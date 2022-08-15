ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

62 things we saw and heard at LSU's open practice today

LSU hit the practice fields on the Ponderosa Wednesday morning in a full-scale practice the media could watch in its entirety. The Geaux247 staff was on hand for the open practice that included 12 periods where the media could film and shoot photos. After the 12th period, no video or cameras were allowed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AthlonSports.com

LSU Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

Brian Kelly heads south to Baton Rouge to lead LSU as the Tigers look to bounce back from unfamiliar territory. Last year's 6-7 record gave LSY its first losing season since 1999, when Gerry DiNardo went 2-8 before giving way to Hal Hunter in the final week, after which Nick Saban entered for the first of his five seasons in Death Valley.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment

The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
VACHERIE, LA
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Who’s next in the LSU 2023 recruiting class

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU 2023 recruiting class currently possesses 20 commits, but that number should grow once again in the coming weeks. St. James wide receiver Khai Prean will make his big announcement tonight at 6 p.m. in Vacherie. LSU is a heavy favorite to land the four-star recruit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Denbrock
AthlonSports.com

Prominent LSU Quarterback Reportedly 'Walking Away' From Football

We have breaking news out of Baton Rouge. According to a report, a prominent LSU quarterback is "walking away from football." That player is none other than Myles Brennan. Brennan has reportedly been informed he's lost the Tigers' starting quarterback competition. He had been competing against Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Top cornerback in Louisiana commits to Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four star recruit out of Woodlawn, Jordan Matthews, is headed to the SEC. The top-rated cornerback in the state of Louisiana picks Tennessee. Although his father played football for LSU, Matthews believes Knoxville, TN is the place for him. “I had three deciding factors,” said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
107 JAMZ

Louisiana School Makes ESPN’s List of Worst Football Teams

An ESPN computer program has analyzed the data and based on its programming has determined that one of the five worst college football teams in the nation is a Louisiana school. Now, that's a tough pill to swallow from a state that has a long and storied tradition of putting winners on the gridiron.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Recruiting#Rockets#American Football#College Football#Utc Lsu#Lsu Wr#Lsu De Bj Ojulari
atozsports.com

Vols commit from Baton Rouge compares Tiger Stadium to Neyland Stadium

The Tennessee Vols received a huge commitment on Monday from four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews. Not only does Matthews fill a major position of need for the Vols, but he’s also a Baton Rouge native. Tennessee going into Baton Rouge and landing a four-star recruit is a huge accomplishment for Josh Heupel and his staff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

RIP to a great LSU fan

I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tigerdroppings.com

Hottest teachers you had at LSU

Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy