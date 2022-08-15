Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Friday, August 19th Weather
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the area today and will continue through the weekend. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 81. Look for an overnight low of 53. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 77, a low of 49. Leadville and Fairplay will...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Buena Vista Volleyball is on Eagle Country 104 Saturday
High school volleyball is on the air Saturday, August 20th, as Buena Vista travels to Lake County. The Demons and Panthers can be heard on Eagle Country 104 with pre-game at 2:45, first serve at 3. Danny “Dan R” Ridenour has been in radio and television broadcasting for 42 years,...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Thursday, August 18th Weather
Only a slight chance of evening thunderstorms will be possible today. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible through the weekend. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 81. Look for an overnight low of 53. The San Luis Valley will see a high of...
coloradosprings.com
Free Colorado fly-in show to feature dozens of vintage, modern planes
Out of the cornflower blue skies over Westcliffe winged beauties will emerge. A sailplane from the Air Force Academy. T-6 Texan. Beechcraft T-34 Mentor. Falcon 900. Van’s Aircraft RV-4. All of the above have landed at the SilverWest AirFest in the Wet Mountain Valley, about an hour and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sunken Graves at Neglected Colorado Cemetery are Very Unsettling
A cemetery just outside of Leadville, Colorado may shock, surprise, and depress you. The cemetery is a section of the much larger Evergreen Cemetery but unlike the rest of it, this particular section is in really bad shape. The Catholic Pauper Section of Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery. Leadville is a small...
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
New Transportation Hub Coming to Grand Junction 2025
$46 million will soon help move transportation on the Western Slope move forward.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Madelin Sky Sapien
Madelin Sky Sapien was born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida on July 12, 2022, at 2:42 am. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches long. Madelin’s parents are Rose Caballero and Jerry Sapien of Salida. Madelin has three siblings,...
RELATED PEOPLE
mountainjackpot.com
Residents Fuming Over Gas Price Inequity In Woodland Park
City Above the Clouds Offering Much Higher Charges at the Pump. Are Woodland Park consumers getting stiffed over high gas prices in their own local community? And why is there so much inequity at the pump these days in the Teller high country?. These are questions that have been voiced...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
City of Salida Developing ADA Transition Plan
The City of Salida is currently in the process of developing an ADA Transition Plan to eliminate barriers to facilities, services and programs. The plan will include a self-evaluation of existing practices and procedures in all city departments. The city has hired a consultant to perform this work. The project...
KKTV
Driver reportedly swerves to miss deer on I-25 in Colorado resulting in a deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a second is seriously injured following a rollover crash on I-25 Friday morning. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened along the highway near Walsenburg on the south side of the state at about 5:20 a.m. “[The driver] swerved...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Chaffee County Commissioners Call Special Monday Meeting
Chaffee County Commissioners have called a special meeting for Monday. Commissioners will approve a letter of support for Chaffee Housing Trust. Chaffee Commissioners will also hold public hearings for Module 1 Land Use Code Update topics, ballot measures on Lodging Tax reallocation and commissioner term limits and will amend the resolution consenting to the Chaffee Housing Authority seeking voter consideration for an increase in ad valorem property taxes from 3.5 mills to 2.5 mills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aspen Daily News
Independence Pass reopened following midday fatality on Lake County side
The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly today (Aug. 16) following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said. Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., a public information officer said....
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Man Missing in Moffat Area
The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing since yesterday morning. Gerald Edward Oakes was last seen in the Moffat area. Oakes is 50-years-old with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see Oakes or know where he is, call...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida’s 2022 Standardized Test Scores Give Reason for Celebration
During the 2022 spring semester Salida Schools’ students participated in CMAS, PSAT, and SAT, and once again, the District and community have huge reasons to celebrate. Looking first at CMAS* scores, in 4th through 8th grades, Salida Schools’ students scored above the state average in math, literacy, and science. Third grade scores were within a percentage point of the state number, and then the gaps grow showing that Salida Schools’ students outperform the state’s percentage in every other category, in every other grade tested.
Suspected poacher caught on camera, left moose to rot in Colorado
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking help in identifying a man they believe shot a moose with a bow and arrow before leaving it to die in Teller County. CPW was first contacted about a dead bull moose at Forest Service Roads 363 and 362 in the Phantom Creek drainage on September 18, 2021. Investigators determined that the suspected poacher attempted to behead the moose before abandoning its carcass. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man wanted for shooting moose, leaving it to die
Wildlife officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are looking for a person of interest after someone shot a moose with an arrow last fall in Teller County and left it to die.
Guest opinion: Combating social isolation for older Coloradans
Before anyone knew what COVID-19 was, those of us who serve older adults in our mountain communities saw a different, deadly epidemic taking root. Loneliness. Just how important is social interaction to aging adults? Consider the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports loneliness may rival smoking, obesity and physical inactivity as a risk factor for premature death. Social isolation is estimated to increase the risk of dementia by 50 percent, stroke by 32 percent, and heart disease by 29 percent. These serious health events degrade the overall quality of life, requiring significant changes to living situations including preventing older adults from aging in the places they desire.
2 found dead in Phantom Canyon identified
Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller announced Thursday the identities of two people who were found dead in Phantom Canyon in July. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a double homicide. The bodies of Shawn Apple, 31, and his wife, Morgan Apple, 29, of Harrisburg, Ark., were...
fremontcountycrusader.com
Cyber Attack: Fremont County Government Buildings Closed Today
The Fremont County Administration Building and Garden Park Building are closed today (Aug. l7) following a cyber security attack. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Comments / 0