Nebraska basketball hosting Florida grad transfer Keyontae Johnson
The Nebraska basketball team will get an official visit from Florida grad transfer Keyontae Johnson on Wednesday night following visits to Kansas State and Western Kentucky last month. The 6-foot-6 wing was once a first-round NBA draft prospect before a heart condition sidelined him for a couple of years. He...
Fall Focus: Stephon Wynn on Husker culture and D-line potential
From what he's seen since his summer arrival, Stephon Wynn would say it's surprising the Huskers haven't won more games in recent years. The former Alabama defensive lineman gives a strong take on Husker culture, which reminds something of Samori Toure's opinion a year ago when the receiver couldn't quite square up the win-loss results with what he was seeing behind the scenes.
Nebraska Wideout Takes Cake For Best NIL Deal With Comical Commercial
Decoldest Crawford capitalized on his name, image and likeness better than anyone has thus far and now SOS Heating and Cooling has the best marketing team in Nebraska. Crawford, a three-star wideout who is entering his freshman year with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, took part in a hilarious commercial with the Omaha-based HVAC company. SOS Heating and Cooling announced their partnership with Crawford last month.
WATCH: Nebraska's Decoldest Crawford stars in commercial for Omaha heating and cooling company
LINCOLN, Neb. — What do you get when you combine an aptly-named Husker wide receiver and an Omaha-area heating and cooling company? A perfect combination. Nebraska's Decoldest Crawford is now the pitchman for SOS Heating & Cooling. Crawford "knows who to call if you want your AC the coldest...
Nebraska’s Alternate Uniform: Good Execution, Odd Timing
It’s a well-done throwback to the 1983 team, but why now?
John Cook on the radio: The reaction to No. 1 national rank; Waverly pipeline and more
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is in the grind of preseason practice, including two-a-day workouts. So front and center for him — more than a No. 1 preseason national ranking — is getting new players ready to go quickly. Cook says he was a little surprised when the...
Dave Feit: The Fallacy of ‘Close’
Nebraska football’s final scores in 2021 didn‘t tell the whole story, and the ‘close’ narrative undersells the revamping that began last November.
Creighton's Andronikashvili to pursue pro opportunities
(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Rati Andronikashvili has announced he will not return to the Bluejay program. Andronikashvili will pursue professional opportunities in Europe after the Georgia native played in 33 games as a reserve during his redshirt freshman season. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
Nebraska Football Go Big Read: Casey Thompson’s injury was pretty bad
When the Nebraska football team kicks off its season on August 27, it’s assumed that Casey Thompson will be behind center. There was a time when that was very much in doubt, considering his injury was worse than people realized. That and more is highlighted in today’s Nebraska football...
This Is The Most Beautiful Sunflower Field In Nebraska
Soak them up before they're gone for the season.
How Collin Klein is helping K-State QB Adrian Martinez shed turnover-prone reputation
“My biggest message to him on that is, you cannot play quarterback scared to make a mistake.”
Nebraska Cornhuskers reportedly hiring Ernie Zeigler as assistant coach
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are soon going to announce Ernie Zeigler as the new assistant coach replacing the vacancy created by Armon Gates departure to Oregon last month, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Zeigler has been an assistant with the Mississippi State Bulldogs since 2015, is a former head coach of the Central Michigan Chippewas, and father of Creighton graduate assistant Trey Zeigler.
Husker Trio Named Big Ten Players to Watch
Nebraska’s Eleanor Dale, Reagan Raabe and Sarah Weber earned spots on the Big Ten Players to Watch list, the conference announced Monday. Dale, a junior forward, garnered this award for the second-straight year and returns this season after impressive freshman and sophomore seasons. Last year, Dale played in all 18 games, starting 17 and amassing 1,223 minutes. Her seven goals on the season tied for the team-lead, and she sat in second place with 16 points. Dale recorded a brace on Aug. 22 as she scored the game-winner and recorded her second goal in the 50th minute. In conference play, she scored a goal in three-straight games, including the game winner against Wisconsin.
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
Millard North thrower earns All-American honors in three different events
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard North junior Kat Beachler is one of the most well-rounded throwers in the country. The three-time All-American placed second in javelin at the USATF Junior Olympic Championships in July in Sacramento, CA along with placing third in shot put, fifth in discus, and 11th in the hammer throw.
A bug’s bite: UNL studying viruses transmitted to Nebraska crops and gardens
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Bugs are waging war on Nebraska crops by transmitting viruses. UNL’s Department of Entomology is looking into the insects carrying viruses to crops here in the state. With many unknowns currently within this topic of research, the faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is...
Carbon pipeline company moves headquarters to west Omaha
OMAHA — Navigator CO2, a carbon management firm, recently moved its headquarters to west Omaha. The firm’s move from Dallas marks a notable step up in its investments in Nebraska, where it has plans to build nearly 120 miles of pipeline in the eastern part of the state. The pipeline would transport liquefied carbon dioxide captured from biofuel production plants to an underground site in central Illinois for sequestration, a process the company says will help combat climate change.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska
When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
Former LPS custodian sentenced
The biggest concern for the district remains bus drivers and with school now in session, they’re nearly 50 drivers short of being fully staffed and 29 short from last year when routes were consolidated. Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. If you know anything about...
