wlrn.org
Rainwater from Piney Point released into Tampa Bay
Rainwater is being removed from the Piney Point gypsum stacks in Manatee County as the plant is being readied for permanent closure. The state Department of Environmental Protection says rainwater is being siphoned from a pond where it has collected over the past few months. Officials say this is not...
Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years
Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the heat index temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The...
fox13news.com
Florida alligator hunting season: What to know
TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands of Floridians now have the opportunity to legally hunt alligators. The statewide gator hunting season begins Monday – and this time, hunters can target gators around the clock. Before, gator season was limited to 17 hours a day, mostly at night. But earlier this year,...
Click10.com
WILD FLORIDA: Massive gator devours smaller gator
OCALA, Fla. – Survival of the fittest was taken to another level at a Florida state park last week. Tammy Shaw was riding on her paddleboard at Silver Springs State Park near Ocala, when she came across a massive alligator with another smaller gator in its jaws. Shaw would...
Clear the Shelters: Humane Society of Tampa Bay looking for families for hundreds of pets
WFLA News Channel 8 has been helping pets find their forever homes across Tampa Bay during our national Clear the Shelters campaign.
PETS・
Florida losing daylight: Shorter days, longer nights ahead
For the next three months, on average, each day will lose about 85 seconds of daylight. The sunrise will get later and the sunsets will continue to get earlier.
thatssotampa.com
Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa
The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
Large Bale Of Cocaine Found Floating In The Ocean Off Of Florida Coast
A large 55-pound bale of suspected cocaine was found about 50 miles off of Florida’s coast on Sunday. According to investigators, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Coconut Mallory Marina in Key West Saturday at approximately 3:38 p.m. regarding narcotics found floating in the ocean.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission officer pull me...
who13.com
‘Florida is the place where woke goes to die,’ DeSantis says
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Pasco County on Tuesday to discuss teacher recruitment efforts. But while in New Port Richey, DeSantis spoke about Florida’s new curriculum and efforts to keep certain ideology out of the state’s schools and pushed back on medical board efforts to include gender dysphoria care for minors.
thegabber.com
Former Gulfport Football Coach a Hall-of-Famer
He is a legend of sorts in Florida high school athletics – and in a way, he got his start in Gulfport. Earl Garcia is being inducted into the Florida Athletics Coaches Association Hall of Fame this year. He is the winningest football coach in the history of the Tampa Bay region with 283 victories going into his season opener Friday night at Clearwater, where he will lead Hillsborough High onto the field for the 30th consecutive season as head coach.
Beach Beacon
Chickens test positive for West Nile virus
Florida Department of Health-Pinellas County advised residents last week that three sentinel chickens had tested positive for the West Nile virus, meaning there is an increased risk of transmission of mosquito-borne disease to humans. Florida Department of Health and the county operate a program that uses chickens to monitor the...
Autoblog
Carvana is in hot water in Florida over title delays
Update: The following story has been updated with a statement from Carvana. If you live in Florida, the number of options for online car buying may be shrinking. The state’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles filed complaints against online auto retailer Carvana, citing title delays as the reason.
55 pounds of cocaine worth $5 million found floating off Florida Keys
The Monroe County Sheriff’s department said on Sunday that it had seized 25 bricks of what was suspected to be cocaine in Key West. Their release stated that authorities responded to Coconut Mallory Marina on Saturday at approximately 3:38 p.m. regarding narcotics found floating in the ocean. The Key...
Mysuncoast.com
How safe do you feel driving I-75?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - How safe do you feel on Interstate 75? We’ve all seen it. You’re traveling at a comfortable speed on the Interstate when another car zips around on the right to pass and weave in and out of cars. Brian Hagen from Sarasota doesn’t like...
WINKNEWS.com
Eutylone, a synthetic psychoactive bath salt, making deadly mark in Florida
TAMPA (CBS Miami) A new synthetic drug emerging in Florida is causing more deadly overdoses than anywhere else in the country: Eutylone, a psychoactive bath salt, is making a mark in the state. “We’re just starting to see it and we’re already seeing overdose deaths from it,” said Footprints Beachside...
fox13news.com
Tampa's real-life 'infiltrator' goes back undercover, opens up in FOX 13 exclusive studio interview
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area man who pulled off, arguably, the greatest undercover operation in US history – infiltrating the biggest drug cartel in the world – has done it again. Robert Mazur chronicled his first deep-dive into the dark and violent world of drug cartels...
WMNF
With full legalization looming, Florida cannabis business booms
John Lynch, CEO of Kush.com, a digital business-to-business marketplace for the cannabis industry, joined WaveMakers on August 16. His company hosted the first-ever Kushcon earlier in the month, bringing together business owners from every sector of the cannabis industry. Kush.com is moving its headquarters from Seattle to Tampa, largely due...
New Florida Lottery promotion lets players compete for a lowered price
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced a new limited-time promotion on Monday that gives players additional reasons to play PICK Daily Games. Now through Sept. 25, players can take advantage of two for $1 Tuesdays and 50%-Off-FIREBALL Fridays. STORY: STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for...
Video shows arrest of Florida sheriff’s son
Body camera video taken during the arrest of Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son, Chase, was obtained by News Channel 8 Tuesday after deputies reportedly found him asleep behind the wheel with two open beers.
