mixing with classic New York walkup apartments.

 http://w42st.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy