Recap: Medicenna Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Medicenna Therapeutics MDNA reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Medicenna Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 9.69% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Medicenna Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

