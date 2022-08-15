Read full article on original website
Most of Monday will be dry, storms move in tonight
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The break in the heat and humidity is over, we’ll be back to the middle 90s and it will feel more like the triple digits this afternoon. Most of the day looks to stay dry but a few stray storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Tracking...
Dry today storms return from the south tomorrow in the forecast
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-A drier air mass will make for a more pleasant evening tonight and even for a little star gazing. The cool front is well south of our region and strong to severe storms are across most of the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama. This same front will lift...
Active night on the way and for the mid-week
Columbus, GA. (WRBL)- We are tracking a more robust storm complex which will bring a threat of storms across this track, ahead of the front. This track has the potential of bringing torrential rainfall and gusty winds. Stay with News 3 for the latest updates. For the rest of the...
Dry pattern ending, with a wet pattern later this week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dry air still in place across the region this evening as the frontal boundary towards our south continues to slowly wash out. A few clouds heading overnight with temperatures Monday starting off seasonable. Mostly sunny, but warm as we go throughout the day Monday. With high pressure out west we transition […]
Shed fire erupts on 24th St. in Phenix City
UPDATE 10:50 a.m. – According to the fire department, there are currently six firetruck units on the scene to investigate the fire further. PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, a shed fire erupted on 24th St. in Phenix City, Alabama. According to the Phenix City Fire Department, there are no injuries, and responding firefighters […]
Repaving of Macon Road in Columbus underway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While riding down Macon Road, you may notice some black tar patches. The Department of Transportation says Macon Road has needed to be resurfaced for over two years. The busy road is typically repaved every 11 to 12 years. While work is being done, drivers need...
2nd shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn, Ala.
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac. Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
Opelika hosting 2022 Main Street Alabama LAB Conference
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika will host the annual Main Street Alabama LAB conference this week from Wednesday, Aug. 17 to Friday, Aug. 19, according to a press release from Main Street Opelika. The conference will educate representatives from across Alabama about the revitalization of downtown areas and neighborhoods. The annual Main Street Alabama Awards […]
Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene
UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning. Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
Fire crews on scene of house fire on 17th Ave. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on 17th Avenue. According to officials, the fire originated on a stovetop on the 2600 block of 17th Avenue. No injuries have been reported.
Eufaula mayor visits South Korea to recruit new business
EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs recently traveled to South Korea. The mayor was on a recruiting mission for jobs. He met with five companies. Tibbs called the trip a big success. “Two of the companies are a perfect match for our city,” said Tibbs. Both companies...
Auburn graduates awarded Iron Eagle after successfully emergency landing
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The President and School of Aviation Director from Auburn University awarded two graduates with the Iron Eagle Award. Auburn Aviation graduates Maggie Hearn and Elizabeth Moorman successfully performed an off-runway emergency landing on June 16. Pilot Hearn and Co-pilot Moorman were leaving Tallahassee, Florida after a...
Columbus Airport’s First-Class Lounge coming to city’s civic center in fall
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center has partnered with Columbus Airport to create a state-of-the-art lounge experience for guests. Columbus Airport’s First-Class Lounge will be located inside the civic center next to the arena floor. The premier lounge will allow arena guests to enjoy an exclusive experience while attending events.
Breaking: Wreck on I-85 near Cusseta causing northbound traffic to back up toward Opelika
Traffic is currently backed up for more than five miles on I-85 northbound in Alabama, starting past Exit 70 near Cusseta and stretching back toward Opelika. If you're heading to Atlanta right now from the Auburn-Opelika area, you should take a detour such as U.S. Highway 29 before you get on I-85.
Columbus Police investigating after dead individual found at Macon Road hotel
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL ) – A death investigation is underway after a person was found deceased at a hotel on Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Aaron Evrard tells WRBL the individual was discovered on Aug. 16, 2022, after police were called to do a welfare check at the Edgewood Hotel, located at 4265 Macon Road. The individual’s […]
Hey Day Market opens at Auburn University
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A vibrant addition to the culinary scene opened in Auburn. Hey Day Market at the Tony & Libba Ran Culinary Science at Auburn University (AU) is officially open for lunch. Students, family and friends gather at the multi-concept food hall on South College Street, where it’s...
3rd annual Alabama High School, Junior High Rodeo returns to Chambers Co.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama High School and Junior High Rodeo Association is having its 3rd annual rodeo in Chambers County. On September 3 and 4, over 200 students from all over Alabama will come out to compete. The top four-point earners in each qualifying event will represent...
A Sumter County Homecoming
It was all so very Sumter County. A white tent was raised to welcome celebrants. Under the white tent there were little white wedding chairs and tables with not only table clothes, but also table overlays and in the center was a beautifully made Leon Holloway special, marking yet another one of our important moments. The room was wisely set, as there was audience sitting, then the grace of a space to mingle with our neighbors as we love to do, and oh how we made use of the space! A banquet table ready to offer us a feast lined the back of the tent. And of course, there was another table full of gifts for us to remember the day by.
Chic-fil-A to introduce new breakfast item at select locations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chick-fil-A is introducing a new breakfast item at its Columbus stores next week. The fast-food restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches will start serving Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites on Aug. 22. The restaurant said in a release the egg bites are baked in-house every morning and...
Local media companies in Chattahoochee Valley receiving Pivot Fund
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley, from Columbus to LaGrange, will receive the funds from the pivot fund. It’s a philanthropy organization whose CEO Tracie Powell says is a lifeline for many independent journalists in the Peach State. “It’s time for change, right, and so...
