Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State 2022 Soccer Season Preview
Florida State has experienced a season like no other. It has been a rollercoaster. There were the highs of a third national championship combined with the disappointment of the resignation of perhaps the best coach in the sport. FSU has been a certifiable juggernaut. The record speaks for itself. FSU...
Florida State Fall Camp Observations: Practice 17
Game week is drawing closer and closer...
Tomahawk Nation
Sights, sounds: FSU football camp, August 16
FLORIDA STATE - The Florida State Seminoles returned to the practice fields on Tuesday after a day out of pads and a day in the film room. Head coach Mike Norvell felt good about their scrimmage on Saturday and had this to say overall:. “You know, coming off of the...
Tomahawk Nation
Sights, sounds: Video from FSU football practice, Aug 17
Just 10 more days until Florida State Seminoles football. FSU is in the final days of preseason camp, wrapping up work before heading into game prep mode to take on the Duquesne Dukes on August 27. The Seminoles practiced for the second time this week on Wednesday, having taken off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomahawk Nation
Interviews: Jordan Travis, Treshaun Ward, Joshua Farmer talk FSU football takeaways
Florida State is just under two weeks out from its season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes. The Seminoles have been grinding through preseason camp, having gotten an extra week of work in due to the team kicking off the season in “Week 0.” The squad scrimmaged for the second time during camp on Saturday, following it up with a two-day break before hitting the practice field once more on Tuesday.
Tomahawk Nation
Three takeaways, observations FSU football practice, Aug. 17
FLORIDA STATE — The days are inching closer to kickoff and the Florida State Seminoles are putting in the work. Running backs coach David Johnson arrived at practice jogging with his group, chanting “mindset” in a low tone as they approached the Sod Cemetery and crossed under the archway into the Dunlap Training Facility.
Tomahawk Nation
Dillan Gibbons, Big Man Big Heart announce “Take Timothy on Tour” campaign
From day one, when NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals became legal in the world of college athletics, Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons knew exactly what he was going to do. While hysterics erupted over the potential chaos that the infusion of money could inflict on college sports,...
247Sports
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tomahawk Nation
Kenton Kirkland commits to Florida State
The Florida State Seminoles football program received welcome news today as their 2023 recruiting class has added another talented prospect. FSU didn’t have to go far for its newest member of #Tribe23, dipping into the First Coast to snag Kenton Kirkland. Kirkland, a 6’2”, 185 pound defensive back, plays...
WATCH: 4-star DB Kenton Kirkland commits to FSU, breaks down decision to become a Seminole
Florida State has landed a commitment from Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines four-star defensive back Kenton Kirkland. The talented defender broke down his decision with Noles247. Here is a full video interview with Kirkland on that topic:. Why was it FSU?. "Like I said in previous other interviews, I feel like this...
thegabber.com
Former Gulfport Football Coach a Hall-of-Famer
He is a legend of sorts in Florida high school athletics – and in a way, he got his start in Gulfport. Earl Garcia is being inducted into the Florida Athletics Coaches Association Hall of Fame this year. He is the winningest football coach in the history of the Tampa Bay region with 283 victories going into his season opener Friday night at Clearwater, where he will lead Hillsborough High onto the field for the 30th consecutive season as head coach.
Tomahawk Nation
Instant reaction: Breaking down Kenton Kirkland commitment
Florida State Seminoles football got another win on the recruiting trail on Monday, securing a commitment from Kenton Kirkland, a 6’2”, 185-pound defensive back, who plays for Raines High School in Jacksonville. The addition of Kirkland helped bump up FSU to the No. 20th class overall. He is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
USF names Gerry Bohanon as starting quarterback
TAMPA — The latest quarterback competition at USF has been decided. Bulls head coach Jeff Scott has unveiled that Gerry Bohanon will be the team’s starting quarterback on Sept. 3 when they open the season at Raymond James Stadium against BYU. Bohanon will be the third different quarterback...
wflx.com
Hard Rock Stadium to host 2026 national championship game
The College Football Playoff National Championship game will be returning to South Florida. Bill Hancock, executive director of the four-team playoff, announced Monday that Hard Rock Stadium has been selected as the site of the 2026 championship game. Hard Rock Stadium will become the first venue to repeat as host...
destinationtampabay.com
Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay
Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
Florida losing daylight: Shorter days, longer nights ahead
For the next three months, on average, each day will lose about 85 seconds of daylight. The sunrise will get later and the sunsets will continue to get earlier.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
FAMU freshman flock to campus for first day of move-in
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Excitement is in the air at FAMU, as hundreds of incoming rattlers move into their dorms. Monday was the first day of a weeklong process, where about 2,500 first-year students will arrive on campus. “Being up here and away from my parents, it’s going to be...
fox13news.com
Lakeland college student's FBA team wins championship months after starting
LAKELAND, Fla. - Southeastern University student Amy Rhodes has always dreamed about owning her own professional sports team. The 22-year-old's dream came true a few months ago when she started a team in the Florida Basketball Association. Over the weekend, though, a second dream became a reality when the fledgling...
813area.com
Best Cuban Food in Tampa | Restaurants, Cafes, and More
Few American cities do Cuban food, as well as Tampa, does. With historic roots intertwined tightly with Cuban tradition and culture, Tampa is the city to be in if you've got a strong affinity for the tastes of Cuba. When it comes to the best, this handful of Cuban restaurants in Tampa will do you solid if you're looking for some of the best Cuban food in Tampa. For more Tampa restaurants, 813area has all the best places to eat in Tampa.
barbend.com
Breon Ansley May Compete at the 2022 Dubai Pro Bodybuilding Show Before the Olympia
Two-time Classic Physique Olympia champion Breon Ansley was initially going to compete at the 2022 Tampa Pro on Aug. 5-6 in Tampa, FL. However, he ultimately did not appear in that show due to an illness acquired while traveling. In a video published to his YouTube channel on Aug. 12, 2022, he said his doctor called it “traveler’s diarrhea.”
Comments / 0