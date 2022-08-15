Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL ENCOURAGES PUBLIC TO PARTICIPATE IN SURVEY
Missouri State Highway Patrol superintendent Colonel Eric T. Olson invites the public to take part in a public opinion survey regarding safety and security, officers’ attitudes and competency, overall agency performance, and concerns regarding crime and social issues. The 2022 Public Opinion Survey opened August 16, and runs until...
kttn.com
Missouri woman pleads guilty to conspiracy to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
A former Missouri woman pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Danielle Ice, 34, of Columbia, formerly of Springfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool...
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
Warrensburg Man Arrested After Search Warrant Served in Johnson County
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT), members from the joint Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Warrensburg Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team, and with the assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a fugitive apprehension search warrant was executed in the 20 block of SW 250 Road, Warrensburg, in Johnson County.
KOCO
Law enforcement arrests man in Missouri in connection with deadly OKC road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a man in connection with a road-rage shooting that killed a 19-year-old woman and injured a 16-year-old boy earlier this month in Oklahoma City. On Aug 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken...
Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri law enforcement agencies dispel fake crime posts on social media
The Clay County Sheriff's Office and Raytown Police Department debunked fake online rumors about crimes happening in local neighborhoods.
One Dead, Nine Injured In Gas Explosion At Missouri Home
A gas explosion Monday at a southeast Missouri home killed one person and injured nine others, authorities said. The explosion happened around 7 a.m. in Wyatt, a town of about 280 people that's about 130 miles (210 kilometers) south of St. Louis, Capt. Barry Morgan with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said. He said authorities were trying to determine whether a water heater or stove were to blame.
KSNB Local4
Missouri man injured in semi-motorcycle crash in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Missouri man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Grand Island. It happened around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 34 and South Locust. According to Grand Island Police, a semi truck and trailer were traveling westbound on Hwy...
Four arrested in high-profile drug bust near Mt. Vernon, Illinois
Authorities served a warrant for a high-profile drug bust Tuesday morning near Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
northwestmoinfo.com
Some New School Bus Laws will go into Effect in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – A number of new Missouri laws will be going into effect on August 28th. Joey Parker tells us about some changes coming to the rules regarding how school children are bused around our state.
ktvo.com
Rongey investigation leads officers to Macon County
NEAR ELMER, Mo. — The search for a wanted northeast Missouri murder suspect is ongoing. Multiple law enforcement agencies are still trying to locate Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He is wanted for the July 5, 2022, murder of Stephen Munn, 54, also of Kirksville. Late Monday morning, the...
kttn.com
Pickup totaled in Livingston County crash east of Lock Springs
A Eudora, Kansas man sustained minor injuries as the result of a pickup truck overturning in Livingston County on Tuesday morning, August 16. A private vehicle transported 79-year-old Gary Asher to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The pickup traveled west on Highway 190 before running off the right side of...
KMBC.com
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
Woman awaiting trial in Missouri homicide reported missing in Arkansas
The Benton County Sheriff's Office reported a missing woman who is awaiting trial after being accused of killing her husband in Missouri.
Seventh teenager charged in Olathe park homicide
A teenager, one of seven charged in a deadly shooting in Olathe's Black Bob Park, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.
KCPD confuses motorcyclist for homicide suspect in police chase
An extended Kansas City police pursuit of a motorcycle, holding speeds over 90 mph for about an hour, ended with an unexpected outcome.
iheart.com
Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...
Girl left in hot car dies in Missouri
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A young girl that was found inside a vehicle in Carthage on Friday has died, authorities confirm. The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived to her. She was later flown to Springfield for treatment but died the next day. It is unclear at the moment if the child was […]
kttn.com
Browning man sentenced to 15-years in prison after shooting at an individual from a motor home
The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reports a Browning man was found guilty on August 17th of unlawful use of a weapon involving shooting from a motor vehicle. Sixty-year-old Wendell Dean Havens was sentenced to serve 15 years in the Department of Corrections. In March, Havens was also found...
