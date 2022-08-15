Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil for Archie Battersbee in his home town of Southend-on-Sea on Sunday, 14 August.The 12-year-old was left brain damaged after suffering a "tragic accident," at home in April.He died on 6 August after his life support was withdrawn following his mother Hollie Dance's legal battle to maintain his treatment.Dance paid tribute to her son at the vigil, describing him as a "cheeky little monkey.""I don't want anybody's child, or parents, to go through what we've just been through," Dance said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'That horrible woman up north': Jeremy Kyle attacks Nicola Sturgeon over independenceTimeline of legal battle over 12-year-old Archie Battersbee’s life supportArchie Battersbee ‘fought until the very end’, says mother as she announces death

