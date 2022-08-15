On the third day of a Covid infection, I have a very vivid dream. In it, I am being pushed in a wheelchair down a long windowless corridor. Above my head is a string of oblong fluorescent lights and, as I move through their weak circles of illumination, I’m disconcerted to find that I’m wearing a particular purple dressing gown, about which everything is familiar: the row of pearlised buttons, its fuzzy nap, each ribbed cuff. I know where I am: the basement of a hospital in which I spent a long time as a child while incapacitated by viral encephalitis. In the dream, however, I am definitely an adult, but the hated garment has somehow stretched to fit. I wake with a lurch, to find myself in my bedroom, the plumes of steam from the atomiser reminding me that I am in bed with Covid.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO