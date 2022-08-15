Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State's Zak Herbstreit has black stripe removed
Fall camp is the time of year when young players have the opportunity to prove themselves. At Ohio State, that is indicated by the removal of black stripes. And while that is often associated with scholarship freshmen, there are other players who can and will showcase their abilities during camp.
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
Georgia releases details of men's basketball coach Mike White’s contract
With a rebuild of its men’s basketball program in sight, the Georgia Bulldogs turned to a veteran SEC coach to take on the challenge. Now, five months after the fact, it’s little surprise to learn the Bulldogs paid a pretty penny to make it happen. Georgia officially released...
247Sports
USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal
USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan legacy and Top247 WR eyeing return trip for rivalry game
Michigan welcomed many prospects to campus last month for the huge summer recruiting event, the Barbecue at the Big House. One of the top visitors in that weekend was Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School 2024 four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin. He recaps his latest trip to Ann Arbor. “It went...
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date
Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts 2022 College Football Playoff champion
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the 2022 college football season, including the 2022 College Football Playoff champions. In terms of the Playoff, the Football Power Index is especially high on Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. Those four teams have the best odds to make the CFP and are the only teams given more than a 19% chance to make the field of four.
Preps to Pros: The latest on Keon Keeley's potential decommitment from Notre Dame
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins weigh on Keon Keeley's potential decommitment from Notre Dame and what they're hearing on the trail.
RELATED PEOPLE
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
62 things we saw and heard at LSU's open practice today
LSU hit the practice fields on the Ponderosa Wednesday morning in a full-scale practice the media could watch in its entirety. The Geaux247 staff was on hand for the open practice that included 12 periods where the media could film and shoot photos. After the 12th period, no video or cameras were allowed.
Vegas updates College Football Playoff national title odds
The college football season is fast approaching and now the odds makers in Vegas are setting lines for the year to come. Georgia and Alabama round out the top two teams coming back this season, setting up the SEC as the favorite to win what would be its 13th national championship in the last 17 ...
NFL・
247Sports
Tennessee continues to add key pieces on the recruiting trail
Tennessee has had a couple exciting days on the recruiting trail as of late, winning out for a couple coveted defensive backs. Over the weekend, the Vols beat out Georgia among others for Hewitt-Trusville (Ala.) High cornerback Rickey Gibson. On Monday, it was Top247 cornerback Jordan Matthews picking Tennessee over Texas among others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Maryland basketball legend Joe Smith on Terps' local recruiting, relationship with Williams, Duke and more
Maryland basketball legend Joe Smith returned to College Park earlier this month for the alumni game against Georgetown. Smith didn't play, but he was invited as a special guest, and the fans at Xfinity Center made him feel like one, he told Etan Thomas of The Basketball News. "I mean,...
My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation
The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
247Sports
Virginia basketball: Projecting Tony Bennett's starting lineup, top bench options
No ACC team brings back more returning production than Virginia. But as we creep closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Duke and North Carolina are widely regarded as the best two teams in the ACC. Even Notre Dame and Florida State have earned more offseason buzz. Virginia continues to fly under the radar, but it has put together a roster that's more than capable of rising up and knocking Duke, North Carolina and anyone else in the ACC.
247Sports
Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins
Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Late Kick: Latest Intel from LSU Fall Camp
In this clip from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides the latest intel from LSU's fall camp and the state of the quarterback position after Myles Brennan's departure.
247Sports
Late Kick: Oklahoma making a statement on recruiting trail, potential Top 5 class answering 'huge question'
NORMAN, Okla. — Over the weekend, the Sooners landed Top100 athlete Jacoby Johnson, out of Mustang, Okla. It's the latest boom in a summer that has featured plenty of booms. "I love it; it feels like home," Johnson said of Oklahoma in an exclusive interview with OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "I love the people there, the coaches, everything about the place."
How every Mountaineer in the NFL performed in Week One of the preseason
The first week of the NFL preseason is over! West Virginia is currently credited with nearly two dozen former players under contract in the NFL, and many of them had big weeks with their respective teams (some of them for the very first time. As always, EerSports is here to provide updates on the former Mountaineers and what they've accomplished in the pros. Here's the update this week.
Where ESPN ranks Jim Harbaugh among other head coaches
Jim Harbaugh was hired back in 2015 in hopes to bring Michigan football back on top where it was for so long. He was tabbed as being the savior for the Wolverines’ football once the maize and blue let Brady Hoke walk after a 2014 campaign with no bowl game.
Comments / 0