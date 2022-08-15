ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Andrei Tapalaga

Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago

Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
The Independent

Indian professor recalls ‘slut-shame’ horror after being forced to quit over swimsuit photo

A professor in India has broken her silence for the first time since she was forced to resign from a prominent university after a parent of a student reported her “private” swimsuit pictures to the college administration.The professor from the eastern city of Kolkata said she was “slut-shammed” in a “modern re-enactment of a witch trial” over the picture she shared privately with a select group of people on Instagram.In an opinion piece in the Indian Express newspaper, the professor who did not reveal her identity, accused St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, of forcing her to tender her resignation in October...
SFGate

The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'

"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more.   • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
The Guardian

‘I can’t grip a pencil’: Maggie O’Farrell on Covid, convalescence and writing the follow up to Hamnet

On the third day of a Covid infection, I have a very vivid dream. In it, I am being pushed in a wheelchair down a long windowless corridor. Above my head is a string of oblong fluorescent lights and, as I move through their weak circles of illumination, I’m disconcerted to find that I’m wearing a particular purple dressing gown, about which everything is familiar: the row of pearlised buttons, its fuzzy nap, each ribbed cuff. I know where I am: the basement of a hospital in which I spent a long time as a child while incapacitated by viral encephalitis. In the dream, however, I am definitely an adult, but the hated garment has somehow stretched to fit. I wake with a lurch, to find myself in my bedroom, the plumes of steam from the atomiser reminding me that I am in bed with Covid.
