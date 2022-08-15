Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Natalie and Grant Holbrook
Sept. 18, 2021 | In late 2017, Natalie Gilbert moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, and befriended a fellow former Midwesterner named Adam, who invited her to a “family dinner” with his friends. When Adam asked Natalie if he could set her up with one of his friends, she laughed it off.
tvnewscheck.com
Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE
A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
Eleven Warriors
Part Lies, Part Heart, Part Truth, Part Garbage
This is not the most hotly-anticipated Ohio State football season ever. Reader, you and I can be the heroes America desperately needs. We can be the ones who reign in the hyperbole plague holding America hostage, going back to whenever it was the Takes industry decided nothing could be ordinary anymore.
Eleven Warriors
TBDBITL is Ready for Football, A New Development in Campus Parking and Ohio State Welcomes Former Players To Practice
Ohio State football is Todd Boeckman days away. Did you think former Ohio State quarterback Todd Boeckman would be in this Skull Session? Neither did I until I wrote the introduction. but there are 17 days until the Buckeyes play their first game of the 2022 season, and he was the first player who wore that number that came to mind.
Hilliard alum becomes teacher at preschool she attended
HILLIARD, Ohio — You don’t always get a chance to return to preschool but one Hilliard graduate is returning to hers – for the entire year. Not as a student, but as the teacher. "I'm really excited,” Emma Gill said. “I'm excited to meet my students and...
columbusmonthly.com
A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath
Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
Community joins at Reynoldsburg 'fairy garden' to honor its late creator
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Time was the one thing Jasmine Cloe wanted everyone to take. It was the only thing she couldn’t give more of. Two years after her stage 4 metastatic breast cancer diagnosis, Cloe, 47, passed away last week. Family, friends and neighbors gathered at her home,...
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, August 19-21, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Check out these blog posts to plan your Summer Fun in Columbus!. Your Essential Guide to Summer in Columbus, Ohio. Free Fountains and Splash...
Wendy’s ready to roll out new restaurant design, starting in New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The first new-look Wendy’s will open in New Albany next year. The Dublin-based restaurant chain announced that plan last week, but company leaders are now sharing more details about the new design. “This is not just about today, but where we’re going in the future,” Abigail Pringle, chief development […]
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense
Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Walk-On Tight End Zak Herbstreit Loses Black Stripe
Zak Herbstreit is "officially" a Buckeye. The second-year tight end, who joined Ohio State as a preferred walk-on in June 2021, became the latest Buckeye to shed his black stripe Wednesday. The son of former Ohio State quarterback and college football announcer Kirk Herbstreit, Zak Herbstreit played high school football...
experiencecolumbus.com
5 Reasons to Attend CBUS Soul Fest
If you’re not already familiar, CBUS Soul celebrates the rich, historic Black culture of Columbus. This year – for the first time – Columbus Recreation and Parks is partnering with Experience Columbus to put on CBUS Soul Fest, a community event with great music, food and more to enjoy! Plan on joining the fun on August 20th.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Still searching for Downtown: “Ideas considered for Downtown plan”
Only in Columbus, Ohio, can “ideas [be] considered for Downtown plan” without confronting the physical reality or the history of downtown. That, of course, is the Columbus Way. Historical and physical reality, including concrete, cannot interfere with fantasy or selling and buying. If I didn’t know better, I...
newwaysministry.org
Paulist Fathers Expelled from Newman Center as New Bishop Shifts LGBTQ+ Approach
Paulist priests who have long headed ministry at The Ohio State University’s Catholic Newman Center have been removed by a newly-appointed bishop. It was a surprise move that some believe signals a more conservative approach to LGBTQ+ issues in the diocese, such as when the words “All Are Welcome” were removed from the Center’s signage.
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.
Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.
columbusunderground.com
Whimsical Suspended Sculptures Find Permanent Place in Schiller Park
The suspended sculptures that were on temporary view and located in several locations throughout Columbus were so popular that once their time was up, many were asking how a permanent collection could be added to Schiller Park. “Suspension: Balancing Art, Nature, and Culture,” a traveling sculpture series by Polish painter...
Eighteen Hole Putting Course Is Newest Delaware County Attraction
The Little Bear Golf Club held a grand opening event recently for its new 18 hole putting course and Bar & Grill. While these are wonderful additions to the list of attractions in Delaware County, there’s more coming in the form of a full par three golf course. That course will be opening sometime this fall.
iqstock.news
I Buy Houses Columbus LLC, A Cash Home Buyer, Changes Its Website Domain Name To Better Align With Its Brand
Cash for houses company in Columbus Ohio simplifies its branding by changing its domain name to its brand name - I Buy Houses Columbus. We love helping homeowners in Columbus figure out their real estate problems. There's no other company in the area that has our expertise and our reviews and recommendations speak volumes about us.”
