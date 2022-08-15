ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State 2022 Soccer Season Preview

Florida State has experienced a season like no other. It has been a rollercoaster. There were the highs of a third national championship combined with the disappointment of the resignation of perhaps the best coach in the sport. FSU has been a certifiable juggernaut. The record speaks for itself. FSU...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Sights, sounds: FSU football camp, August 16

FLORIDA STATE - The Florida State Seminoles returned to the practice fields on Tuesday after a day out of pads and a day in the film room. Head coach Mike Norvell felt good about their scrimmage on Saturday and had this to say overall:. “You know, coming off of the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Sights, sounds: Video from FSU football practice, Aug 17

Just 10 more days until Florida State Seminoles football. FSU is in the final days of preseason camp, wrapping up work before heading into game prep mode to take on the Duquesne Dukes on August 27. The Seminoles practiced for the second time this week on Wednesday, having taken off...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Interviews: Jordan Travis, Treshaun Ward, Joshua Farmer talk FSU football takeaways

Florida State is just under two weeks out from its season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes. The Seminoles have been grinding through preseason camp, having gotten an extra week of work in due to the team kicking off the season in “Week 0.” The squad scrimmaged for the second time during camp on Saturday, following it up with a two-day break before hitting the practice field once more on Tuesday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Three takeaways, observations FSU football practice, Aug. 17

FLORIDA STATE — The days are inching closer to kickoff and the Florida State Seminoles are putting in the work. Running backs coach David Johnson arrived at practice jogging with his group, chanting “mindset” in a low tone as they approached the Sod Cemetery and crossed under the archway into the Dunlap Training Facility.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tomahawk Nation

Kenton Kirkland commits to Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles football program received welcome news today as their 2023 recruiting class has added another talented prospect. FSU didn’t have to go far for its newest member of #Tribe23, dipping into the First Coast to snag Kenton Kirkland. Kirkland, a 6’2”, 185 pound defensive back, plays...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thegabber.com

Former Gulfport Football Coach a Hall-of-Famer

He is a legend of sorts in Florida high school athletics – and in a way, he got his start in Gulfport. Earl Garcia is being inducted into the Florida Athletics Coaches Association Hall of Fame this year. He is the winningest football coach in the history of the Tampa Bay region with 283 victories going into his season opener Friday night at Clearwater, where he will lead Hillsborough High onto the field for the 30th consecutive season as head coach.
GULFPORT, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Instant reaction: Breaking down Kenton Kirkland commitment

Florida State Seminoles football got another win on the recruiting trail on Monday, securing a commitment from Kenton Kirkland, a 6’2”, 185-pound defensive back, who plays for Raines High School in Jacksonville. The addition of Kirkland helped bump up FSU to the No. 20th class overall. He is...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

USF names Gerry Bohanon as starting quarterback

TAMPA — The latest quarterback competition at USF has been decided. Bulls head coach Jeff Scott has unveiled that Gerry Bohanon will be the team’s starting quarterback on Sept. 3 when they open the season at Raymond James Stadium against BYU. Bohanon will be the third different quarterback...
TAMPA, FL
wflx.com

Hard Rock Stadium to host 2026 national championship game

The College Football Playoff National Championship game will be returning to South Florida. Bill Hancock, executive director of the four-team playoff, announced Monday that Hard Rock Stadium has been selected as the site of the 2026 championship game. Hard Rock Stadium will become the first venue to repeat as host...
TAMPA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay

Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
WCTV

FAMU freshman flock to campus for first day of move-in

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Excitement is in the air at FAMU, as hundreds of incoming rattlers move into their dorms. Monday was the first day of a weeklong process, where about 2,500 first-year students will arrive on campus. “Being up here and away from my parents, it’s going to be...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland college student's FBA team wins championship months after starting

LAKELAND, Fla. - Southeastern University student Amy Rhodes has always dreamed about owning her own professional sports team. The 22-year-old's dream came true a few months ago when she started a team in the Florida Basketball Association. Over the weekend, though, a second dream became a reality when the fledgling...
LAKELAND, FL
813area.com

Best Cuban Food in Tampa | Restaurants, Cafes, and More

Few American cities do Cuban food, as well as Tampa, does. With historic roots intertwined tightly with Cuban tradition and culture, Tampa is the city to be in if you've got a strong affinity for the tastes of Cuba. When it comes to the best, this handful of Cuban restaurants in Tampa will do you solid if you're looking for some of the best Cuban food in Tampa. For more Tampa restaurants, 813area has all the best places to eat in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL

