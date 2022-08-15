Seasonably Cool Temperatures

We are tracking mild temps for the rest of the week, sunshine, and some rain for the weekend. Overall we will see a pleasant week ahead. Looking at the futurecast, we are seeing low level clouds hanging around the area today, and part of the day tomorrow. Clouds will move out by Tuesday afternoon, leaving mostly sunny skies. 7-day precipitation shows nothing affecting the viewing area until late in the day Friday, when we could see some scattered showers. Rain will become more consistent through the afternoon on Saturday and into Sunday. All is clear on the radar. Today we will see a high temperature of 80, with mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, low of 62, mostly cloudy. Tomorrow, high of 81, with cloudy skies. For the week ahead. Some below average temps for this week. Pleasant overall. Rain to move in for the weekend.

