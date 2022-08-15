Georgia gas prices dropping weekly, national gas average now below $4
ATLANTA — Georgia drivers are starting to see some familiar prices at the gas pump again.
According to reports from AAA, Monday’s Georgia gas prices have gone down 11 cents compared to a week ago.
Drivers are now paying an average of $3.52 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.
“Georgia pump price average is trending 43 cents lower than the national retail price,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.
Waiters said that with summer travel coming to an end, gas prices are declining.
Channel 2 Action News has been keeping an eye out for the lowest prices in the state.
On Friday, we took you live to a Gilmer County gas station where driver were lined up buying fuel for $2.99 a gallon during Channel 2 Action News at 4:00.
The downward trend for gas prices has been going on for weeks now. But it is still uncertain if the prices will continue to fall in the coming weeks.
