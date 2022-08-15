Read full article on original website
Related
Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard: rainy, grey – and perfect British holiday TV
The comedian and her guests take messy, chaotic and silly journeys into the slight rubbishness of UK holidays. It’s exactly the fun-packed approach you need for this kind of travel show
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago
Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
BBC
Rare 3,500-year-old Bronze-age axe head found
A rare Bronze-age axe head, thought to be more than 3,500 years old, has gone on display after being found by a metal detectorist. Paul Rowlands, 53, made the discovery in an field near Llanfaethlu, Anglesey, in 2020. The copper-alloy cast tool was still razor sharp after thousands of years.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Darius: The singer who turned down Simon Cowell and still got to No1
Darius Campbell Danesh was the singer who came third on Pop Idol, behind Will Young and Gareth Gates, and looked to have the musical world at his feet. So industry experts were stunned when he turned down a lucrative record deal from the show's creator Simon Cowell. But rather than...
BBC
Boy, 13, admits raiding luxury London hotels
A 13-year-old boy carried out burglaries at some of London's top luxury hotels and BBC Television Centre, a court has heard. The boy admitted to raids on Claridge's in Mayfair, the Corinthian Hotel in Whitehall, and the Milestone and Millennium Hotels in west London. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates'...
Remembering Issey Miyake: A Beauty Maverick
PARIS — Issey Miyake, the Japanese fashion maverick who died on Aug. 5 at the age of 84, was groundbreaking in the world of fragrance, too. The designer — who founded his design studio in 1970 and made it synonymous with colorful, practical and innovative creations — signed a licensing agreement in 1991 with Shiseido Co. to produce his first women’s fragrance. It was the debut scent to be manufactured by Beauté Prestige International, or BPI, a Paris-based affiliate set up by Shiseido that year.More from WWDIssey Miyake Dies at 84: A Look Back at the Designer's CareerEye Candy: Inside the...
Water company CEOs try to woo me, but I’ve got only one message for them: do your jobs
It came to me while I was standing on a river bank. It was such a ridiculous, nonsensical idea that I instantly tried to dismiss it. But it was like the wiggliest of wiggly earworms that just won’t leave you alone, like a tune that just keeps boring its way into your mind. That melody was: London is running out of drinking water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd
It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
Comments / 0