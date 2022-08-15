ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Medicenna Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

 2 days ago
Medicenna Therapeutics MDNA reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Medicenna Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 9.69% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Medicenna Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

