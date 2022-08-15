ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

And the winner is... Cincinnati Zoo reveals name of baby hippo

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NANGe_0hHcoVIC00

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo’s newest baby hippo has a name!

Fiona’s little brother is officially named Fritz, the zoo announced on Monday.

The hippo team chose between Fritz or Ferguson after narrowing down 90,000 possible names for the baby hippo last week.

“We received some really great name submissions from people representing every state in the U.S. and more than 60 countries around the world!” the zoo said on its website.

The baby was born a couple weeks ago, but the zoo didn’t figure out the hippo’s gender until last week.

Fritz still isn’t visible to the public yet, but zoo members have access to cameras in the outdoor habitat and can monitor the Hippo Cove live from 8:30 a.m. 5:30 p.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo Fritz explores outdoor habitat, pool for the first time

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo’s two-week-old baby hippo Fritz and his mom Bibi got to explore their outdoor habitat for the first time Monday morning. “The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch. “Bibi, followed closely by Fritz, came out right away and walked into the pool. She showed great maternal instincts and used her body to block Fritz from spending too much time in deep water. He went under to nurse and explore a little but stayed right by mom.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: Cincinnati Zoo trains walruses on loan from SeaWorld

CINCINNATI — In 1987, SeaWorld San Diego loaned a pair of walruses to the Cincinnati Zoo where they entertained crowds, bred and even set a record. Aituk and Bruiser were loaned to the freshly-renamed Cincinnati Zoo in the summer of 1987, where they remained until the mid-1990s. Zookeepers retrained...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Amusement parks play an endless game of one-upmanship, always searching for the tallest and fastest new thrills. However, for every Orion (which opened in 2020), places like Kings Island lose a Vortex, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. And some of those retired rides are still fondly remembered.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cincinnati, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Tortilleria Garcia Takes Cincinnati by Storm

In the last three years, Omar Garcia, owner of Tortilleria Garcia, has focused on spreading his love of the Mexican food he grew up on across the city. In addition to its original Springdale location, the restaurant now has shops in College Hill and Mason, a testament to the demand for Garcia’s handmade corn tortillas. He uses the same recipe his grandmother and mother taught him in Michoacan, Mexico, where his family ran a corn farm. And you can taste the freshness of this labor of love in every bite. Combine the tortillas with the rich protein in the carnitas and carne asada, and it’s a one-two punch of flavor. Mix and match with other options (shrimp, chicken, al pastor, etc.) for a combo platter or make it a burrito or a bowl. The choices are practically endless. Don’t forget to pile on the toppings—cheese, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, pico de gallo, the list goes on and on. With so many main course options, you might be tempted to skip the sides but that would be a real shame at this place. The corn chips with thick, creamy queso, in particular, are tasty enough to be a meal unto themselves. In fact, the queso is so good, you can buy it by the quart. Whatever you order, do yourself a favor and pair it with the deliciously refreshing hibiscus iced tea drink Jamaica (pronounced ha-MY-cah). We’re sure you’ll want that by the quart, too.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#The Winner Is#The Cincinnati Zoo#Jotform#Cox Media Group
linknky.com

Want to swim in the Ohio River? Here’s your chance

The only open water swim across the Ohio River returns later this month. The Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim is scheduled for August 28 as a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit connecting city teenagers to nature and each other. Participants take the plunge at the Public...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Mother of Cincinnati murder victim struggling to move on

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local mother is trying to move away from the home where her son was shot and killed three years ago. “I feel like I’m stuck in in in a dream that I can’t wake up from,” said Marilyn Turner. Turner’s son, 29-year-old Benoit...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Gene's Auto Body Shop

The 35th Indiana Pipes and Drums are looking for those interested in learning how to play Bagpipes or Highland Drumming. No musical experieance needed, all ages welcome, Come join a fun filled group of people and become part of our family of pipers and drummers. Overlooking the Ohio River in...
AURORA, IN
Axios Columbus

Time for a road trip to Yellow Springs

Located in Greene County, the village of Yellow Springs is the quintessential nature-lovers' getaway. Here's what to do and where to eat and drink and stay. Where to stay1. Jailhouse SuitesJailhouse Suites is made up of four former jail buildings that have been renovated and packed with modern amenities. Features: Electric fireplace, central A/C, Roku TV and WiFiRate: $135+ per nightAddress: 111 N. Winter St.2. Remodeled Guest Cabin (Airbnb)This renovated cabin is just one block from downtown, Glen Helen Nature Preserve and Antioch College. Features: Private, heated saltwater pool and hot tub, central A/C, free parking, washer/dryer in-unitRate: $264 per...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
dayton.com

Kettering native, Grammy nominee dies after brief illness

Morgan Taylor was a star of ‘kindie rock’ with his Gustafer Yellowgold albums and art. Kettering native musician and cartoonist Morgan Taylor, known for his kid-centric art and music creations, has died following a “brief and sudden illness,” according to a GoFundMe created in his honor.
KETTERING, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
92K+
Followers
120K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy