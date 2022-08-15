'He's a race fan': Michael Jordan was in Richmond on Sunday to enjoy the NASCAR action

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Well hello, Happy. Welcome to NASCAR’s championship race. Just when it seemed time to write off Kevin Harvick, at least for this season, the 46-year-old has figured out how to win again. He has two victories in eight days — after snapping a 65-race losing streak dating to 2020 — and all the momentum headed into the playoffs.

