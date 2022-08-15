ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
westchesterfamily.com

Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: August 19-21

This Westchester weekend is all about live music! Take advantage of one of the many shows (a majority of which are free!) as you wind down the week with your family. There are also some interesting events to check out this weekend with a Civil War Soldier Experience at Lasdon Park and a Tomato Tasting event at Hilltop Hanover Farm. Whatever you do, we would love to see you enjoying all that Westchester has to offer! Tag us at @westchesterfamily on Instagram so we can see your fun experiences.
News 12

Plane from Westchester crashes in Ulster County

A small plane flying out of Westchester County Airport crashed in Ulster County on Sunday. According to a release from the New York State Police, a braking issue with the craft left the pilot unable to stop while en route for "Skydive the Ranch" in Gardiner. While attempting to land...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
wfuv.org

The Flooding of Hurricane Evacuation Routes on City Island

City Island is a coastal community in the Bronx located off the Southern border of Pelham Bay Park. You can get there by way of the City Island Bridge, which connects the island to the rest of the Bronx. Given its location, residents in the New England-style neighborhood are intimately familiar with hurricanes, heavy rainfall and flooding. While much of that rainfall results in nuisance flooding on residential streets, hurricane evacuation routes are also flooding – and that flooding is significant. WFUV’s Meghan Offtermatt went to City Island this summer to check out the hurricane evacuation routes on a rainy day.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Newly built Dutchess County animal shelter unable to open

A Dutchess County animal nonprofit is at risk of losing its new shelter because of upgrades the town is allegedly asking for - that they say they can’t afford. Josephine Santoro is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and retired dog control officer. She runs the pet food pantry in Fishkill...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

