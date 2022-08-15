EDINA, Minn. -- The driver responsible for closing down the crosstown highway in the south metro this week is facing a ticket. On Tuesday, a truck driving westbound on Highway 62 clipped a pedestrian bridge, prompting a significant closure of the westbound lanes between Richfield and Edina. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 58-year-old Hutchinson man was driving the truck. Troopers cited him for not properly securing the metal bars he was hauling. Construction crews cut down part of the pedestrian bridge on Wednesday. The westbound lanes of Highway 62 have since reopened.The lanes were closed for more than a day.

EDINA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO