Miriam's Promise Celebrates 37 Years of Adoption and Family Support with Golf & Walk Challenge

 2 days ago

On September 23, 2022, Miriam’s Promise will host the Mary Cooper Memorial Golf and Walk Challenge to support their vital work in the Middle Tennessee region. Founded in 1985, Miriam’s Promise offers hope and healing to thousands of Middle Tennessee expectant parents, birth parents, children and adoptive families coping with issues of grief, loss, and transition.

In light of the recent SCOTUS decision overturning Roe v Wade, the Miriam’s Promise pregnancy counseling program, which is offered free of charge to clients, is more vital than ever. This fundraising event will help secure the funds needed to ensure the success of the program.

“Miriam’s Promise is pro-women, pro-family and pro-pregnant people, and respecting their choices will always be a core value,” said Dietz Osborne, CEO of Miriam’s Promise. “We are a social impact organization that offers counseling for pregnant people in crisis and ongoing services for families seeking or affected by adoption—all free from judgement and politics. The Cooper Golf and Walk Challenge is an opportunity for others in Middle Tennessee to show solidarity and give moral and financial support to the individuals and families we serve.”

More than 100 golfers, walkers, and volunteers will come together to raise friends, funds, and awareness for Miriam’s Promise. This golf and walk challenge looks a little different from other events. Each golfer and walker will gain financial sponsorships from friends and colleagues while sharing the Miriam’s Promise story and the impact the agency has had over the last 37 years.

Committee chair Beth Morris noted, “By our supporters inviting their friends and colleagues to be a part of this ministry, they are amplifying our voice to others who might not have heard of what we do and why we do it. Through the sharing of the Miriam’s Promise story, those that need us can find us, which is particularly important at this point in Tennessee history.”

Anyone can join the Mary Cooper Golf and Walk Challenge !

EVENT DETAILS
WHAT: Mary Cooper Golf & Walk Challenge to Benefit Miriam’s Promise
WHEN: Friday, September 23, 2022
Walker registration: 9 am
Walk begins at 10:00 am Lunch for all: 11:30am
Golfer registration: 12:00 pm
Golf scramble begins at 1:00 pm
WHERE: Old Fort Golf Club and Greenway, Murfreesboro, TN HOW TO PARTICIPATE: http://www.miriamspromise.org/ events/the_mary_cooper_ memorial_golfandwalk_challenge

