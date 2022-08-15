ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Fall Focus: Stephon Wynn on Husker culture and D-line potential

From what he's seen since his summer arrival, Stephon Wynn would say it's surprising the Huskers haven't won more games in recent years. The former Alabama defensive lineman gives a strong take on Husker culture, which reminds something of Samori Toure's opinion a year ago when the receiver couldn't quite square up the win-loss results with what he was seeing behind the scenes.
LINCOLN, NE
NESN

Nebraska Wideout Takes Cake For Best NIL Deal With Comical Commercial

Decoldest Crawford capitalized on his name, image and likeness better than anyone has thus far and now SOS Heating and Cooling has the best marketing team in Nebraska. Crawford, a three-star wideout who is entering his freshman year with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, took part in a hilarious commercial with the Omaha-based HVAC company. SOS Heating and Cooling announced their partnership with Crawford last month.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Creighton's Andronikashvili to pursue pro opportunities

(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Rati Andronikashvili has announced he will not return to the Bluejay program. Andronikashvili will pursue professional opportunities in Europe after the Georgia native played in 33 games as a reserve during his redshirt freshman season. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
OMAHA, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Cornhuskers reportedly hiring Ernie Zeigler as assistant coach

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are soon going to announce Ernie Zeigler as the new assistant coach replacing the vacancy created by Armon Gates departure to Oregon last month, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Zeigler has been an assistant with the Mississippi State Bulldogs since 2015, is a former head coach of the Central Michigan Chippewas, and father of Creighton graduate assistant Trey Zeigler.
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Husker Trio Named Big Ten Players to Watch

Nebraska’s Eleanor Dale, Reagan Raabe and Sarah Weber earned spots on the Big Ten Players to Watch list, the conference announced Monday. Dale, a junior forward, garnered this award for the second-straight year and returns this season after impressive freshman and sophomore seasons. Last year, Dale played in all 18 games, starting 17 and amassing 1,223 minutes. Her seven goals on the season tied for the team-lead, and she sat in second place with 16 points. Dale recorded a brace on Aug. 22 as she scored the game-winner and recorded her second goal in the 50th minute. In conference play, she scored a goal in three-straight games, including the game winner against Wisconsin.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture

SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Millard North thrower earns All-American honors in three different events

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard North junior Kat Beachler is one of the most well-rounded throwers in the country. The three-time All-American placed second in javelin at the USATF Junior Olympic Championships in July in Sacramento, CA along with placing third in shot put, fifth in discus, and 11th in the hammer throw.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Carbon pipeline company moves headquarters to west Omaha

OMAHA — Navigator CO2, a carbon management firm, recently moved its headquarters to west Omaha. The firm’s move from Dallas marks a notable step up in its investments in Nebraska, where it has plans to build nearly 120 miles of pipeline in the eastern part of the state. The pipeline would transport liquefied carbon dioxide captured from biofuel production plants to an underground site in central Illinois for sequestration, a process the company says will help combat climate change.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
1011now.com

Former LPS custodian sentenced

The biggest concern for the district remains bus drivers and with school now in session, they’re nearly 50 drivers short of being fully staffed and 29 short from last year when routes were consolidated. Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. If you know anything about...
LINCOLN, NE

