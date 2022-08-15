ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista, CO

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Friday, August 19th Weather

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the area today and will continue through the weekend. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 81. Look for an overnight low of 53. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 77, a low of 49. Leadville and Fairplay will...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Buena Vista Volleyball is on Eagle Country 104 Saturday

High school volleyball is on the air Saturday, August 20th, as Buena Vista travels to Lake County. The Demons and Panthers can be heard on Eagle Country 104 with pre-game at 2:45, first serve at 3. Danny “Dan R” Ridenour has been in radio and television broadcasting for 42 years,...
BUENA VISTA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Thursday, August 18th Weather

Only a slight chance of evening thunderstorms will be possible today. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible through the weekend. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 81. Look for an overnight low of 53. The San Luis Valley will see a high of...
SALIDA, CO
coloradosprings.com

Free Colorado fly-in show to feature dozens of vintage, modern planes

Out of the cornflower blue skies over Westcliffe winged beauties will emerge. A sailplane from the Air Force Academy. T-6 Texan. Beechcraft T-34 Mentor. Falcon 900. Van’s Aircraft RV-4. All of the above have landed at the SilverWest AirFest in the Wet Mountain Valley, about an hour and a...
WESTCLIFFE, CO
9News

So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
DENVER, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Madelin Sky Sapien

Madelin Sky Sapien was born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida on July 12, 2022, at 2:42 am. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches long. Madelin’s parents are Rose Caballero and Jerry Sapien of Salida. Madelin has three siblings,...
SALIDA, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Residents Fuming Over Gas Price Inequity In Woodland Park

City Above the Clouds Offering Much Higher Charges at the Pump. Are Woodland Park consumers getting stiffed over high gas prices in their own local community? And why is there so much inequity at the pump these days in the Teller high country?. These are questions that have been voiced...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

City of Salida Developing ADA Transition Plan

The City of Salida is currently in the process of developing an ADA Transition Plan to eliminate barriers to facilities, services and programs. The plan will include a self-evaluation of existing practices and procedures in all city departments. The city has hired a consultant to perform this work. The project...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Chaffee County Commissioners Call Special Monday Meeting

Chaffee County Commissioners have called a special meeting for Monday. Commissioners will approve a letter of support for Chaffee Housing Trust. Chaffee Commissioners will also hold public hearings for Module 1 Land Use Code Update topics, ballot measures on Lodging Tax reallocation and commissioner term limits and will amend the resolution consenting to the Chaffee Housing Authority seeking voter consideration for an increase in ad valorem property taxes from 3.5 mills to 2.5 mills.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Independence Pass reopened following midday fatality on Lake County side

The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly today (Aug. 16) following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said. Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., a public information officer said....
LAKE COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Man Missing in Moffat Area

The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing since yesterday morning. Gerald Edward Oakes was last seen in the Moffat area. Oakes is 50-years-old with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see Oakes or know where he is, call...
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Salida’s 2022 Standardized Test Scores Give Reason for Celebration

During the 2022 spring semester Salida Schools’ students participated in CMAS, PSAT, and SAT, and once again, the District and community have huge reasons to celebrate. Looking first at CMAS* scores, in 4th through 8th grades, Salida Schools’ students scored above the state average in math, literacy, and science. Third grade scores were within a percentage point of the state number, and then the gaps grow showing that Salida Schools’ students outperform the state’s percentage in every other category, in every other grade tested.
SALIDA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Suspected poacher caught on camera, left moose to rot in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking help in identifying a man they believe shot a moose with a bow and arrow before leaving it to die in Teller County. CPW was first contacted about a dead bull moose at Forest Service Roads 363 and 362 in the Phantom Creek drainage on September 18, 2021. Investigators determined that the suspected poacher attempted to behead the moose before abandoning its carcass. ...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Guest opinion: Combating social isolation for older Coloradans

Before anyone knew what COVID-19 was, those of us who serve older adults in our mountain communities saw a different, deadly epidemic taking root. Loneliness. Just how important is social interaction to aging adults? Consider the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports loneliness may rival smoking, obesity and physical inactivity as a risk factor for premature death. Social isolation is estimated to increase the risk of dementia by 50 percent, stroke by 32 percent, and heart disease by 29 percent. These serious health events degrade the overall quality of life, requiring significant changes to living situations including preventing older adults from aging in the places they desire.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

2 found dead in Phantom Canyon identified

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller announced Thursday the identities of two people who were found dead in Phantom Canyon in July. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a double homicide. The bodies of Shawn Apple, 31, and his wife, Morgan Apple, 29, of Harrisburg, Ark., were...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO

