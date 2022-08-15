Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Old Ferry Rd. bridge openings for boats suspended until AprilWatchful EyeMathews, VA
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina Andras
2022 Best Places To Teach in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Rep. Rob Wittman focused on rural healthcare?Watchful EyeMiddlesex County, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
NBC12
‘Tenants want clean, healthy living spaces’: Residents push for change at Richmond apartments; property says improvements happening
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some residents living in the Southwood Apartment in Richmond say they are afraid to speak up about issues with living conditions. The non-profit New Virginia Majority has spent months advocating for change at the property. “People will say I have lived here 10 years, never had...
peninsulachronicle.com
Iron-Bound Gym In New Town Plans To Expand
JAMES CITY-A popular fitness facility in Greater Williamsburg recently announced plans for expansion. Iron-Bound gym in New Town will add onto its services starting this fall. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3...
peninsulachronicle.com
City of Williamsburg Hosting Series Of Festivals To Gather Community Input On Future Goals
WILLIAMSBURG-The City of Williamsburg is planning a series of “Future Festivals” in order to gather input from the public as part of the city’s biennial Goals, Initiatives, and Outcomes (GIO) process. Eight festivals will be held in the coming weeks where attendees are invited to play games...
No phones in class? Virginia school district set to vote on proposed policy
A proposed policy regarding cell phones will be voted on during the Virginia Beach School Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Construction begins on Hull Street Road strip mall, new Chase Bank near Woodlake
Construction has begun on a new bank in Chesterfield, part of a larger commercial development at the southern tip of the Swift Creek Reservoir.
Developer plans to turn former Chesterfield boy scout camp into homes
A developer has submitted preliminary plans for a former boy scout camp on the Appomattox River that's being sold by the local council to help pay the national organization's sexual abuse settlement.
LIST: Here are the highest-rated local barbecue restaurants in Richmond, according to online reviews
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Casino taken off the table for Richmond voters
The city's elections office said it received a new order removing the second casino referendum from the ballot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PLANetizen
Richmond Weighing How to End Parking Requirements
An ordinance under consideration by the Richmond City Council would eliminate parking minimums citywide but is still subject to revision as it works through the public engagement process, according to an article by Tyler Layne for WTVR. “While urban planning experts have shown support for the move, some residents questioned...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth unveils 7 new incoming restaurants
Hampton Roads’ first casino will host its grand opening in less than a year, with more to offer than just slot machines.
Body identified following recovery from Appomattox River near Hopewell City Marina
The Hopewell Police Department has confirmed that it has recovered a body from the Appomattox River, near the Hopewell City Marina.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 60 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 60 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Richmond restaurant news: Mantu Market opens and more
🍷 Bartizan, the upscale Short Pump restaurant that opened in 2020 in the former Wine Loft space, will close at the end of the month and become a private event space. 🫓 The Mantu Market — chef Hamid Noori's Afghan cafe, bakery and grocery — opened Monday and is now open weekdays from 9am-9pm and weekends from 8am-9pm at 7510 W. Broad St.🥂 Adarra in Jackson Ward was named by Wine Enthusiast as one of staffers' 50 favorite restaurants in the country right now."This Basque-focused hotspot offers Virginia's largest inventory of organic, biodynamic and low-intervention wines," the mag writes.❕ Diner...
Richmond fire truck hits parked car, causes thousands in damage
A man is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage after his car was hit by a fire truck responding to a call.
peninsulachronicle.com
Smiley Faces Sunflower Farm Now Open In Gloucester
GLOUCESTER –A new sunflower farm is open for business in Gloucester. A few years ago, April Poland visited Snead’s Farm in Fredericksburg, VA, and came away impressed. So much so that it inspired her to open Smiley Faces Sunflower Farm in the northern part of Gloucester County. Want...
Dozens now say their signatures were forged by Suffolk City Council campaign
The Electoral Board met Tuesday to discuss whether Art Bredemeyer should be disqualified from running in the Suffolk Borough District against John Rector.
‘Nobody else needs to die here’: Plans to close Route 58 median after deadly accidents
"It means a lot to us to have this change for Shelby. Nobody else needs to die here."
Suspects accused of terrorizing customers, employees during robberies
Men from Hampton Roads are accused of being involved in a serial robbery spree that terrorized employees and customers at places where gaming devices were in operation.
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
Comments / 1