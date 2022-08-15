Do Utah and USC belong as college football playoff contenders?: College Football Survivor Show

UPDATE: Due to weather delays in Williamsport, the Davenport vs. Hagerstown game is now being broadcast on ESPN2 and gets underway at 1:50 p.m. PT/4:50 p.m. ET. Two teams square off in what should make for a fiercely competitive matchup when Midwest representative Davenport, Iowa takes on Hagerstown, Indiana of the Great Lakes Region on Day 2 at the the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. This game takes place at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 18 and every game is being broadcast live on ESPN, but will also be streaming on ESPN Plus as well.

