ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Ohio State's Zak Herbstreit has black stripe removed

Fall camp is the time of year when young players have the opportunity to prove themselves. At Ohio State, that is indicated by the removal of black stripes. And while that is often associated with scholarship freshmen, there are other players who can and will showcase their abilities during camp.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal

USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
247Sports

Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date

Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts 2022 College Football Playoff champion

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the 2022 college football season, including the 2022 College Football Playoff champions. In terms of the Playoff, the Football Power Index is especially high on Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. Those four teams have the best odds to make the CFP and are the only teams given more than a 19% chance to make the field of four.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Mel Tucker
Person
Mario Cristobal
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Lane Kiffin
247Sports

Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon

Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

62 things we saw and heard at LSU's open practice today

LSU hit the practice fields on the Ponderosa Wednesday morning in a full-scale practice the media could watch in its entirety. The Geaux247 staff was on hand for the open practice that included 12 periods where the media could film and shoot photos. After the 12th period, no video or cameras were allowed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
College Football HQ

Vegas updates College Football Playoff national title odds

The college football season is fast approaching and now the odds makers in Vegas are setting lines for the year to come. Georgia and Alabama round out the top two teams coming back this season, setting up the SEC as the favorite to win what would be its 13th national championship in the last 17 ...
NFL
247Sports

Tennessee continues to add key pieces on the recruiting trail

Tennessee has had a couple exciting days on the recruiting trail as of late, winning out for a couple coveted defensive backs. Over the weekend, the Vols beat out Georgia among others for Hewitt-Trusville (Ala.) High cornerback Rickey Gibson. On Monday, it was Top247 cornerback Jordan Matthews picking Tennessee over Texas among others.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Season#American Football#Usc#Notre Dame#Lsu
247Sports

My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation

The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Virginia basketball: Projecting Tony Bennett's starting lineup, top bench options

No ACC team brings back more returning production than Virginia. But as we creep closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Duke and North Carolina are widely regarded as the best two teams in the ACC. Even Notre Dame and Florida State have earned more offseason buzz. Virginia continues to fly under the radar, but it has put together a roster that's more than capable of rising up and knocking Duke, North Carolina and anyone else in the ACC.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins

Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
247Sports

Late Kick: Oklahoma making a statement on recruiting trail, potential Top 5 class answering 'huge question'

NORMAN, Okla. — Over the weekend, the Sooners landed Top100 athlete Jacoby Johnson, out of Mustang, Okla. It's the latest boom in a summer that has featured plenty of booms. "I love it; it feels like home," Johnson said of Oklahoma in an exclusive interview with OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "I love the people there, the coaches, everything about the place."
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

How every Mountaineer in the NFL performed in Week One of the preseason

The first week of the NFL preseason is over! West Virginia is currently credited with nearly two dozen former players under contract in the NFL, and many of them had big weeks with their respective teams (some of them for the very first time. As always, EerSports is here to provide updates on the former Mountaineers and what they've accomplished in the pros. Here's the update this week.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy