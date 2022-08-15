Before anyone knew what COVID-19 was, those of us who serve older adults in our mountain communities saw a different, deadly epidemic taking root. Loneliness. Just how important is social interaction to aging adults? Consider the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports loneliness may rival smoking, obesity and physical inactivity as a risk factor for premature death. Social isolation is estimated to increase the risk of dementia by 50 percent, stroke by 32 percent, and heart disease by 29 percent. These serious health events degrade the overall quality of life, requiring significant changes to living situations including preventing older adults from aging in the places they desire.

