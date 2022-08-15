ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Usio It Or Lose It: How This Company Says It Is Addressing Integrated Payment Solutions Needs

By David Willey
Benzinga
 2 days ago
E-commerce has been steadily growing for the past two decades.

Sales from retail e-commerce hit $919 billion in 2021 and are projected to top $1 trillion for the first time this year. People are spending more time visiting e-commerce sites, and while Amazon.com Inc. AMZN dominates internet traffic as tracked by monthly visits, many companies are looking to expand their online options.

As retail sales and overall revenue continue to mount, companies are reportedly looking for better and more streamlined payment options that will allow them to give a better customer experience and a more organized internal revenue stream.

Several financial technology companies offer payment solutions and integration. While the largest of these remains Visa Inc. V, others such as Block Inc. SQ and PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL offer various benefits in the market.

A Company Integrating Payment Solutions

Usio Inc. USIO is one company that reports helping companies engage more seriously with the revenue stream demands of businesses that have both a physical and e-commerce presence.

A fintech company with over 20 years of experience serving a variety of verticals, Usio provides multiple solutions that are focused on streamlining the processes by which their customers accept or disburse payments— all customized directly to their clients needs. Usio says its turnkey payment solution platform is a one-stop answer to all a company’s in-going and out-going payments.

Usio’s products and services include ACH, Payment Facilitation, Prepaid Card Issuing, Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) as well as print and mail for those who elect to remit physical bills and invoices. By providing such a comprehensive suite of financial offerings, Usio has a wide array of clients, from software companies, merchants and billers to banks, service bureaus, municipalities and card issuers.

Usio is proud of its Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) level 1 certification — the highest level of compliance available. Level 1 indicates a platform with a history of safe and secure financial operations and is only awarded to companies that facilitate over 6 million safe and compliant online financial transactions annually.

Usio is also Nacha Certified as a third-party sender, which the company says demonstrates compliance and internal guidelines of a higher standard.

Usio reported steady revenue growth over the past several years and predicts 16% to 20% growth in 2022 over 2021. Last year, the company processed 35 million transactions, a 94% increase from 2020-2021 and processed $9.5 billion dollars, nearly three times more than the amount of payment volume processed in 2020.

Usio President and CEO Louis Hoch said, “Our strategy remains to build strong relationships and lever our multi-channel distribution strategy to serve diverse end markets to expand the Usio franchise and build value for our shareholders. We have a strategy of being diverse in the industries we serve as well as in the payment channels we provide. And that strategy has generated a lot of growth and served us very well and has also created a strategic advantage over other payment companies that serve specific industries or have less payment channels. These are exciting times at Usio as we continue to introduce new, innovative solutions to the electronic payments market that has enabled us to consistently outpace market growth over the past several years.”

To learn more about Usio, visit usio.com.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

