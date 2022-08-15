'He's a race fan': Michael Jordan was in Richmond on Sunday to enjoy the NASCAR action

Read full article on original website
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Kyle Busch “A Hypocrite” For Telling Ty Gibbs Not To Flip People Off On The Track Anymore
Back when Dale Jr. was still racing, those two fought like cats and dogs, and one time at an incident at Phoenix during a practice session in 2014, Dale Jr. accidentally got in Kyle’s way as they came onto pit road. Apparently, Kyle was none too pleased about it,...
Ryan Blaney Disagrees With Kyle Busch and Defends Ross Chastain in Latest Incident at Richmond
Ross Chastain got into Kyle Busch at Richmond this past weekend and the JGR driver blamed the No. 1 car for the contact. Ryan Blaney doesn't agree. The post Ryan Blaney Disagrees With Kyle Busch and Defends Ross Chastain in Latest Incident at Richmond appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ty Gibbs Doesn’t Back Down and Sends Kyle Busch and Rest of Cup Series Field a Message at Richmond
Ty Gibbs sent a message to Kyle Busch and the Cup Series field on Sunday a Richmond when he didn't back down from the two-time Cup Series champion, and responded with an aggressive move of his own. The post Ty Gibbs Doesn’t Back Down and Sends Kyle Busch and Rest of Cup Series Field a Message at Richmond appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick wasn’t the big winner at Richmond
Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, but he wasn’t the biggest winner of the afternoon. Just seven days after ending a 65-race win drought which had dated back to September 2020, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick became the seventh driver to win more than one of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season’s first 23 races.
Autoweek.com
Son Remembers the Tragic Death of NASCAR Great Butch Lindley
Butch Lindley suffered a head injury in a racing crash at Bradenton, Fla., and remained in a coma for five years and two months before dying of pneumonia June 6, 1990. Lindley was a two-time NASCAR Late Models champion. Son Mardy has gone on to become a fine racer and...
Burton Finishes 25th At Richmond
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Menards/Dutch Boy team finished 25th in Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. Burton started the 300-mile race from the rear of the pack after the team changed the master switch prior to the green flag. Starting at the rear on a...
NASCAR: Winston Cup Champion Bobby Labonte Tells Story About Overcoming Major Health Issue
A video published on NASCAR’s social media last week featured a never-before-shared story about 2000 Winston Cup champion Bobby Labonte. The 58-year-old shared that, back in 2019, he began not feeling well in everyday life and went to the doctor. They found a little spot on his kidney that required monitoring. Fast-forward two years later, and it had tripled in size.
gmauthority.com
Nascar Chevy Teams Fade In Latter Stage Of Richmond August 2022: Video
The Nascar Chevy teams had a strong showing during qualifying for the Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway that took place on August 15th, but couldn’t seal the deal when the checkered flag waved. Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 started on the front row alongside Kyle Larson’s...
Kevin Harvick On Being Right Behind Dale Earnhardt Sr. In Career Wins: “Brings It All Full Circle”
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick is on a bit of a hot streak right now, winning back to back races at Michigan International Speedway, and Richmond Raceway. However, prior to those two wins, the #4 car was on a massive cold streak, going winless in 65 straight races. That being said,...
Column: Harvick seizes momentum ahead of NASCAR playoffs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Well hello, Happy. Welcome to NASCAR’s championship race. Just when it seemed time to write off Kevin Harvick, at least for this season, the 46-year-old has figured out how to win again. He has two victories in eight days — after snapping a 65-race losing streak dating to 2020 — and all the momentum headed into the playoffs.
NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Richmond Raceway)
Over the weekend, NASCAR went short track racing. The 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View NASCAR tv ratings for Richmond Raceway below. On Saturday, 521,000 tuned in on average to watch the NASCAR Truck Series. That brought a 0.30 ratings for FS1. On...
