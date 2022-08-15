Read full article on original website
LSU's 2023 Recruiting Class Knocking on Door of Top-5
Tigers nearing a Top-5 class in 2023 thanks to an embarrassment of offensive riches
LSU Football: Players Standing Out During Fall Camp
Freshmen taking control of the trenches, Malik Nabers looking unguardable
62 things we saw and heard at LSU's open practice today
LSU hit the practice fields on the Ponderosa Wednesday morning in a full-scale practice the media could watch in its entirety. The Geaux247 staff was on hand for the open practice that included 12 periods where the media could film and shoot photos. After the 12th period, no video or cameras were allowed.
AthlonSports.com
LSU Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
Brian Kelly heads south to Baton Rouge to lead LSU as the Tigers look to bounce back from unfamiliar territory. Last year's 6-7 record gave LSY its first losing season since 1999, when Gerry DiNardo went 2-8 before giving way to Hal Hunter in the final week, after which Nick Saban entered for the first of his five seasons in Death Valley.
College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU
The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment
The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
247Sports
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
fox8live.com
Who’s next in the LSU 2023 recruiting class
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU 2023 recruiting class currently possesses 20 commits, but that number should grow once again in the coming weeks. St. James wide receiver Khai Prean will make his big announcement tonight at 6 p.m. in Vacherie. LSU is a heavy favorite to land the four-star recruit.
Sports Zone: LSU QB battle in Baton Rouge
Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.
AthlonSports.com
Prominent LSU Quarterback Reportedly 'Walking Away' From Football
We have breaking news out of Baton Rouge. According to a report, a prominent LSU quarterback is "walking away from football." That player is none other than Myles Brennan. Brennan has reportedly been informed he's lost the Tigers' starting quarterback competition. He had been competing against Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.
cenlanow.com
Top cornerback in Louisiana commits to Tennessee
BATON ROUGE, La. – Four star recruit out of Woodlawn, Jordan Matthews, is headed to the SEC. The top-rated cornerback in the state of Louisiana picks Tennessee. Although his father played football for LSU, Matthews believes Knoxville, TN is the place for him. “I had three deciding factors,” said...
Louisiana School Makes ESPN’s List of Worst Football Teams
An ESPN computer program has analyzed the data and based on its programming has determined that one of the five worst college football teams in the nation is a Louisiana school. Now, that's a tough pill to swallow from a state that has a long and storied tradition of putting winners on the gridiron.
Former LSU basketball star in WNBA playoffs with top-seeded Aces
Former LSU Women’s Basketball player Theresa Plaisance will enter the WNBA Playoffs on Wednesday with the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces.
atozsports.com
Vols commit from Baton Rouge compares Tiger Stadium to Neyland Stadium
The Tennessee Vols received a huge commitment on Monday from four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews. Not only does Matthews fill a major position of need for the Vols, but he’s also a Baton Rouge native. Tennessee going into Baton Rouge and landing a four-star recruit is a huge accomplishment for Josh Heupel and his staff.
tigerdroppings.com
RIP to a great LSU fan
I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
Twitter reaction: Highly ranked CB stuns Texas by committing to Vols
Tennessee again addressed one of its biggest needs on defense Monday afternoon by landing a longtime top target. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., announced his commitment to the Vols during a ceremony at his school, picking Tennessee over Texas. The...
tigerdroppings.com
Gonzales, August 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Houma Christian School football team will have a game with Ascension Christian High School on August 16, 2022, 17:00:00. Houma Christian SchoolAscension Christian High School.
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame announces its Class of 2022
Five new members of the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted Sept. 22 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. Football All-State tight end William Cole Doiron will be honored along with Brian Scott Fontenot, who lettered four years in football, three years in baseball and two years in basketball.
WAFB.com
New efforts underway to clear out 81 tons of litter behind LSU’s Burden Center
Women with ties to Louisiana compete on new Food Network series. A Louisiana author and an LSU graduate are competing to win a year’s worth of groceries on the Food Network’s new series “Big Bad Budget Battle.”. Updated: 5 hours ago. At the city dock, a makeshift...
