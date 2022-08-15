Malaysia Airlines Inks Tentative Agreement For 20 Airbus A330neo Aircraft
- In a transaction that also involves the aircraft leasing firm Avolon, Malaysia Airlines has inked a tentative agreement to buy 20 Airbus SE EADSY A330neos to replace its A330ceo fleet.
- The carrier will purchase 10 of the aircraft from Airbus and then enter into a sale-and-leaseback agreement with Avolon, leasing the remaining 10 aircraft directly from the latter.
- The planes are scheduled to be delivered from 3Q24 through 2028.
- "The acquisition of the A330neos is a natural transition from our current A330ceos fleet, but the A330neo will not only provide modernisation to our fleet and enhanced operational efficiency, but also meet environmental targets through reduced fuel-burn per seat while keeping passenger safety and comfort at its core," said Malaysia Airlines Chief Executive Izham Ismail.
- In addition, the airline stated it was collaborating more broadly with Airbus in Malaysia in areas like sustainable aviation fuel, training, maintenance, and airspace management.
- Price Action: EADSY shares closed higher by 0.90% at $27.94 on Friday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
