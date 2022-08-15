ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia gas prices dropping weekly, national gas average now below $4

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Chhv_0hHcodP800

ATLANTA — Georgia drivers are starting to see some familiar prices at the gas pump again.

According to reports from AAA, Monday’s Georgia gas prices have gone down 11 cents compared to a week ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Drivers are now paying an average of $3.52 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

“Georgia pump price average is trending 43 cents lower than the national retail price,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

Waiters said that with summer travel coming to an end, gas prices are declining.

Channel 2 Action News has been keeping an eye out for the lowest prices in the state.

On Friday, we took you live to a Gilmer County gas station where driver were lined up buying fuel for $2.99 a gallon during Channel 2 Action News at 4:00.

The downward trend for gas prices has been going on for weeks now. But it is still uncertain if the prices will continue to fall in the coming weeks.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Georgia gasoline prices continue to plunge along with national drop

Georgia gasoline prices plunged by 11 cents per gallon on average over the past week, continuing the steady drop of the past few weeks. Cobb County prices are 17 cents higher than the statewide average, but both are below the national average of $3.96. According to the weekly press release...
COBB COUNTY, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Consumer Alert: Allstate files substantial auto rate increase in Georgia

Carrier Utilizes Loophole in State Law to Bypass Commissioner Approval for 25% Increase. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Rising temperatures have significant impact on Georgia

ATHENS -- Halfway through 2022, Earth is on course for another top-10 finish in global temperature. After six months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that the period from January through June 2022 was the planet’s sixth-warmest on record, with observations that go back to 1880. July has also been warmer than normal in most regions, so that top-10 status is not likely to change.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
WRDW-TV

Allstate files 25 percent rate increase on Ga. policyholders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Tuesday that Allstate has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and disappointed that Allstate has chosen to exploit a loophole in state law to implement such...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states

The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Tv News#Gas Station#Aaa#The Auto Club Group#Channel 2 Action News#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
secretatlanta.co

6 Must Experience Georgia Wineries With Breathtaking Views

There’s nothing like a delicious wine and a good charcuterie board AND even better company! While Atlanta is a growing city, there is still so much lush greenery we get to experience. North Georgia is home to some of the most beautiful wineries in the south. We have compiled a list of 6 wineries here in GA with the most amazing views.
ATLANTA, GA
wccbcharlotte.com

Pure Intentions Coffee Launches Across 68 Carolina And Georgia Walmart Stores

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Charlotte-based Coffee Roaster Pure Intentions Coffee announces a new retail partnership with Walmart and the distribution of four product SKUs across 37 North and South Carolina and 31 Georgia locations. The two blends are now available (in whole bean and ground form) at participating...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Raw oysters from Louisiana linked to 2 deaths in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two people have died in Florida and raw oyster consumption has been linked to both of the deaths. The oysters were also found to be from Louisana. According to The Associated Press, a man who recently ate at a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale has died from a bacterial infection after he ate some raw oysters while a man in Pensacola died the same way in the past month.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

How new Colorado River cuts will impact states, residents

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Arizona and Nevada residents won't face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. But U.S. officials announced Tuesday there will be less water available next year for them from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and a farm industry worth billions of dollars. Observers warn that a reckoning is still coming for the growing region because the water crisis is expected to generate future cuts.
ARIZONA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney Sidney Powell

ATLANTA — A group of Donald Trump supporters copied a trove of sensitive Georgia election files in Coffee County after the 2020 presidential election, a breach that included data from an election server, voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to documents produced in response to subpoenas. Trump...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
176K+
Followers
122K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy