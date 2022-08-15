ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Society Pass (Nasdaq: SoPa) Marks First Foray into Indonesia by Acquiring Jakarta-based NusaTrip, Indonesia's First International Air Transport Association-Accredited Online Travel Agency

By Society Pass
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Jakarta, 15 August 2022Society Pass Inc SOPA, Southeast Asia’s (“SEA”) next generation digital ecosystem, announces the acquisition of NusaTrip (“NusaTrip”), a leading Jakarta-based Online Travel Agency (“OTA”) in Indonesia and across SEA. The NusaTrip acquisition extends SoPa’s business reach into the booming SEA regional travel industry and marks SoPa’s first foray into Indonesia as well as adds to SoPa’s growing ecosystem of technology-enabled companies located in Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Established in 2013 as the first Indonesian OTA accredited by the International Air Transport Association, NusaTrip pioneered offering a comprehensive range of airlines and hotels to Indonesian corporate and retail customers. With its first mover advantage, NusaTrip has onboarded +1.2 million registered users, +500 airlines and +200,000 hotels around the world as well as connected with over 80 million unique visitors.

Dennis Nguyen, Society Pass Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, explains, “We happily welcome NusaTrip into our ever-expanding SoPa ecosystem. NusaTrip seamlessly blends into our user and merchant growth strategy as we enter yet another leading SEA market. We combine the robust technology and operational breadth of NusaTrip’s e-commerce travel platform with our extensive brand building experience in SEA. With this acquisition, SoPa now cross-pollinates and integrates our six verticals (loyalty, lifestyle, food & beverage, telecoms, digital media and travel) into one cohesive loyalty and e-commerce platform to provide enhanced products and services for our consumers and merchants throughout the largest countries of SEA. SoPa has grown from strength to strength in 2022 as we opportunistically acquire market leading companies and partner with visionary entrepreneurs, underlining our unique aggregator approach that reflects immediate returns in terms of increased revenue generation and cost optimisation.”

Patrick Soetanto, Society Pass Indonesia Country Manager, adds, “We will expand NusaTrip’s services to support future growth pathways in more SEA countries in the very near future by integrating more travel product lines in its mix and developing more competitive products for a much larger international and regional audience.”

Well-positioned to benefit from a high-growth travel industry, Indonesia's and SEA’s inbound and outbound travel revenues are expected to continue soaring as increasingly more consumers engage in post-pandemic travel. This marked increase in demand is driven by strong government initiatives to boost tourism, the rise of Indonesia’s burgeoning middle class and strong internet penetration, which enables more Indonesians to easily book flights and hotels through OTAs.

“NusaTrip is proud to officially partner with SoPa. By joining forces with SoPa’s extensive ecosystem and large user and merchant bases in SEA, we are thrilled about the combined marketing capabilities. With the revival of the travel market throughout SEA in 2Q/3Q 2022, NusaTrip aims to dramatically increase its customer base by offering the region’s business and leisure travellers more competitive, no-surcharge hotel and flight fares, convenient payment methods, and speedy itinerary bookings with our user-friendly platform,” comments Menak Galumbang, Co Founder, Nusatrip.

About Society Pass

As a digitally-focused loyalty and data marketing ecosystem in Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, SoPa is an acquisition-focused e-commerce holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, lifestyle, F&B, telecoms, digital media, and travel), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.

SoPa’s business model focuses on analysing user data through its Society Pass loyalty platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points. The Society Pass loyalty platform drives customer acquisition and increases customer retention for merchants. Since its inception, SoPa has amassed over 3.3 million registered consumers and over 205,000 registered merchants/brands onto its platform. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture with cutting-edge components to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Leflair.com, Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform, Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines, Handycart.vn, a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam, Gorilla Networks, a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator, Thoughtful Media Group, a Bangkok-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network, and Mangan, the leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines.

For more information, please check out: http://thesocietypass.com/.

Media Contacts:

PRecious Communications

sopa@preciouscomms.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Bill Gates Shares Plan To Tackle The 'World's Deadliest Animal'

Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates shared a plan to outsmart the “world’s deadliest animal” on Monday. What Happened: Gates recently wrote on his blog about a building in Medellín, Colombia, where scientists are breeding “millions and millions” of mosquitoes. The scientists are feeding...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sopa#Society Pass Inc Sopa#Ota#Sea#Indonesian#Society Pass Founder
Daily Mail

80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues

A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Country
Vietnam
Benzinga

China Warns Its Military 'Will Not Sit Idly By' As Reports Say Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan En Route To South Korea

Media reports from Taiwan and China say the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to visit Taiwan en route to South Korea. What Happened: Pelosi began a fraught tour of Asia in Singapore on Monday. Her office on Sunday announced that she plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan during her trip, without mentioning Taiwan — which has been a reason for major tensions between the U.S. and China in recent days.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
INDIA
Benzinga

South Korea President Says Japan Has Become Partner Against 'Common Threats'

South Korean president says his country and Japan must overcome their historical disputes in the face of "common threats." What Happened: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, on Monday, marking Korea's liberation day, said the two nations had become partners in tackling threats to global freedom, adding that his government wants to "swiftly and properly improve" bilateral ties.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

India Can’t Dethrone China as the World’s Manufacturing Power

Due to its insufficient labor quality and infrastructure investment, fractured society, market restrictions, and trade protectionism, the South Asian nation is unlikely to replace China. Ever since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, many in the West have discussed the need for supply-chain diversification to decrease their dependence on China...
INDIA
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
159K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy