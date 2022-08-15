Read full article on original website
fox9.com
15-year-old arrested in connection to St. Paul hit-and-run that killed woman, 70
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department says it arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the July fatal hit-and-run of a 70-year-old woman. On July 17, a stolen Kia crashed into a car around 10 p.m. near Forest and Magnolia Avenue East in St. Paul, killing 70-year-old Phoua Hang. The driver and passengers of the Kia ran from the scene.
bulletin-news.com
Woodbury man killed in crash on Red Wing bridge
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a single-vehicle collision on Sunday on U.S. 63 in Red Wing resulted in the death of a 54-year-old man from Woodbury. According to the State Patrol, Kenneth Walton Fritze was thrown from his 2000 Subaru Forester when it collided with a roadside barrier while it was moving southbound across the Highway 63 bridge at 11:24 p.m.
Driver cited for hitting pedestrian bridge, prompting westbound Highway 62 closure
EDINA, Minn. -- The driver responsible for closing down the crosstown highway in the south metro this week is facing a ticket. On Tuesday, a truck driving westbound on Highway 62 clipped a pedestrian bridge, prompting a significant closure of the westbound lanes between Richfield and Edina. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 58-year-old Hutchinson man was driving the truck. Troopers cited him for not properly securing the metal bars he was hauling. Construction crews cut down part of the pedestrian bridge on Wednesday. The westbound lanes of Highway 62 have since reopened.The lanes were closed for more than a day.
fox9.com
2 injured, cow killed when driver strikes animal in southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Two people were hurt, and a cow was killed when a driver collided with the animal on a highway in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 56-year-old woman from Pipestone was driving southbound on Highway 91 in Chanarambie Township, Murray County, at 11:22 p.m. on Thursday when she hit the cow that was on the roadway.
Eagan man killed after crashing into traffic signal
An Eagan man was killed in a collision with a traffic light early Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol identified the man as 30-year-old Robert Anthony Holmquist, who it says was driving a Hyundai Elantra southbound on Hwy. 149 when he struck a traffic light pole at the intersection of Opperman Drive just after 2 a.m.
1 critically hurt in St. Paul shooting, no arrests
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening that left a 41-year-old man critically wounded.According to police, at around 9:43 p.m. multiple 911 callers reported a person was shot near Milford and Albemarle streets. When officers arrived, they found the male victim suffering from what looked to be a gunshot wound. Officers treated the victim at the scene until St. Paul Fire Department medics arrived and rushed him to the hospital. He's in critical, but stable, condition. Bullet casings were found at the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
Crosstown Hwy. 62 reopens as footage emerges of truck hitting bridge
Westbound Crosstown Highway 62 has reopened in Edina after being closed for more than 24 hours due to damage caused to a pedestrian bridge. The westbound lanes were reopened by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, after construction crews removed half of the pedestrian bridge that connected Rosland Park to Rose Court.
State patrol investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 280 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in St. Paul late Monday night.The patrol said a 45-year-old man on a motorcycle lost control on Highway 280 around 11:15 p.m. while navigating the curve to Interstate 94.No one else was involved in the crash. The state patrol has not yet identified the motorcyclist.
fox9.com
Uber passenger dies after fiery wreck in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman who was riding as a passenger in an Uber vehicle that was involved in a fiery wreck earlier this month in St. Paul has died, police say. Police and fire crews were called out in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 7 for the serious crash at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Marshall Street.
Person hit and killed by semi on I-77
The accident happened after 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the rest area.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Fatal accident in Red Wing
Kenneth Fritze, 54, of Woodbury died in a single vehicle accident at 11:24 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. Minnesota State Patrol reports that Fritze's "Subaru Forester was traveling south on Highway 63 across the lift bridge when it came in contact with roadside barrier." Fritze was reportedly not wearing a...
St. Paul man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 280
A motorcyclist died when he lost control in the Twin Cities early Tuesday morning. A 45-year-old man, identified as Thomas Launderville, from St. Paul, was killed in the crash on Highway 280. According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, he was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson southbound on Hwy....
North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.
CBS News
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota
SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
Minnesota Motorist Killed After Striking Stoplight
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Egan man was killed after his vehicle struck a stoplight in the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 30-year-old Robert Holmquist was traveling south on Hwy. 149 in Eagan when he collided with the traffic light at the intersection of Opperman Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. The report says Holmquist was pronounced dead at the scene.
WEAU-TV 13
1 dead after car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County
TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County Tuesday. According to a media release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 12:42 p.m., authorities received a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash on Highway 63 at County Road VV Hager City, Wis., in Trenton Township.
fox9.com
Driver trapped in Inver Grove Heights flash flooding rescued
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Inver Grove Heights had to rescue a woman who got stuck in flash flooding Wednesday evening. A deluge dumped several inches of rain in the eastern Twin Cities metro in a matter of just a few hours. The Inver Grove Heights Police Department told FOX 9 officers had to rescue two people from their vehicles during the flash flooding, including Shae Leonhardt.
seehafernews.com
Crash Involving Several Motorcycles Leaves One Dead, One Injured
A motorcycle rider from Minneapolis has died from injuries he suffered earlier this month when several motorcycles were involved in a pile-up near St. Croix Falls. The crash happened on August 8th when a lead motorcycle slowed to make a turn and the following riders failed to slow down. The...
krwc1360.com
Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County
Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries
A Princeton man has died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a deer northwest of the Twin Cities. The incident happened on County Road 5 Northwest in Spencer Brook, southeast of Princeton, on Saturday afternoon. The rider, identified as 55-year-old Daniel Meade, suffered multiple blunt force injuries...
