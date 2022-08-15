ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wlrn.org

Rainwater from Piney Point released into Tampa Bay

Rainwater is being removed from the Piney Point gypsum stacks in Manatee County as the plant is being readied for permanent closure. The state Department of Environmental Protection says rainwater is being siphoned from a pond where it has collected over the past few months. Officials say this is not...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years

Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the heat index temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida alligator hunting season: What to know

TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands of Floridians now have the opportunity to legally hunt alligators. The statewide gator hunting season begins Monday – and this time, hunters can target gators around the clock. Before, gator season was limited to 17 hours a day, mostly at night. But earlier this year,...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

WILD FLORIDA: Massive gator devours smaller gator

OCALA, Fla. – Survival of the fittest was taken to another level at a Florida state park last week. Tammy Shaw was riding on her paddleboard at Silver Springs State Park near Ocala, when she came across a massive alligator with another smaller gator in its jaws. Shaw would...
OCALA, FL
Ryan
thatssotampa.com

Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa

The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
who13.com

‘Florida is the place where woke goes to die,’ DeSantis says

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Pasco County on Tuesday to discuss teacher recruitment efforts. But while in New Port Richey, DeSantis spoke about Florida’s new curriculum and efforts to keep certain ideology out of the state’s schools and pushed back on medical board efforts to include gender dysphoria care for minors.
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Former Gulfport Football Coach a Hall-of-Famer

He is a legend of sorts in Florida high school athletics – and in a way, he got his start in Gulfport. Earl Garcia is being inducted into the Florida Athletics Coaches Association Hall of Fame this year. He is the winningest football coach in the history of the Tampa Bay region with 283 victories going into his season opener Friday night at Clearwater, where he will lead Hillsborough High onto the field for the 30th consecutive season as head coach.
GULFPORT, FL
Beach Beacon

Chickens test positive for West Nile virus

Florida Department of Health-Pinellas County advised residents last week that three sentinel chickens had tested positive for the West Nile virus, meaning there is an increased risk of transmission of mosquito-borne disease to humans. Florida Department of Health and the county operate a program that uses chickens to monitor the...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Autoblog

Carvana is in hot water in Florida over title delays

Update: The following story has been updated with a statement from Carvana. If you live in Florida, the number of options for online car buying may be shrinking. The state’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles filed complaints against online auto retailer Carvana, citing title delays as the reason.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

How safe do you feel driving I-75?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - How safe do you feel on Interstate 75? We’ve all seen it. You’re traveling at a comfortable speed on the Interstate when another car zips around on the right to pass and weave in and out of cars. Brian Hagen from Sarasota doesn’t like...
SARASOTA, FL
WMNF

With full legalization looming, Florida cannabis business booms

John Lynch, CEO of Kush.com, a digital business-to-business marketplace for the cannabis industry, joined WaveMakers on August 16. His company hosted the first-ever Kushcon earlier in the month, bringing together business owners from every sector of the cannabis industry. Kush.com is moving its headquarters from Seattle to Tampa, largely due...
FLORIDA STATE

