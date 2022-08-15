And the winner is... Cincinnati Zoo reveals name of baby hippo

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo’s newest baby hippo has a name!

Fiona’s little brother is officially named Fritz, the zoo announced on Monday.

The hippo team chose between Fritz or Ferguson after narrowing down 90,000 possible names for the baby hippo last week.

“We received some really great name submissions from people representing every state in the U.S. and more than 60 countries around the world!” the zoo said on its website.

The baby was born a couple weeks ago, but the zoo didn’t figure out the hippo’s gender until last week.

Fritz still isn’t visible to the public yet, but zoo members have access to cameras in the outdoor habitat and can monitor the Hippo Cove live from 8:30 a.m. 5:30 p.m.

