Brian Kelly heads south to Baton Rouge to lead LSU as the Tigers look to bounce back from unfamiliar territory. Last year's 6-7 record gave LSY its first losing season since 1999, when Gerry DiNardo went 2-8 before giving way to Hal Hunter in the final week, after which Nick Saban entered for the first of his five seasons in Death Valley.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO